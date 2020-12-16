Could there possibly be a year to look more forward to than 2021? Fortunately, Netflix planned this one out. The streaming service knew that we’d need the momentum to push forth (and away from our current global situation) and into brighter days. There’s so much more to anticipate in January than one could have ever expected, and you will definitely have no shortage of bingewatching opportunities while riding out the beginning of the end of the pandemic.
Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including a new Cobra Kai season to clean up all the damage done by warring senseis last year. Nic Cage will tell you the history of “F*ck” and many other swear words, and Headspace is here with the first of their crop of meditation aids. Also, there’s an Afterparty-themed show that will play weekly, a new season of Disenchantment, and several documentaries to discover in the full list of new content. Happy New Year!
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in January.
Cobra Kai: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/8)
Cobra Kai‘s gearing up for Season 3 on Netflix soon, and this new trailer makes good on Ralph Macchio’s previous promise to us: “The best is yet to come in this series! And I believe in that.” The emotional stakes are certainly high. After Johnny and Daniel’s combined bad moves contributed heavily to Miguel landing in a hospital bed, Johnny’s looking for redemption. While he does the hard work in the hospital — and Kreese re-takes the dubious reigns of the Cobra Kai dojo, which makes me worried about him instructing Hawk to be even more of an anger-bear monster — Daniel-san heads to Okinawa, where an old rival is ready for him. The soul and fate of every sensei (and their students) are up for grabs. Hopefully, they’ll all make the right moves.
History of Swear Words (Netflix series streaming 1/5)
A Nic Cage series? Yes please. A Nic Cage series where he teaches us lessons about expletives? Give it to me now. Cage hosts here with an array of guests — including Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes — to dive deep into his proudly profane stance. Over the course of six episodes, you’ll learn about the origins of “F*ck,” “Sh*t,” “B*tch,” “D*ck,” “Pu**y,” and “Damn.” Alright!
Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix series streaming 1/1)
Need a little meditation (in)action? This series will be one of three Headspace projects in 2021, and this one will lead with eight episodes that will teach viewers different mindfulness techniques to learn the surprisingly difficult practices — including stress, sleep, and letting go — of how to meditate. It’s damn hard to do, especially in our current age where information never stops coming our way, but this series might help convince everyone that meditation can be both accessible and… easy? Not to mention interactive.
The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows Of The Worst Year (Netflix series streaming in January)
No can argue that 2020 has been a hellish year for humanity, but it’s still been a pretty great year for TV. We’ve ranked our favorites, and Netflix is now celebrating the most crowd-pleasing shows that the streaming service had to offer. Expect appearances from Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit, Lily Collins of Emily in Paris, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor of The Crown, and more. On tap as hosts? David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes. And next year, this shall become a full-fledged weekly comedy panel show with the Cobra Kai cast and Bill Burr hosting the first 2021 episode.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January:
Avail. 1/1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Monarca: Season 2
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Can’t Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
The Creative Brain
The Departed
Enter the Dragon
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
Mystic Pizza
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes
Striptease
Superbad
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Avail. 1/2
Asphalt Burning
Avail. 1/5
Gabby’s Dollhouse
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
History of Swear Words
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Avail. 1/6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
Surviving Death
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Avail. 1/7
Pieces of a Woman
Avail. 1/8
Charming
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Lupin
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Pretend It’s a City
Stuck Apart
Avail. 1/10
Spring Breakers
Avail. 1/11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
The Intouchables
Avail. 1/12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Avail. 1/13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Avail. 1/15
Bling Empire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
Avail. 1/16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
Avail. 1/18
Homefront
Avail. 1/19
Hello Ninja: Season 4
Avail. 1/20
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
Sightless
Spycraft
Avail. 1/21
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Avail. 1/22
Blown Away: Season 2
Busted!: Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
The White Tiger
Avail. 1/23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Avail. 1/26
Go Dog Go
Avail. 1/27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom
Avail. 1/29
Below Zero (Bajocero)
The Dig
Finding ‘Ohana
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Avail. 1/31
Fatima
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January:
Leaving 1/1
Bloodsport
Leaving 1/3
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Leaving 1/4
Mara
Leaving 1/5
The Monster
Leaving 1/7
The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 1/8
Mary Poppins Returns
Leaving 1/14
Haven: Seasons 1-5
The Master
Leaving 1/15
A Serious Man
Dallas Buyers Club
Waco: Limited Series
Leaving 1/16
Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 1/20
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Leaving 1/24
When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 1/26
We Are Your Friends
Leaving 1/29
Swiss Army Man
Leaving 1/30
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Leaving 1/31
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
Death at a Funeral
Employee of the Month
For Colored Girls
Malicious
Mr. Deeds
Pineapple Express