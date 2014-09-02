Everyone’s Mad At Ricky Gervais For What He Said About The Nude Photo Leak

One of the reasons why people like Jennifer Lawrence so much is because she seems like a “normal” celebrity, someone who calls Pizza Hut at 2 a.m. while wearing stained sweatpants, JUST LIKE YOU AND ME. So it’s unfortunate that the most common reaction to her involvement in the nude celebrity leak is, “Well, she shouldn’t have taken those pictures,” despite the fact that we’ve all taken photos we wouldn’t want the general public to see. Except we’re not famous, so no one cares how many marshmallows we can put in your mouths while wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all.
Even other famous people, like Ricky Gervais, are shaming their fellow celebrities.
That is the longest Gervais has ever gone without talking about God.
My first thought, was who the hell is this guy. Second thought was drinking tea…he must be a twat.
I honestly didnt know who he is. Ill take the popular culture hit on this one. Ive been out of the English speaking world for a wee bit now.
@BackpfeifengesichtScott:
Assalamu Alaikom.
Well… I mean… he’s right. What’s there to be upset about?
Apparently people feel that having around nude pics of yourself or your significant other on a device or media that can be taken for you and used for nefarious purposes is perfectly normal, despite common sense and those things.
I mean they thought they were protected but nothing on a cloud is fully protected. Just delete those pics. Don’t keep them.
Exactly.
Nothing at all. He’s usually right about most things, from what I have seen
People like to whine about nothing.
Victim-blaming. Hence the follow-up where he talked about blame. It does suck that, after this mass-burglary, so many of those who weren’t burglarized are taking the stance of, “Well, you shouldn’t have had those things anyway, idiot.”
That said, yes, of course, it’s hard to argue that taking nude pictures on a cell phone is a good idea in any way. But Winstead did say that her leaked picture had been deleted long ago, so at least some of these pictures might’ve been from a time before the writing was on the wall about phone nudies.
@JJ, Except it’s not phone nudies — it’s pretty much any nude images. Ahem, “compromising” pictures are bound to be seen by someone who was not the intended person — whether it’s your kids digging through a shoebox or a bitter ex showing to all his friends or accidentally putting the wrong thing in a family album. That’s as true of Polaroid as it is an iPhone. If you would never want another soul in all the world to see that picture — don’t take it.
It’s not victim-blaming to treat this as a learning experience. “See, kids, this is why you don’t upload things to the cloud or send nudie pix to someone with the maturity of melty marshmallows. You don’t know who else will see it, and you can’t control it.“
Good points all. I agree with Ricky that a joke is ok. It is also a learning experience for younger kids. I didn’t think Ricky’s response was victim-blaming. Just making a point. There were far worse, disgusting comments on twitter.
@sunny
“Bound” doesn’t really seem like the right word. There are probably a whole lot of nude pics out there that were never seen by anyone other than the person for whom they were taken and the person who took them. “If we haven’t seen it, it doesn’t exist” isn’t sound logic.
Anyway, I know it’s not necessarily victim-blaming to take this as a learning experience, but the phrasing that a lot of people (including Gervais) are choosing feels decidedly like they’re perfectly happy to kick the victims while they’re down, by condescendingly “teaching” them something that they obviously will have figured out for themselves by now — that taking those pictures was a bad idea. If they don’t want to be interpreted as such, maybe they oughtta phrase their comments more eloquently so as to make such errant interpretations less likely. Especially if they’re award-winning professional writers.
Fact is that taking photos like this and transmitting them digitally means there isms huge likelyhood they will get spread to the public at some point. And that goes for your average joe that doesnt have people actively trying to pry into the details of their private lives.
You can take photos like this if you want. I think its a good thing. But if you care about them staying private don’t e-mail them, don’t use cloud services, and try a little harder to protect your own privacy. No one is going to protect it for you. Once shit is out there no amount of legal action can get that back. And now they have nude photos they didnt even get to make money off of.
Also, nudity shouldn’t be something to be ashamed of. American culture needs to get over medieval thinking like that.
