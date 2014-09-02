Everyone’s Mad At Ricky Gervais For What He Said About The Nude Photo Leak

One of the reasons why people like Jennifer Lawrence so much is because she seems like a “normal” celebrity, someone who calls Pizza Hut at 2 a.m. while wearing stained sweatpants, JUST LIKE YOU AND ME. So it’s unfortunate that the most common reaction to her involvement in the nude celebrity leak is, “Well, she shouldn’t have taken those pictures,” despite the fact that we’ve all taken photos we wouldn’t want the general public to see. Except we’re not famous, so no one cares how many marshmallows we can put in your mouths while wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all.

Even other famous people, like Ricky Gervais, are shaming their fellow celebrities.

That is the longest Gervais has ever gone without talking about God.

