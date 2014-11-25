Everyone Who’s Died Because Of What Gemma Did On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

#Sons Of Anarchy
11.25.14 4 years ago 48 Comments
One can make the case (and I will!) that every death since last season’s finale on Sons of Anarchy can be traced back to what Gemma did, when she (SPOILERS) stabbed her son’s wife, Tara, in the head with a fork. The members of SAMCRO finally learned her lie in “Suits of Woe,” and presumably the final two episodes will be about Jax & Co. chasing her down, with plenty more dead bodies to come. Until then, though, I tried to figured out just how many characters have been killed because of Gemma. The numbers I came up with are approximate, because it’s not always clear how many white supremacists were gunned down, but it’s close enough.

Season 6, Episode 13

Roosevelt

Season 7, Episode 1

This guy in prison

Every member of the threesome

Chris Dun

Season 7, Episode 2

Eleven members of Lin’s crew

Gib and Renny

Season 7, Episode 3

Chester Kray and three more Niners

Five more guys

Season 7, Episode 4

Cane

14 Johns and Diosa members (plus three more, including Orlin, off-screen)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSKATEY SAGALKURT SUTTERSONS OF ANARCHY

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP