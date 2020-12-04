The 11th and final season of Shameless premieres this Sunday, meaning there are only 12 more opportunities for Emmy Rossum to return. Her character, Fiona, has been absent since leaving the Showtime series in season nine. In a normal world, Rossum making a cameo would have been difficult, but there is nothing “normal” about 2020.

Might she be back?

“Emmy is doing Angelyne, a show for Peacock, and they had to shut down in the middle of it and they’re not sure when they’re going to go back. She and I have talked, and I think she would like to come back for a brief something,” showrunner John Wells told Entertainment Weekly. “Whether or not that will be possible given what our shooting schedule is and what her shooting schedule is and where she’s going to be in the country, I have no idea. Again, not trying to be clever about it or anything. It will be based on circumstances when we’re ready to shoot, whether or not she’d be able to. But would love her to, I think she would like to, not sure it will be possible.”

The thing is, it’s not as easy as Rossum dropping by the set if she has a free day. There are COVID-restrictions and social distance guidelines to consider (the final season will tackle the pandemic). But if she can swing it, a “brief something” is better than nothing.

Especially if Fiona is the one who kills Frank.

