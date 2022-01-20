An Arkansas law (the first of its kind in the U.S.) will soon limit healthcare for transgender youth (including a ban on doctors performing procedures related to gender-affirming care or even recommending gender-affirming care). The Huffington Post has detailed how 50 prominent trans Americans have signed an amicus (“friend of the court”) brief in support of a lawsuit filed by doctors and families of transgender youth (several documents related to the lawsuit are hosted by the ACLU). Supporters of the lawsuit include The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page and director Lilly Wachowski, who came out as transgender in December 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

Both Page and Wachowski provided statements in the legal filing to support how much better they felt after coming out as their true selves and receiving necessary medical care. Page affirmed that he felt freer and more creative “because the constant discomfort and pain around that aspect of my body was gone,” and Wachowski “would sometimes catch short sharp glimpses of my reflection in windows and cars as I’d walk along or ride my bike,” and this “would make my heart skip a beat.” Lilly added, “The silhouette of my shadow on the ground cast by the afternoon sun was exhilarating and life affirming.”

Another signatory of the amicus brief, trans athlete Chris Mosier, is calling attention to the cause and expressing gratitude for how the community is coming together to rally against this Arkansas law.

My best advocacy is waking up every day & living an awesome life.

Thank you @TLDEF for making this amicus brief to share trans joy. I am grateful to share my joy & success on these pages alongside so many other happy, successful trans adults. The world needs to see more of this. pic.twitter.com/JMtdivd7HG — The Chris Mosier (@TheChrisMosier) January 19, 2022

As the ACLU details, the plaintiffs in this lawsuit claim that House Bill 1570 is unconstitutional and discriminatory, given that it allows private insurance companies to deny medical care to trans youth. The families involved in the lawsuit are all considering leaving Arkansas in order to access this care, given that this law’s set to take effect in July 2022.

(Via Huffington Post & ACLU)