Here Are Your Nominees For The 2019 Emmy Awards

This year at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Game of Thrones will likely loom large, regardless of how people feel about the eighth season, but who doesn’t love Peter Dinklage? Before this year, he’d already collected seven nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and won three of those rounds. There’s no reason to suspect that he’ll get the shaft this year, even if Tyrion was a real sad sack during his final lap. The competition might be fierce overall for Thrones in the dramatic categories though, given that Better Call Saul, This Is Us, and Pose all put up solid seasons, and Ozark will likely snag some nominations as well.

On the comedy size, one should expect Veep, GLOW, Fleabag, The Good Place, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to all put up a strong showing. Not only that, but we might actually see Russian Doll make a subversive run for gold, even though series like Big Little Lies and Handmaid’s Tale won’t be eligible due to their release dates. Yet let’s not forget that 2019 saw one hell of an assassin season from both Barry and Killing Eve, so they’ll be formidable contenders in their respective comedy and drama categories. So, let’s get down to business, shall we?

Here’s the complete list of nominees, as announced by Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden. The Emmys, which are apparently still hostless, will air Sunday, September 22 on FOX.