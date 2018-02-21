The Most-’90s References In ‘Everything Sucks!’, Explained

Netflix

There are plenty of things to love about Netflix’s latest original series, Everything Sucks!, but the shameless amount of nostalgia the show banks on in every scene could be its greatest achievement. Sure, we could wax poetic about the character arcs of Luke O’Neil (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) and Kate Messner (Peyton Kennedy) and coming-of-age narratives and teenage angst but let’s get down to business and talk about all of the killer ’90s references that will likely make many yearn for the acne-riddled, hormone-driven days of their youth.

Here for you now, an alphabetized catalog of all of the ’90s throwbacks in Everything Sucks!

“All That And A Bag Of Chips”

Learning to “speak ’90s” is like learning to speak a foreign language. There are so many phrases and idioms, someone should teach a college course in it. Saying someone’s “all that and a bag of chips” means not only are they awesome or cool, they’re a step beyond. It’s like when you order a sandwich for lunch but decide to make your meal even better by adding on a side, preferably of chips. You can replace “chips” with anything really but then again, why? If it’s cool enough for the AV club at Boring High, it’s cool enough for us.

Tori Amos

There are plenty of great ’90s musical references in Netflix’s Everything Sucks!, but Tori Amos doesn’t just lend a few songs to the show’s soundtrack. She’s a vital piece of the puzzle in a central character’s coming-of-age, coming out storyline. The singer/songwriter gained fame in the early ’90s thanks to her soulful lyrics about feminism, sexuality, abuse, and the struggle to establish an identity — all things that resonate with angsty teenage girls.

Blockbuster

Before Netflix and Hulu and Redbox there existed a magical place where movie lovers of all ages could convene to browse aisles of films in search of the perfect Friday night flick. Sure, sometimes you’d check out Pulp Fiction and realize someone had mistakenly placed a copy of Flipper in the case when you popped it into the VCR. But if you were a teen in a small town, the local Blockbuster became your own dingy-carpeted, badly lit nightclub after 7 pm. Or, if you’re Luke O’Neil, it’s where your deadbeat dad escapes to in order to “realize” his Hollywood dreams.

Clear Telephones

If you were a ’90s chick like Kate Messner, you probably owned a transparent plastic landline at some point. Sure, this trend carried over from the ’80s – the neon gives that away – but it was pretty rad a decade later too. Maybe, somewhere in our subconscious, we liked seeing the inner workings of a machine that fueled our social life. It’s like looking under the hood of a car or watching a time-lapse video of how braces straighten teeth. Everyone’s done that right? Not just me? Cool. Moving on.

Coolio

The term “Coolio” was both an affirmation and a nod to a cultural icon. Coolio the rap artist gave us the ultimate ’90s hip-hop ballad “Gangsta’s Paradise” a moving ode to life on the streets. “Coolio” the phrase was just a more gangsta way to say “fine.”

“Cool Beans”

There were two types of ’90s kids: those that mastered the use of “coolio” and those that had reached a level of acceptance when it came to their nerdiness and bravely repped team “cool beans” instead.

The Craft

When Emaline, Boring High’s resident drama club bad girl, shows up to a day of shooting in full-goth gear, Everything Sucks! drops a reference to the greatest teen witch movie ever made. If you happened to have the bad luck of being born after the ’90s, and therefore never introduced to said witch movie, maybe the reference went over your head. Let us explain: The Craft is a ’90s teen drama that follows a young girl who transfers to a new high school, befriends a badass group of chicks who practice witchcraft for fun and worship the devil in their free time, and who help our young heroine tap into her own dormant powers. There’s some betrayal and evil sorcery and murder involved too, but whatever your feelings about the plot of the film, the fashion has never been up for debate.

“Da Bomb”

Scientists have yet to discover why ’90s youth preferred to phonetically abbreviate definite articles but origin stories aside, “da bomb,” which meant something was so stellar it could potentially combust from coolness, was a phrase every kid in middle school uttered at least five times per day, on average. It’s a fact. Look it up.

Dial-Up

Let’s take a moment to mourn for every child who’ll never experience Dial-Up Internet Access. Before WiFi made connecting to the web easy and commonplace, computers had to tap into phone lines in order to bring us online. That minute-long wait, that shrill, robotic, soothing melody produced by the gods themselves, that slow-loading page teasing us with just a few pixels at a time, it was all part of the excitement, the anticipation, the foreplay of the net.

Flannel

A true ’90s kid owned no less than seven flannel shirts, one for each day of the week. It was a kind of unofficial school uniform, a way to look cool without seeming to care too much. It was lumberjack chic meets Kurt Cobain grunge: comfortable, unruly, preferable unwashed and a bit wrinkled. It was the checkered flag of a generation worn on the backs of misunderstood youths. It. Was. Glorious.

“Fo Shizzle”

Slang meaning “for sure” or “great,” this particular ’90s phrase was often overused by delusional white guys who thought they possessed more melatonin and swag than they actually did.

Fruitopia

The early ’90s knew what kids needed. Sure, we like fruit juice, but Snapple was your grandma’s drink. For a generation so steeped in effortless cool and rebellious experimentation, only a beverage as bold, trippy, and unashamedly obnoxious as Fruitopia would do. The Coca-Cola-backed soft drink was an enticing blend of soda, juice, and a sh*t ton of sugar which is probably why every school in America had their own Fruitopia vending machine. It was the social currency of the lunchroom, the academic fuel of the classroom, and a liquid slice of heaven just too sweet for this world. Let’s all pour one out for Strawberry Passion Awareness. You were taken too soon.

“Grody”

Things that are “grody” (an incomplete list): public bathrooms, those pimple-popping videos on YouTube, dog poop on the sidewalk, toe cheese, Donald Trump’s toupee… you get it.

Jolt

Jolt was a beverage ahead of its time when it first made an appearance in the ’80s but on Everything Sucks!, teachers and kids alike recognize the power of a soft drink that promises “All the sugar, twice the caffeine.” It’s the secret for staying up long hours to finish your AV club’s B-grade sci-fi space film and the energy aid to help you deal with crushing on a girl who’s actually a lesbian and has no interest in sucking face with you.