@Stormy: That last paragraph, yeah. I had that thought while thinking about this incident. Was wondering if this could be a significant step in that direction, were the victims to react to it in a certain way. Moot, I guess; but I do wonder what the transition to becoming comfortable with nudity would look like. But I guess we’re already well on the way to reaching that point.
(and I also agree with the rest of what you said)
This has to be one of the nicest discussions I’ve been a part of on uproxx. :)
I think when nudity isn’t considered to be sexual 100% of the time is when we’ll get to a point of it not being a bid deal. I don’t necessarily want to see people naked all the time. I prefer a little mystery but at the same time breast feeding, swimwear, etc doesn’t need to be seen as sexual either.
Gervais is correct on all counts.
Don’t want your nudes on the net; don’t trust a cloud or especially Apple to safeguard them. Might as well put them in a private Tumblr account for safe keeping.
I love this straw man which keeps popping up. No one is saying the hackers were doing anything but being illegal, nefarious, immoral shits. That still doesn’t excuse the poor choices made by the folks involved. You can have it both ways.
Let’s say, I throw my tax returns in the trash and am stunned to find out someone has poached my SSN from them. Yes, what he or she did was illegal, but I’d be an absolute moron to expect that throwing in the trash somehow ensures safety and privacy. People should treat any internet connected device in a similar fashion.
The risk of someone else seeing them is what makes nudey pics exciting.
I have no idea who this guy is, but he is definitely right. You won’t give hackers the opportunity to leak your nude images if you don’t have them in the first place.
Hey, another person who doesn’t know this guy.
You know The Office? He created it. He also appeared in Night At The Museum, The Simpsons and Extras.
He also hosted the Golden Globes two years running, a comedy roundtable on HBO with Jerry Seinfeld, Louis CK, and Chris Rock, and is currently starring in his own wildly popular Netflix series.
I like Ricky and I’d never heard of Derek until he went on The Daily Show a few weeks ago
If you don’t want anyone to see your nude pictures, then don’t take any nude pictures. Do you really think the NSA doesn’t already have all this shit? Even if you don’t upload it to the cloud, your phone isn’t secure. There is no such thing as privacy. I don’t understand people equating this to rape or molestation. You voluntarily took these pictures, they were going to get out eventually. Either you lose your phone or you piss the wrong person off, or something like this. They’re just tits. Get over it.
Exactly. I’m not shaming her or thinking it’s her fault: of course the guy did something illegal, of course he has to be punished for that. But she and everyone who carry sensitive information on their phones or accounts should be way more careful about it, because it can be used if you don’t take measures to protect it.
Totally agree. After the first few rounds of celebrity hacks with nude photos, you would think people in general (not just celebrities) would learn. You don’t want nude pics out there of you, then don’t take them or keep them on your phone/computer. Nothing is secure or private these days. And yes, they are tits, very nice ones (Kate Upton…hhnnngggg).
@Feklhr : we got it and actually agree with you, dummy; but, as it was said numerous times before, this is not the point…
The most surprising thing about this post to me is the number of posters at Warming Glow who do not know who Ricky Gervais is. This is still the television section of a pop culture website, correct?
Seriously.
They know who he is, but faking ignorance of who he is makes them sound cooler…somehow…I guess.
Being dismissive is the same thing as “I knew who he was before anyone else,” just in reverse.
I think “Extras” was really underrated.
And if you don’t understand what that means, you are literally worse than Hitler.
“Hi, I’m BigCock69 and I don’t pay any attention to anything so pay attention to me.” Might as well be a Belieber.
Uproxx is becomming TMZ Lite, so we’re attracting people that are intimately familiar with Ariana Grande and that Azaelia chick before most others.
The Simpsons? Family Guy? Or maybe people would be more familiar with his New Wave singing career…
How about everyone who saw him in The Invention of Lying? Oh, wait…right….
Obligatory
@Feeeeeeeeexins Lately I’ve started to think that Matt would have done a full WWTDD if he’d stuck around …
If you are a celebrity and don’t want anyone to see your naked pics then don’t take them.
Or don’t be a celebrity. Ppl forget that.
Thanks for clarifying
Ah yes, it is an invasion of your privacy that her phone was hacked but then again it’s one of the downsides of being a celebrity. She must be aware that people and the media follow her every move. Oh well let this be a lesson even though I think it’s more of a publicity stunt than a crime.
