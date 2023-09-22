Ellie Kemper Had A ‘Dreamy’ High School Drama Teacher: Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is crushing it as an actor. He also crushed it as a teacher.

Before Top Gun: Maverick, before his scene-stealing appearances on 30 Rock and Bob’s Burgers, even before Mad Men, Hamm was a drama teacher in St. Louis. One of his students? Future Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Ellie Kemper. “Here’s the thing. So, he’s 10 years older than I am. He went to my high school. To give people some background, he went to my high school, went to college, came back and taught drama for a year at our high school. And he’s the youngest teacher by far,” she told host Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “He’s not bad looking, and he’s teaching drama.”

Cohen had to correct Kemper. “Excuse me,” he said. “He’s great looking.” Kemper agreed. “He is, in fact, great looking. Dreamy,” she added. The Office actress only had nice things to say about “good guy” Hamm.

“Jon Hamm is a generous, selfless kind of guy. I reached out to him when I was doing my one-person show. A little comedy show. I had my little suitcase of props. I was doing this one-person show in Los Angeles, and at that time, he was already famous on Mad Men. I emailed him from our high school directory. I said, ‘Hey, I’m doing this show. I know you’re really busy, but it’d be great if you could come.’ And he came, and that’s when I really reconnected with him. I mean, that’s a class act, right? He’s a good guy.”

Jon Hamm is talented, handsome, funny, and a solid dude? I should be angry at him for making the rest of us look bad, until I remember the time he, in character as Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, sang “The Purple People Eater” on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Can’t be mad at that.

God I miss Kimmy Schmidt.

