In other words, Netflix viewers have either launched headfirst into this show from the beginning or begrudgingly admitted that they can’t resist Emily In Paris, and the streamer continues to answer the call with renewed seasons. What can we expect from Season 4?

Emily In Paris took producer Darren Star from being primetime TV soap opera king (Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex and the City) to bubbly streaming TV royalty. This Lily Collins-starring show also arguably paved the way for TV’s current Hot Chef trend , and dammit, this series is addictive despite, well, everything. Emily would be considered obnoxious if she wasn’t also somehow charming, and various subplots are infuriatingly predictable while also being an irresistible confection.

Plot

Prepare for more “enchanté” as show’s namesake returns to her solidified Parisian life after initially only intending to be abroad for a year. Ahead of the fourth season, Emily determined to help the French leg of Savior find success as a new agency. This, of course, is much preferable to Emily In Chicago, where her increasingly ridiculous fashion sense would not go over well. Additionally, we can always use much more of French ad-exec colleagues Sylvie, Julian, and Luc (even though viewers were shook to recognize actor Bruno Gouery as an Evil Gay on The White Lotus).

On a personal note, Emily’s life is far more unsettled following that cliffhanger season finale. Gabriel cannot seem to decide who he wants to be with, so he’s been f*cking with Camille’s heart, and she appeared to finally have enough when they reached the altar, and she fled the scene. For a few moments, it appeared as though Emily and Gabriel would end the season by deciding to finally be a couple, but then he revealed that he had gotten Camille pregnant. Dude, Emily needs to tell Gabriel to shove off, but that’s not her style, and she seems to really love that dirty skillet of his. Ugh.

Also, poor Alfie! He also appears to be done with being part of a four-sided love triangle, but of course, everyone seems to have tied themselves to Gabriel’s business ventures, so we’ll see whether Alfie returns for that. Also, Mindy’s musical career was taking off, although it remains to be seen how much we will see Ashley Park in the coming season (more on that below).

Darren Star spoke with Deadline about the Emily/Gabriel mess representing “star-crossed lovers” whose situation is a “more complicated place” (obviously, due to Camille being with child) going into the fourth season. Hmm:

“That’s a big question for us to think about in Season 4. I certainly have ideas, but I think they will. They are all involved in each other’s lives, they are friends, they work together. They’re all very much tied together. But I just think there were some big unforeseen complications here, especially for Emily. And perhaps Emily-Gabriel is not meant to be, at least in the immediate future.”

On a more speculative note, Glamour asked Star whether Kim Cattrall, who showed up at the Season 3 premiere, would ever cameo on the show, perhaps even as the newly European Samantha Jones. Star didn’t promise anything, but he also didn’t shut the possibility down:

“Under the right circumstances, definitely. But I’m not a big believer in just stunt casting for the purpose of stunt casting. And for Kim as well, a role that feels like it’s the right thing for her to do. But I definitely feel like she would bring some great energy into the series.”

Fingers crossed.

Cast

In addition to Collins, returning cast members include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Lucas Bravo (Chef Gabriel), Bruno Gouery (Luc), Samuel Arnold (Julian), Camille Razat (Camille), and William Abadie (Antoine). There’s been no word on whether Lucien Laviscount will return to make Alfie walk around all sad-faced following his wedding walkout.

Then there’s Ashley Park as the beloved, musical Mindy Chen, who might not be able to make this round of episodes. Park recently revealed how a recent infection (tied to tonsillitis) spiraled into septic shock, which sent her to intensive care for weeks. The actress-singer is frankly lucky to be on the mend (“safely on the other side”), although recovery can be expected to be slow. Below, she opened up on the experience via Instagram.