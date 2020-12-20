Getty Image
Eddie Izzard Is Receiving A Lot Of Support After Revealing That Her Pronouns Are Now She/Her

Eddie Izzard, the legendary comedian and actor who’s fond of history, digressions, and James Mason impersonations, has always pushed gender fluidity. She’s a transvestite, not a cross-dresser, and she’s often performed her beloved shows in a dress, and has long called herself a “male transvestite.” That changed recently when Izzard went one step further, declaring that her pronouns are now she/her.

Izzard made the news public last week while sitting in for Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist Of The Year, in which various celebrities pose for portraits, ending in a competition. She was being drawn by artist Curtis Holder — who won, by the way — and while his subject sat, she discussed her new transition.

“I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first program I’ve asked if I can be she and her. A little transition period,” Izzard told Holder, who then asked her how her new status feels. “Well it feels great, because people just assume that they just know me from before, but I’m gender fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on.”

Izzard — whose 1999 show Dress to Kill is truly among the great stand-up specials, teeming with untold quotables — was showered with online support.

She also received a lot of pushback from transphobes.

But those who know her know that this is an organic transition from something she’s been doing her entire career.

