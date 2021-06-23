Netflix knows that the novelty of summer (especially this year) will also be accompanied by the realization that, hot damn, it is sweltering out there. So, when you’re not escaping into the cool confines of your nearby multiplex for the (still sparse) blockbuster offerings, the streaming service is providing more content than we could possibly dream of consuming. Sure, there’s some bingeworthy additions to the library — Cobra Kai fans will be pleased to see The Karate Kid movies streaming, and The Twilight Saga will also be available — but there are many fresh picks on the way for you.
The most anticipated selections here include a revisiting of a 1980s animated franchise with magic, muscles, and a talking green battle cat. Yes, I’m talking about He-Man and his ensemble of Masters of the Universe, and a side-splittingly funny comedian is back with Season 2 of his own popular series. Female assassins will come your way, and a soap-opera mystery show also returns, along with the strangest premise for a dating show that you’ll ever see. Do you want more? You’ve got it.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in July.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix series streaming 7/23)
The very battle for Eternia’s soul continues with the ultimate fanboy, Kevin Smith, picking up the showrunner sword. Smith’s enthusiasm for all things geeky has led him down many roads, all of them filled with huge feelings, and honestly, the dude has the Power of Grayskull running through his veins. So, one can expect him to nail the tone here while advancing the story, justifying a revival, and continuing the story of the rivalry between Skeletor and everyone else. Cringer and Orko and Teela are on board, and the voice cast (including Lena Headey, Henry Rollins, and Jason Mewes) is phenomenal here, especially Mark Hamill as Skeletor. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of He-Man, guys.
Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix film streaming 7/14)
A mother-daughter set of assassins is an intriguing enough idea on its own, but if one considers that Karen Gillan and Lena Headey play said assassins? Sold. It’s even more icing on the milkshake with Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino portraying additional female assassins, and the movie’s also got Paul Giamatti. This looks like the perfect summer action film that one can happily tuck into (at home) while avoiding the oppressive summer humidity that’s coming as these ladies raise hell.
Outer Banks: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/30)
This is not your typical teen drama. Last season delivered loads of intrigue and flat-out crackers revelations following a hurricane and buried treasure and class warfare between different factions in an overall well-to-do community. There are Kooks and Pogues, and the power’s gone for the entirety of the summer, which sounds miserable, but the mysteries won’t stop, including the whereabouts of John B.’s dad. And oh yes, there’s so much soapiness to the character’s dynamics that you might lose your footing while slipping towards that sunken treasure. It’s bonkers!
Sexy Beasts (Netflix series streaming 7/21)
Well, if you thought that you’ve seen every kind of dating series out there, Netflix is shouting something about holding their beer. The show purports to feature contestants that will choose matches based on personality only. Sounds practical, right? Well, the key to doing that here is dressing up as furries and other prosthetic-adorned creatures, and no reveal of actual physicality shall happen until the pivotal decisions are made. It’s like The Masked Singer, only way hornier.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/6)
Get ready for more insanely absurd (and almost therapeutically refreshing) sketch comedy from creator and writer Tim Robinson. He’s back with partner Zach Kanin for more of turning the most mundane and bizarre life moments into shouty hilarity. If you haven’t had the pleasure of digging into Robinson’s work, and you love Adam Sandler and Chris Farley’s exaggerated humor, you must plop this one into your queue.
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/15)
Mindy Kaling’s brainchild (one of them, at least… there are so many) returns with more coming-of-age comedy. Devi’s making more questionable decisions along the way (that’s obligatory) while fumbling around through the finer points within new relationships. She does, however, face an out-of-her-control dilemma at school when “another Indian girl who is prettier, cooler” arrives on the scene. Expect more drama at home, too, as this beloved series continues.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in July:
Avail. TBA
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
Feels Like Ishq
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3
Avail. 7/1
Audible
Dynasty Warriors
Generation 56k
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Young Royals
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Avail. 7/2
The 8th Night
Big Timber
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel: Season 2
Snowpiercer
Avail. 7/3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Avail. 7/4
We The People
Avail. 7/5
You Are My Spring
Avail. 7/6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
Avail. 7/7
Brick Mansions
Cat People
Dogs: Season 2
The Mire: ’97
The War Next-door
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
This Little Love of Mine
Avail. 7/8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
Home Again
Midnight Sun
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness
Avail. 7/9
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
Avail. 7/10
American Ultra
Avail. 7/13
Ridley Jones
Avail. 7/14
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Gunpowder Milkshake
Heist
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
Avail. 7/15
A Perfect Fit
BEASTARS: Season 2
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
My Amanda
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Avail. 7/16
The Beguiled
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Johnny Test
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Avail. 7/17
Cosmic Sin
Avail. 7/20
milkwater
Avail. 7/21
Chernobyl 1986
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Avail. 7/22
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
Avail. 7/23
A Second Chance: Rivals!
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Avail. 7/24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
Avail. 7/26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
Avail. 7/27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4
The Operative
Avail. 7/28
Bartkowiak
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins
Tattoo Redo
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Avail. 7/29
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
Avail. 7/30
Glow Up: Season 3
The Last Mercenary
Outer Banks: Season 2
Avail. 7/31
The Vault
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in July:
Leaving 7/5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/7
The Invitation
Leaving 7/14
Holidays
Leaving 7/15
The Princess and the Frog
Leaving 7/19
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
Leaving 7/22
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
Leaving 7/28
The Croods
Leaving 7/30
Spotlight
Leaving 7/31
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland