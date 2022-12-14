2023 is right around the corner, but plenty of binging can be done before that happens. If you’re downshifting for the holidays and are looking for content to supplement your relaxation time, then Netflix has you covered. Nostalgia will run thick throughout the month with a reboot of the That ’70s Show franchise (some special guest stars will appear in the That ’90s Show), and Pamela Anderson’s counterpoint to Pam & Tommy will also surface, so that you can relive the 1990s in two ways. Christian Bale will also star in a genre picture, and there will be teeth-gnashing Vikings. Oh, and Bernie Madoff’s tour of terror will also receive the documentary treatment.

New additions to the library will be action heavy and include the Rocky movies (although Rambo will leave the service at the end of the month) and Top Gun. You can also strut alongside the Reservoir Dogs before the crime caper goes to bloody hell. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in January.

That ’90s Show (Netflix series streaming 1/19)

Jackie and Kelso got married, meaning that real-life spouses Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will be on hand as guests in this series that takes place (as the title suggests) in 1995. The show revolves around Kitty and Red somehow looking much like they did back in the ’70s, and the actual story involves Leia, whose parents happen to be Eric and Donna. Leia is looking for adventure and thinks that the Forman place is the place to be for achieving that goal, especially since a rebel named Gwen lives next door. That basement is a real party once more, even if we can’t figure out how Jackie and Kelso worked out after all these years.

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix film streaming 1/6)

Every A-lister seems to be leading Netflix movies these days, here’s Christian Bale doing it, too. He portrays world-weary private investigator who enlists a poetic young cadet, Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling), to solve a horrific murder of a fellow military man. The poor soul happens to be missing a heart, if you’re wondering where the literal literary connection lies, and the talent-studded cast includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Robert Duvall.