Completely agree with all those blaming the victims here instead of the dirty thieves. And might I add to that: stop taking nude showers while you’re at it, and you won’t have peeping toms checking out your tits.
I’m a bit cynical of the rape terminology being tossed around. If I took a polaroid, dropped it out my window, and someone found it and passed it around, I doubt I’d have too many people defending my actions with rape terminology. When you allow your phone to automatically upload shit to who the fuck knows where, or you practice really shitty password security (that’s pretty much everybody), or you think “the cloud” is safer than your physical possession–and totally difference than “the internet”–or that nameless faceless people won’t act like people, you’re throwing your polaroids out the window.
Crimes were committed, and pursing those people is worthwhile as a warning to others, but this is also a highly fucking teachable moment in which some people are embarrassed and/or angry, but, otherwise, relatively unharmed. It’s a teachable moment about a lesson that goddamn near everyone refuses to learn, and misconstruing that as victim blaming isn’t helping one bit.
@Phrasing THANK YOU!
“stop taking nude showers while you’re at it”–you can bet your life that Tobias Funke never had to worry about naked photos of him being spread on the Web.
“Jokes don’t portray your true serious feelings on a subject.” Well, duh.
But Ricky, you forgot to put “jk lol” after your joke.
And, when you post your “joke” on Twitter but not your “true serious feelings,” then people are going to associate your Tweet with you.
It’s pretty gross that you’re all blaming the victims.
I don’t think saying there is some really common sense level shit that you can do to actually protect yourself is the same as actually blaming victims, but, please, let’s keep applying rape terminology to all things. There is nothing diminishing about that at all.
And thank you, Lena Dunham, the Jesse Jackson of female nudity, for equating good internet practices with the short skirt rape fallacy. That doesn’t muddy up this discussion at all.
I don’t know; there comes a point where we have to take a person’s own irresponsible actions into account. If a guy gets drives drunk and crashes into a tree, we’d blame the irresponsibility of driving drunk. If a skydiver doesn’t check his equipment before jumping out of the plane and falls to his death, we’d chalk that up to the skydiver’s failure to jump responsibly. Similarly, if a person takes a naked picture of him/herself on their phone and someone who shouldn’t have access to that picture finds it, we should probably take into account the irresponsibility of taking a naked picture of yourself with something connected to the internet, especially when there have already been so many notable cases of that happening.
The best case scenario here is that enough people realize how bad/dangerous an idea that is and start a campaign to get others to stop using their phones to turn themselves into amateur pornographers. And that there’s legal action taken against Apple so their data isn’t saved like this anymore, but that one’s a bit less likely.
There’s just one problem with your analogy … people didn’t “find” the pictures … they stole them.
Semantics. Hackers had access to photos they weren’t supposed to. Call it what you want – “finding”, “stealing”, “discovering”, “retrieving”, etc. It’s all the same thing.
@LoveWaffle Uh, that’s not semantics at all, dude. That’s like saying if somebody “finds” and breaks into, say, your storage unit and “discovers” your belongings that when he “retrieves” them for his personal gain that it isn’t “stealing.”
i’m truly not tryin to blame the victims. we all take the time to create internet passwords, lock our house doors, lock our car doors and take the keys out of the ignition.
if one night you happen to forget to lock your doors or leave your keys in the car ignition, someone will steal it or break into. once you’ve realized that you’ve left your keys you will blame yourself, along with anyone else. the thief will be pursued a hopefully caught and justice will be served. we all know the thief is wrong but theres no way no one isnt going to tell you to avoid that from happening again YOU should not leave your keys behind.
the same way you lock your doors or create a strong internet password is the same reason you should be selective with what photos are stored in what space. because you know there are bad ppl that are trying to get this particular piece of info.
@BackToTheSutures – Did you seriously just argue that it’s not an issue of semantics by pointing out how it’s an issue of semantics. Of course if someone “finds” something of yours they shouldn’t have and distributes it they’re guilty of “stealing” it. That’s MY point.
Do you know how synonyms work?
