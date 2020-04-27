Eve Lindley is the breakout star of AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere, co-starring alongside series creator and producer Jason Segel, legend Sally Field, and Outkast musical genius Andre Benjamin. Despite that imposing list of screen mates, however, Lindley has more than held her own, winning raves for her multi-faceted performance as a transgendered woman who, alongside the others, seeks the end of a thread on a mystery that illuminates their lives while calling into question the nature of what is and isn’t.

Ahead of tonight’s finale (airing at 10 pm ET on AMC), Lindley was willing to weigh in on decidedly less intense mysteries such as her cartoon preference, the eternal battle between cats and dogs, and what she’d do if Nic Cage knocked on her door, with a batch of charming answers unlike any we’ve seen before in our ongoing Uproxx 20 series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

An ice-cold Coca-Cola. (Unsponsored unless they wanna?)

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

On Instagram @christinehmcconnell and @britneyspears, on Twitter @lin_manuel.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

I’m currently in the middle of rewatching all the Harry Potters.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Oh jeez. I guess fish tacos, but I could also go for some pepperoni pizza. Or Bahn mi. Or bagels. Will there be seconds?

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I haven’t been on a website since 1998.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“I Know A Place” by Muna. A song suggested to me by the far musically superior Noah Galvin.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Please stop talking so damn much.

8. What was the last thing you Googled?​

Well, I guess that depends on what you mean by “google.” *Rim shot*

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs, but I am also not into the way the media pits household pets against each other.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Central Park, 2011.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

“The Body Keeps The Score” by Bessel Van Der Kolk, MD.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

One time a kid on the F train shared his Uncrustable with me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Big Mouth.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Honestly… I’d go to work. I’d rather be working than doing pretty much anything.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Titanic.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

I don’t understand the question, and I won’t respond to it.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Gruppo Thin Crust Pizza in the East Village.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

I miss theaters so fucking much. I think the last thing I saw was Little Women.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Jim Carrey and Erik Von Detten. I‘m into variety.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

I mean, I don’t know, does he have any dietary restrictions? I’m sure I can figure out some sort of pasta that will suffice. Now I’m nervous. What time is he getting here? Have I figured out a lighting scheme? What about mood music? Scents?!

