The reaction to the Game of Thrones series finale has been, let’s say, mixed. As our own Dustin Rowles noted, “The Iron Throne” has a lower IMDb user rating (an inexact science, but still) than the final episodes of Lost, How I Met Your Mother, and Dexter, which is insane. Have we already forgotten about the lumberjack? He turned into a lumberjack! But I digress: the vitriol being tossed at Thrones is overly intense (c’mon, it wasn’t THAT bad), but Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez still made some good points about the finale.

Oh, did I not mention Elizabeth Warren uploaded a video to her Twitter where she and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discussed how much they didn’t like the episode? Because she did. “I’m sad. I’m disappointed about it,” AOC said, to which the 2020 residential candidate responded, “I was just really… meh.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s specific complaint is that it felt like “we were getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world and then the last two episodes it’s like, ‘Oh, they’re too emotional.’ It’s like, ugh, this was written by men!” Meanwhile, Warren was so dismayed about Daenerys going “nuts” that she shifted her allegiance to Team Sansa, “who already is Queen of the North, thank you very much.” So, how can HBO improve for the prequels? “We need to get some feminine analysis up in HBO,” AOC suggested, apparently unaware that she was sitting next to the world’s number-one fan of Ballers.

Someone get these two a podcast. I need to know their feelings on Arli$$.