@LoveWaffle Sure do. And “discovering” and “stealing” aren’t synonyms. By your logic if somebody breaks into the aforementioned storage unit and steals your stuff it’d be your fault for having put your stuff somewhere that could be broken into.
@BackToTheSutures I think this is going to depend on how the hackers got the photos. If they broke into the celebs’ phones then that’s theft, but if the photos were deleted from phones but not the Cloud then things get legally murky. Is a deleted photo trash that’s been thrown out? If it is then it’s no one’s property anymore.
@Kungjitsu True, but that’s not the point he’s arguing. His first statement is “There comes a point you have to take a person’s own irresponsible actions into account,” and then goes on to equate drunk driving with placing private property in a third party’s ostensibly secure care. Hence my storage unit analogy. Same thing as a cloud; you pay a third party for space to store things so they don’t take up room at your house (phone, hdd, etc.), and they keep it behind a locked door for you. So by @LoveWaffles logic, if I put some boxes of old photos in a storage unit, lock it, and leave them there, and someone comes along and cuts the lock and steals my photos, it’s my fault for taking the photos and putting them there and not the sad sick fuck who spent god knows how long getting in there to illegally obtain them.
@Kungjitsu Also, is there a precedent in a court opinion somewhere for digitally deleted items being considered trash? I’d like to read it if there is. I know trash left outside your home falls under the plain-view exception for search and seizure, but that’s for state officials. Also there’s the textbook definition of burglary that requires an action to enter the premises of a place that doesn’t belong to you with the intent to commit another felony. To me that seems more apropos to hacking into a cloud server to find deleted stuff. I’m not arguing that’s true, I just don’t know. If you know of any relevant cases let me know.
@BackToTheSutures I have no idea about any cases involving digitally stolen stuff. However, your storage unit analogy raises another question: Do these celebs have a case against Google or Apple or Microsoft? If I leave my vintage porn in a humidity and temperature controlled storage unit (hypothetically) and someone breaks in and steals it, I have a civil case against U-Storage or Bob’s Boxes or whatever that’s separate from the criminal burglary case. They promised to keep my shit safe for a fee. I paid the fee, they didn’t keep my shit safe. That’s the Cloud’s deal. I don’t think they have a disclaimer about “parking here but if your data gets stolen, that’s not our problem”.
This is also going to get really really interesting if McKayla Maroney is 17 in those pics.
I want to live in a world where we aren’t allowed to say anything.
Hold tight, we are almost there.
What’s the reason for the anger here? He wasn’t particularly funny but that’s no reason to get pissed.
It seems like more and more people are becoming short tempered.
“Experts are saying this is the biggest celebrity leak since R.Kelly” – Craig Ferguson
He is right. If you are a celebrity you should know that a lot of people are gonna try to hack your phones and computers. If you gotta take nudes, take them with an old fashion camera and mail them to whoever you are taking them for. It’s not only safer, but it get’s more exciting when you have to wait for them. And the fact that i’m a mailman does not have anything to do with this…
Google CEO says you don’t have any expectation of privacy: People lose their shit.
Hackers actively break Cloud services defenses and make off with lots of private pics of famous people: Meh, shouldn’t be taking nude pics.
And because I know I’ll get asked, here’s the link: [blogs.wsj.com]
TIL: Its Hip and cool to pretend that you don’t know who Ricky Gervais is.
I actually don’t think they’re pretending. I’m a fan, but I think it would be pretty easy to not know who he is.
@Jrm
Not if you’re commenting on Warming Glow. It’s like commenting on KSK that you don’t know who Wes Welker or Peter King is.
Another way of looking at this is you can do what I do, take nude pictures of yourself and send them out, unsolicited. That way you’re not shocked when it ends up in a gay men’s magazine.
Yeah, Gervais didn’t say anything that most people weren’t already thinking. And no, I don’t think people are really blaming the people that got affected by this, they’re just not feeling particularly sorry for them.
Hear, hear
‘IwlIj jachjaj!
“…that most people weren’t already thinking…”
Are you a telepath? Or just hiding behind the silent majority?
So true……
…back in the 80’s as I left for work at 5:00….i found three nude polaroids dropped in the gutter on the way to my car…….I probably should have posted a “lost and found” thingie on all the telephone poles….
