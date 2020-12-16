Could there possibly be a year to look more forward to than 2021? Fortunately, Netflix planned this one out. The streaming service knew that we’d need the momentum to push forth (and away from our current global situation) and into brighter days. There’s so much more to anticipate in January than one could have ever expected, and you will definitely have no shortage of bingewatching opportunities while riding out the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including a new Cobra Kai season to clean up all the damage done by warring senseis last year. Nic Cage will tell you the history of “F*ck” and many other swear words, and Headspace is here with the first of their crop of meditation aids. Also, there’s an Afterparty-themed show that will play weekly, a new season of Disenchantment, and several documentaries to discover in the full list of new content. Happy New Year!

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in January.

Cobra Kai: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/8)

Cobra Kai‘s gearing up for Season 3 on Netflix soon, and this new trailer makes good on Ralph Macchio’s previous promise to us: “The best is yet to come in this series! And I believe in that.” The emotional stakes are certainly high. After Johnny and Daniel’s combined bad moves contributed heavily to Miguel landing in a hospital bed, Johnny’s looking for redemption. While he does the hard work in the hospital — and Kreese re-takes the dubious reigns of the Cobra Kai dojo, which makes me worried about him instructing Hawk to be even more of an anger-bear monster — Daniel-san heads to Okinawa, where an old rival is ready for him. The soul and fate of every sensei (and their students) are up for grabs. Hopefully, they’ll all make the right moves.

History of Swear Words (Netflix series streaming 1/5)

A Nic Cage series? Yes please. A Nic Cage series where he teaches us lessons about expletives? Give it to me now. Cage hosts here with an array of guests — including Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes — to dive deep into his proudly profane stance. Over the course of six episodes, you’ll learn about the origins of “F*ck,” “Sh*t,” “B*tch,” “D*ck,” “Pu**y,” and “Damn.” Alright!

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix series streaming 1/1)

Need a little meditation (in)action? This series will be one of three Headspace projects in 2021, and this one will lead with eight episodes that will teach viewers different mindfulness techniques to learn the surprisingly difficult practices — including stress, sleep, and letting go — of how to meditate. It’s damn hard to do, especially in our current age where information never stops coming our way, but this series might help convince everyone that meditation can be both accessible and… easy? Not to mention interactive.

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows Of The Worst Year (Netflix series streaming in January)

No can argue that 2020 has been a hellish year for humanity, but it’s still been a pretty great year for TV. We’ve ranked our favorites, and Netflix is now celebrating the most crowd-pleasing shows that the streaming service had to offer. Expect appearances from Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit, Lily Collins of Emily in Paris, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor of The Crown, and more. On tap as hosts? David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes. And next year, this shall become a full-fledged weekly comedy panel show with the Cobra Kai cast and Bill Burr hosting the first 2021 episode.