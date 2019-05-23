Sony

Things are heating up on Netflix this summer with loads of original content starring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The long-awaited return of the British sci-fi series Black Mirror is here with three new episodes guaranteed to haunt our dreams while the final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones also makes its way to the streaming platform on a yet undetermined date. And Netflix scored a big get this summer with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Oscar-winning animated superhero flick that stole our hearts during awards season.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in June.

Black Mirror: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 6/5)

Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie are just the famous A-lister gracing the British sci-fi series’ fifth season, which returns to its Netflix roots early this month. With only three episodes planned, expect the futuristic thriller to make waves with more nightmarish takes on technology and how it can (and probably will) affect our lives. A few glimpses at what’s in store this season hint at a couple struggling through fertility issues who combat infidelity, an emotionally-disturbed ride-share driver who terrorizes his passengers, and a darkly comedic turn for Cyrus who plays a pop star promoting an A.I. who becomes sentient.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (film streaming 6/26)

The Oscar-winning animated film is making its way to Netflix this summer which means if you didn’t get a chance to see it in theatres, you no longer have to wonder what all the hype is about. The story follows a young kid named Miles who becomes the web-slinging hero of his reality, only to cross paths with other iterations of Spider-Man across different dimensions who help him defeat a threat posed to all realities. Mahershala Ali, John Mulaney, and Jake Johnson make up the film’s talented voice cast, but it’s the striking visuals and daring story-telling technique that really serves the film well.