STOP discouraging nude photos you TWATS…!!!
God? Why waste talking about something that doesn’t exist.
Let’s be honest we’re all going to forget about this once the NFL season starts.
^ BOOM. Speaking the truth.
Can’t stand Gervais.
But he’s not wrong on this one.
I think he’s right and I think he’s joking and people are using him as a scapegoat to be mad at in place of a nameless and faceless hacker.
Stupid how? He’s right.
I’m sorry maybe I’m bad or evil..but I don’t think he’s wrong.. If you put your naked butt into cyberspace somebody is going to find it..especially if you are a celebrity. No one wants to see the backside of your average Joe but make it J. Lawrence and yep you get happy hackers!! I say just don’t do it.. If you want someone to see you in your birthday suit do it in person or take the pics on your personal camera that isn’t WiFi capable..
So people are upset because he makes a good point? Right, gotcha, good to know.
This is why all my dick pics and sex tapes are all in a safe protected by Rottweilers. HACK THAT MOTHERFUCKERS!
On a semi-related note, is it weird that I don’t like anything Ricky Gervais does, but I like him? His tweets, his interviews, at award shows, even his commercials, I like the guy, but any show or movie I’ve seen him in I always wonder how this guy is famous.
It’s pretty weird that you don’t like the original Office…
(which spawned the american office, which is how he is famous)
Wow, the people getting pissy and saying stop blaming the victims are ridiculous. If you are not smart about the data you store on your phone and internet, then you aren’t really a victim. You are just stupid. And we need to quit calling stupid people who do stupid things victims. Why in the world are we surprised that there are bad people out there who try and steal other people’s information? They really should be thankful that it was just some nude photos and not their personal information.
Why not just stick to fucking SnapChat?
I hope you are joking. Unless we want to see you naked, in which case I hope you are super cereal.
Why would I be joking?
You can only see pictures / videos once, for a few seconds, and then they disappear. Not to make it sounds like I’m getting inundated with nude pics but the only ones I’ve received in the past couple years have been via snapchat for that exact reason. Unless I’m off-base here and they’re being stored on an easily-accessible server somewhere for some reason. I could be ignorant about the techonologies behind it, feel free to enlighten me.
@DeezNutz13 Do you honestly think that SnapChat doesn’t store the photos sent with its software? And that they can’t be accessed by hackers or other third parties? If so, you’re wrong: [www.businessinsider.com]
No, your snapchat photos are not gone after that time period. Stories about someone finding a way to recover supposedly deleted photos sent through that app come around every few months or so. I’ll include a link to one at the bottom of my post.
Besides that, it’s always a bit difficult to tell if deleted data is ever truly gone or not. When a picture, file, etc. is deleted, it isn’t removed from your computer, but flagged to be written over when your computer needs more space save data. Going by the reactions of some of the actresses who were part of the leak, some of these pictures were taken years ago and were believed to be deleted.
[abcnews.go.com]
@clmetsfan, “I could be ignorant about the technologies behind it, feel free to enlighten me.”
Did you read that part? The one that is directly above your comment? That I posted an hour ago? In complete sincerity without a hint of sarcasm?
Thanks for doing your part to keep this a respectful and intelligent discussion by patronizing me. I’m sure it felt great to type “you’re wrong.” I guess I did need the reminder, for the millionth time, why commenting is always a terrible idea.
It’s good to know that the photos aren’t deleted from your device after they’re viewed (really good since I can hopefully dig up those photos I thought were gone with the wind) but since the article you linked to says that they are deleted from SnapChat’s servers, I wonder how this could lead to the photos being hacked without the hacker having the actual phone. But I’m not a hacker nor am I particularly tech-savvy.
@DeezNutz13 @clmetsfan @LoveWaffle You can just hit the Home Button and the Power button at the same time, and it takes a screen shot of whatever is on your iPhone. You can permanently save anything anyone ever sends you on Snapchat. Snapchat is fucking stupid.
@SallyGally
The issue is how SnapChat leaves you susceptible to hacking, not tips on how to save photos not meant to be saved…which is kind of creepy. I think for the sake of the discussion we can assume both parties are using the app as it is intended. Also, I don’t own an iphone.
