Everyone Should Check Out These Episodes Of ‘The Cleveland Show’

Generally speaking, The Cleveland Show doesn’t get much respect. While Family Guy and American Dad have strong followings, Seth MacFarlane’s third show has often been the odd-man out, which is why it was canceled in 2013, after four seasons on the air. A big reason why The Cleveland Show never took off was that it got off to a really rough start. In its first season, it looked like a directionless, unnecessary show that just existed for the sake of existing. But towards the end of the second season, it found its footing, and produced many solid episodes through the end of its run. Unfortunately, at that point, just about everyone was convinced that The Cleveland Show wasn’t any good, so few people tuned in. But with re-runs airing on Adult Swim on a nightly basis, there’s ample opportunity to re-introduce yourself to this sadly underrated show. These five episodes in particular prove the show was far better than you might have heard.

5. “The Blue, The Gray, And The Brown” – Original Air Date: March 6, 2011

Airing towards the end of the second season, this episode was a strong indicator that the show was improving. After Cleveland saves the town’s movie theater through his “cracker-ass” song (as Donna describes it), he gets tapped to save a park from being bulldozed. Unfortunately, Cleveland was tricked; the park was named after a virulently racist slave-owner, who just happens to be great-great Grandfather of the man who tapped Cleveland for the job. Feeling betrayed, Cleveland vows revenge, and gets it by defeating him in a Civil War re-enactment. This was a hilarious episode that did a fine job of mocking the idea of preserving racism under the banner of history or heritage, most notably through the town song (“Oh Stoolbend/My Stoolbend/whiter than whipped cream/we proudly vow to never/have a good basketball team!”).

4. “B.M.O.C.” – Original Air Date: April 29, 2012

Roberta had always been the most criminally underdeveloped character on this show. All we really knew about her was that she dated Federline, and her goal in life was to become famous for no reason. But in this episode, we see her actually develop some ambition, as she goes for a weekend college trip with Cleveland. Meanwhile, Cleveland is desperate to re-live his old college glory days, and nearly ruins everything in the process. We learn a bit more about each character in this one, and finally get to see Cleveland and Roberta bond a little bit. If the lack of character development in the early years bothered you, this episode is highly recommended.

3. “A Rodent Like This” – Original Air Date: March 10, 2013

When a rat is terrorizing the Brown household, Cleveland has the responsibility of killing it, while the rest of the family stays with Donna’s mom. Naturally, Cleveland ends up taking a liking to the rodent, and realizes that he has the house to himself for as long as he wants, since everyone else is terrified of it. Of course, this all backfires when the rat becomes rabid and winds up attacking Cleveland and Donna. This episode works because you can understand why Cleveland decides to take the rat in and take a break from his family; he’s being dishonest, but it makes sense that he needs a break from his stressful family obligations. Plus, the scenes of Cleveland bonding with the rat are pretty funny.

2. “Fist And The Furious” – Original Air Date: April 14, 2013

This is where the show’s cancellation becomes a bit sad; Dr. Fist was an interesting character who could have been further developed if the show had lasted longer. As it stands, we get this great episode in which the poor guy convinces Cleveland he might be dying just so he has someone to hang out with. Cleveland is initially angry, but eventually takes pity on him. He realizes this actually a good opportunity for him because Dr. Fist’s nice house (“Wait, doctors have money?”). Things take a dark turn when we find out that Dr Fist used to be a mob doctor (his real name is Green-Jarvis Ben-Ellis). Things ultimately work out the end, and we’re left the impression that Dr. Fist/Ben-Ellis could have been a fine addition to Cleveland’s cast of friends. Sadly, at this point, there were only a few episodes left.

1. “Die Semi-Hard” – Original Air Date: December 11, 2011

If only this episode had aired in the first season, this show might have had a chance. A spot-on Die-Hard parody with Cleveland taking on the role of John McClane, and Tim the Bear (naturally) playing Hans Gruber. Pretty much every scene works here, from the scene with Rallo as a cab driver who pretends to listen to Cleveland’s stories, to the closing scene, where Cleveland, Jr. was the only one who enjoyed the story (“Will there be a sequel?” “We’ll see what the internet says.”). Sadly, there never was a sequel, and there likely never will be. But I, for one, would have to see this show take on Die Hard 2: Die Harder.