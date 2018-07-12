Getty Image

The 2018 Emmy nominations are out. Speculation season is upon us. Below, two of Uproxx’s TV writers, Brian Grubb and Pilot Viruet, do just that, giving you a probably-too-early take on the nominees and probable/possible/hopeful winners. There will be more analysis later. Probably. Until then…

Outstanding Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Game of Thrones

This Is Us

The Crown

The Americans

Stranger Things

Westworld

BG: I would very much like to see The Americans win this, both as a reward for a great final season and as a kind of Career Achievement award. I would also like to point out that the most recent season of Game of Thrones feels like it aired in 2011. It was so long ago that I barely remember what happened. The Night King killed a dragon. That’s all I got.

PV: My dirty secret is that I have not yet finished The Americans because I am not at all ready for it to be over! But there is no doubt in my mind that it must have stuck the landing because it’s always been a hell of a show, so I agree that it should definitely win. If I had to choose a runner-up, it would be This Is Us — not because I think it’s good, but because I think it’s hilarious NBC’s marketing amounts to “Let’s gather around and watch this man die!”

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

PV: What a stacked category! I would be so happy for a number of these—Barry, Black-ish, GLOW—but my heart belongs with Atlanta. Robbin’ Season was such a bizarre, cathartic, and unsettling season of television, but in a way that remained humorous throughout, which is no small feat for something as eerie as “Teddy Perkins.” Plus, Atlanta deserves the win for every single line uttered by Lakeith Stanfield.

BG: Yeah, this is ridiculous. Just loaded, and so much different kinds of comedy represented. In another year, maybe GLOW or Barry takes this home. In yet another year, maybe The Good Place pulls it off…WAIT A SECOND THE GOOD PLACE WASN’T NOMINATED? Now I’m angry. Not angry enough to, say, make some wild claim like “Atlanta doesn’t deserve to win,” because it does and should and will, but still pretty steamed.

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

BG: Shouts to The Alienist for getting nominated for an Emmy. I didn’t watch it and I don’t think I heard a single person mention it once in real life or online, but still, an accomplishment all the same. I have no strong opinions about any of these shows so let’s say… oh, I don’t know… American Crime Story. Although Godless would definitely win if there was a category for Best Mustaches. Which there should be.

PV: American Crime Story is, without a doubt, my top choice (and not just because I refuse to look up Patrick Melrose’s deal). ACS lost a lot of people this season, but I don’t think it was trying to measure up to its first installment. It was trying to do something much different, quieter, more introspective — and it accomplished all of that. It was gripping even without the theatrics; it was practically a nine-episode long Emmy reel for its cast, and the more I sat with it afterward, the more I appreciated its existence.

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

PV: Historically, this is the Emmy category that I’m always the most lukewarm about and this year is no exception. I could not tell you a single thing about Ozark and I’m pretty over Westworld (though I do think Jeffrey Wright does a good job with the material he’s given). That said: I’m pulling for Matthew Rhys who has consistently done a great job from day one, and I’ll be happy to see The Americans get any awards.

BG: If there was ever a year for the Emmys to recognize Matthew Rhys and his performance as World’s Saddest Man Philip Jennings, this is it, for all the reasons Pilot said. Give him the award if only so we get to see the poor guy smile again. I hope he remembers how.

FX

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

BG: What a deep field. You could make an argument for almost any of them, although I think Evan Rachel Wood might be the longest shot, less because of anything she did than the dead-eyed annihilator role she was given. I think I’d go with either Keri Russell or Sandra Oh, the former because Elizabeth’s journey in the final season of The Americans was sad and moving and infuriating, and the latter because Killing Eve and Sandra Oh freaking rule. Both solid qualifications.

PV: I had no clue Orphan Black even qualified this year so that was a nice surprise! But yep, I’m also on Team Killing Eve and Team The Americans, but leaning just a little more toward Sandra Oh. I can’t think of anyone else who would’ve pulled off playing Eve with such aplomb — and it’s ridiculous that Killing Eve didn’t get a nomination for Best Drama. Plus, if she wins, I can pretend it’s also for Grey’s Anatomy.