@DeezNutz13 I was just pointing out how easy it is for someone (not even a hacker) to use Snapchat against you. Don’t use Snapchat. (I’m sure you can take screenshots on *any* phone, btw)
good job Uproxx, criticize a comdedian for making jokes, even when he clearly states that he doesn’t condone what happened
I must say Ricky Gervais is my favortist comedian of all the comedians today……..In my ‘Derek’ voice.
The price of celebrity isn’t that you can’t operate your life like everyone (whether they admit it or not) else does, it’s that you have to be 10x more careful with your data. I might have just as many nudes of my girlfriend on my phone as Verlander does, but my girlfriend isn’t Kate Upton (my girl is much hotter, funnier, smarter, and she reads the site).
The fact of the matter is that anyone who has a modicum of celebrity and trusts their intimate photos to off-site/cloud storage is doing an amazingly stupid thing. Local and encrypted storage. You have the money, why not use it to help yourself?
Hey, so, quick and unrelated question here. what’s your icloud email address?
You should like his page on Facebook. Ohhh, the comments. Not as derp as YouTube comments, but he loves him some trolls.
I mean, sending pictures to a server accessed by hundreds of devices in order to make it easier to access said photos from multiple devices? Who saw that backfiring? Convenience usually comes at the expense of security.
good job Ricky , I know who u r and if celebrities would stop taking nude photos of themselves it would be no concern who sees your pics , just cause your famous doesnt mean we have to care xxxxx
Know what? He’s right.
Stuff that’s on a computer/smart phone/Cloud can get hacked. Either encrypt the hell out of it, or don’t put it there in the first place.
Putting personal information (bank info, nudie pics, etc) up somewhere that can be accessed by just about anyone is a bit of an idiotic decision.
Shocking! Celebrities with nude pix. Comedians making jokes People taking those jokes seriously and getting exacerbated about them. What next? America has no sense of humor, which is why its first line of recourse is bombing the shit out of anyone and everyone who looks at it sideways.
Brain alert to celebs: if you EVER pose nude or appear nude in anything whatsoever, it’s going to wind up on the Internet. And in fact, even if you don’t, there’s a chance that someone will fake photos of you posing nude. Get over it. Did you ever hear the phrase, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity”? No? I bet you didn’t.
Oh yeah. Polaroids were/are the way to go for those.
If you dont want the public to see it, dont do it
why is everyone butthurt over his comments? I’m not condoning the actions of whoever got access to and posted the pictures, but, seriously, what Ricky Gervais is saying makes sense.
A douchey article by a douchebag writer on a douchey website. With a sad, unimaginative joke at the end. Yeah, you sure aren’t riding the curtails of Ricky Gervais or anything and anyone else you can find. How’s it feel to be a vulture that claims to be a professional writer?
How does it feel to be a troll who doesn’t know what “curtail” means?
Feklhr for the win !
I’m just riding your ‘curtails’ on this one.
I’m guessing the retard apologists are liberals?
THANKS A LOT, OBUMMER!
fuck ’em, if you store intimate pics on an unsecure website ( and all internet storage sites are unsecure) the just proves how dumb you are.
if you didn’t want your car stolen you should’ve bought a junker…
People who get mad about this don’t have enough serious things in their life to worry about.
I can’t blame these young ladies, celebrities or not, for taking nude pictures of themselves. They are pretty, their bodies are pretty, and they are at their peak of youthful good looks. I am old and have the body of an old person, but somewhere in the basement there are nude prints of me in my 20s that look damn good. I haven’t seen them in ages, but I have seen them, and I’m kind of happy that I once looked that good naked.
But young people now only know the digital way of taking and storing photographs. And twentysomethings are not as well-versed in cloud technology as they should be. Those who stole and distributed other people’s private content should be punished, and the best lesson that can come out of this episode is that everyone else will learn how to better protect their private stuff.
No one can explain why stealing these nudes is someone worse than stealing clothed photos or pictures of their cat? If the issue is about privacy then nudit5 shouldn’t be what sparks outrage. This is all because we’ve brainwashed people to be ashamed of sexuality.