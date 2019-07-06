Getty Image

Ethan Hawke is still riding high from a very strong 2018, which included his award-winning turn as an agonized priest in First Reformed. His success is so strong that even his children are feeling it. To wit: Many agree that the breakout star of the third season of Stranger Things, which dropped on Netflix during the July 4 holiday, is no less than Maya Hawke. And Maya Hawke is no less than the eldest child of Ethan and Uma Thurman.

Maya’s dad couldn’t be prouder. Indeed, the thespian and filmmaker took to Instagram to rave about his daughter’s work.

Hawke gushed:

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of <em>Little Women</em>. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing.

On Stranger Things, Hawke the Younger plays Robin, a Hawkins resident who becomes obsessed with the many beguiling secrets uncovered by our young heroes. As her father noted, she was in the 2017 BBC version of Little Women, playing main protagonist Jo March. She also has a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, from her mom’s sometime director Quentin Tarantino.

Anyway, good on Maya Hawke. And good on her pops for singing her well-earned praises.