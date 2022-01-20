elliot-page.jpg
Getty Image
TV

Elliot Page And Lilly Wachowski Stepped Up To Help Fight An Anti-Trans Law In Arkansas

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

An Arkansas law (the first of its kind in the U.S.) will soon limit healthcare for transgender youth (including a ban on doctors performing procedures related to gender-affirming care or even recommending gender-affirming care). The Huffington Post has detailed how 50 prominent trans Americans have signed an amicus (“friend of the court”) brief in support of a lawsuit filed by doctors and families of transgender youth (several documents related to the lawsuit are hosted by the ACLU). Supporters of the lawsuit include The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page and director Lilly Wachowski, who came out as transgender in December 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

Both Page and Wachowski provided statements in the legal filing to support how much better they felt after coming out as their true selves and receiving necessary medical care. Page affirmed that he felt freer and more creative “because the constant discomfort and pain around that aspect of my body was gone,” and Wachowski “would sometimes catch short sharp glimpses of my reflection in windows and cars as I’d walk along or ride my bike,” and this “would make my heart skip a beat.” Lilly added, “The silhouette of my shadow on the ground cast by the afternoon sun was exhilarating and life affirming.”

Another signatory of the amicus brief, trans athlete Chris Mosier, is calling attention to the cause and expressing gratitude for how the community is coming together to rally against this Arkansas law.

As the ACLU details, the plaintiffs in this lawsuit claim that House Bill 1570 is unconstitutional and discriminatory, given that it allows private insurance companies to deny medical care to trans youth. The families involved in the lawsuit are all considering leaving Arkansas in order to access this care, given that this law’s set to take effect in July 2022.

(Via Huffington Post & ACLU)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×