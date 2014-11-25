Everyone Who’s Died Because Of What Gemma Did On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

One can make the case (and I will!) that every death since last season’s finale on Sons of Anarchy can be traced back to what Gemma did, when she (SPOILERS) stabbed her son’s wife, Tara, in the head with a fork. The members of SAMCRO finally learned her lie in “Suits of Woe,” and presumably the final two episodes will be about Jax & Co. chasing her down, with plenty more dead bodies to come. Until then, though, I tried to figured out just how many characters have been killed because of Gemma. The numbers I came up with are approximate, because it’s not always clear how many white supremacists were gunned down, but it’s close enough.
Season 6, Episode 13
Roosevelt
Season 7, Episode 1
This guy in prison
Every member of the threesome
Chris Dun
Season 7, Episode 2
Eleven members of Lin’s crew
Gib and Renny
Season 7, Episode 3
Chester Kray and three more Niners
Five more guys
Season 7, Episode 4
Cane
14 Johns and Diosa members (plus three more, including Orlin, off-screen)
Jesus Christ, Gemma.
“Jayzus Chroist”
FTFT
FTFY*
FTFM
Don’t forget those songs she murdered.
She was never indicted on those.
She killed Greensleeves and “Greensleeves.”
HEYO! But yeah, awful, awful covers.
Can’t we just go back to John Teller?
It will all be worth it when Sutter wows us with his masterwork: A two-hour montage episode set to Katey Sagal’s rendition of Cotton-Eyed Joe, complete with seventy-two new verses of on-the-nose metaphors written by Sutter himself.
Check and mate, Emmy voters.
Bravo.
“Where did you come from…? Where did you go…?”
*JAX lies in bed, staring at the ceiling forlornly. He sits up forlornly. He forlornly walks to the door, with a look of forlorn intent on his face. He exits his house, forlornly. HE GETS ON HIS BIKE YEAAAAAAAAAAAH*
“Where did you come from… Cotton-Eyed Joe?”
*The words “GIVE ME A FUCKING EMMY ALREADY” slowly fade in as Jax forlornly rides into the sunset.*
Bobby, Chibs, Tig, and Happy were supposed to get an apartment when this was all over.
Don’t forget about “America”.
What, she’s gonna sing “Ventura Highway” next?
Lets not forget seasons 1-6. Many of those were on her too. She is the reason I won’t watch season 7. Terrible character.
Uh…Tara. She stabbed her fucking brain out.
Reading is hard. Every death SINCE the season finale.
@EverybodyGetsPie WHOOPS. My bad.
@EverybodyGetsPie it should really say “Every Death Since Gemma Killed Tara” since Roosevelt is listed here and he was shot by Juice just minutes after Gemma killed Tara in the Season Finale last year.
@Mr List Vindication!
Jemma killed Tara because Tara jumped to conclusions. The title is “because of what she did” the lies she told.
She’s killed more people than Cecil B DeMille
You can’t put all those deaths on her. She’s terrible and did something terrible and lied about it, but a lot of those deaths aren’t on her. Sutter would like to think that he’s a genius and could make his wife that important, but he’s not that good.
Yes, but those other days don’t happen if she didn’t start this whole thing…
You forgot to put Al Bundy on here.
Slowest voluntary death in history.
Aye, but where’s yer proof, Joshie Boy? Oh, wait.
Thanks, brother.
I dont think Jax killed that guy that he carved the swastika into. other than that, nicely dont.
I guess she preemptively killed the kid that plays Abel’s acting ability too, because he is the worst. The show has always been an awful shit show. A fun one but still a shit show. This season has been painful.
Ever since THEY’VE GOT MY SON I call this show Sons Of Malarkey.
How do you know she’s responsible for all these deaths? Was there a trial? Was she convicted? #NotAllGemmas
So what you’re saying is…..
She’s working with the Irish!!
I think you’re on to something here. SO, will Jax pop his own mom? ANYBODY????
You forgot to mention Tara and the camera man with the threesome! So I got 81…;) but who’s counting lol
Jemma killed Tara because Tara jumped to conclusions. The title is “because of what she did” the lies she told. But good catch on the camera man!!!
Don’t forget, Opie, Opie’s wife, Piney
Opie did not die because of anything she did. Opies wife was Clays doing because Tig thought it was Opie. Piney was killed by clay because he didn’t want A hit on Tara who had Tellers letters.
Jemma killed Tara so that’s why they didn’t add her. Title is “because of what Jemma did”. What she did meaning all the lies. She thought Tara was going to tell on them cause she jumps to conclusions. Opie did not die because of anything she did. John Teller either killed himself or his bike gave out. Am I the only one who actually followed the show ?
Also she had nothing to do with opies wife. Clay got Tig to do it thinking it would be Opie
Piney was killed by Clay because of the letters Teller wrote and Piney didn’t want Clay to kill Tara. Jemma had nothing to do with it.
Anarchy in North C-A! They’re killing Gemma…may-be!
Technically you could say everyone who died since ,the show began. She had Clay kill JT who was trying to get out of guns and all the deaths a result of gun and drug running. I can’t count that high though.
Did you include the guy who was filming the threesome?
she also killed my patience for this show …fuck ya jemma ya harpy bitch ..
What about all the guys in Lin’s crew?
Actually, all these deaths – including Tara’s – are on Jax cuz he couldn’t flip open his mobile and give his mom a heads upper about the deal with Patterson. Which he would have never had to make if he had kept even ONE of his promises to Tara to get out of Charming and the MC. And aside from all that, if you only want to go back as far as Gemma’s lie, then she is only responsible for Dun. All the rest were a result of Jax and the other sons being complete jackasses.
* heads up*