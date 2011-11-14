EXCLUSIVE: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 1 Death Montage

I know that bloggers use superlatives so often that people don’t even understand what hyperbole is any more, but please take me at my word when I tell you that the video below by the brilliant Doctor Roboto is the single greatest TV supercut in internet history. It’s every death from Season 1 of “Game of Thrones” set to Guns ‘n Roses’ badass cover of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” It’s 5 minutes and 40 seconds of 200 proof unfiltered ownage from the most badass show on television. VIDEO OF THE MILLENNIUM.
(And I shouldn’t have to say it, but: spoilers, obviously.)
What’s your favorite death? I gotta go with the horse decapitation.
I also shouldn’t have to say this, but for those geeks who have read all the George R.R. Martin books, please: no spoilers from future books/seasons.
Favorite death: Viserys
Least favorite: tie between Ned and Lady
Got done reading “A Dance With Dragons” last week.
A lot more death to look forward to in Season 2 or if you haven’t read the books yet.
My second favorite death is Drogo pulling dude’s tongue through the hole in his neck. I probably shouldn’t get an erection watching that, but oh well.
@Matt, that was a close second for me. The guy getting thrown from the Moon Door at the Eyrie would have been more bad ass if he wasn’t already dead.
After that death by dire wolf I looked at my dog and asked him why he couldn’t be that awesome. He farted and looked at his butt. I’ll take it.
And as far as straight ownage, knife in the eye. *kisses fingers*
Even after finishing the series of books, the Eddard Stark beheading still pisses me off. Nice how they saved it for last in the video. Ends with most people thinking to themselves: Motherfuckers.
Fave death: All the ones mentioned are epic, so I’ll toss in Tyrion erasing the guy’s face with a shield.
The throat removal was definitely the best one. Drogo being hot kinda helps too.
Matt, are you sure your erection isn’t from Drogo?
I am finally getting past this show not being on right now and you lay this shit on me. Drogo killing his own blood rider while giving the whole Come At Me Bro ancest was sick. And Viserys death was pretty metal.
Tyrion stabbing the clansman with a shield. So adorable!
So. Wicked. Awesome.
I’m sad there won’t be any more Drogo as that man is a tasty, tasty treat.
Viserys’ death is easily one of the most badass things ever televised.
I’m currently about a third of the way through the third book. I’ve been reading them back to back, too You will not spoil this for me, Internet!
There would be way, way to many spoilers to list. Hopefully saying that the latest book is a disappointment compared to the first four is not a spoiler.
Watching the Jets lose at home is always fun knowing that super fan Fireman Joe is there crying.
Scratch that last comment. Meant for current post at WL.
Jory Cassel for me.
@#6, I thought ADwD was better than AFfC. Just my opinion.
Molten death is still the Gold Standard.
Get it? No need to thank me, there’s more where that came from!
I’m just about done with the second book and I’m still not over Ned dying. Little bastard Joffrey. This is all Katie Holmes’ fault for saving him from The Scarecrow in Batman Begins. Just another terrible thing Katie Holmes has done.
Poor, poor, horse. I can’t wait for book 3 to be put to TV.
Death by overgold. Always a winner.
That death by gold made Glenn Beck achieve full release.
My favorite is the eye stab and stare down. I don’t care how much of a dick he is, Jaime Lannister lives life like a boss.
I’d say Viserys’ death was my favorite, but not even close to the the best death in the series. Also, no one died naked or killed anyone naked in season one. Time to step up your game HBO.
That was good. I’ll be Captain Pedantic: Don’t we see Shagga’s clansmen kill some of the wounded decoy force after the battle that Tyrion spends unconscious and what about the kid that Arya sticks with the pointy end?
Maybe an inadvertant spoiler but, after reading ADWD, one death i’m looking forward too in the future books is Penny’s. What The Fuck was Martin doing there lumbering Tyrion with that pain in the arse for half the fucking book?
to not too, but you know that.
Viserys’ death is up there on “deserved it” credit alone, but you’ve gotta love Tyrian beating the shit out of that dude with the shield.
Lady’s is definitely the worst. Poor Lady. GRRM should write an alternate-reality where Lady lives and Sansa is a bad-ass because of it.
Wait, they Killed Ned? WTF?!?! How they gonna kill my N*ga NED?!?!
If the Oscar’s “In Memoriam” segment was half that spectacular, I bet more people would watch.
That death by gold made Glenn Beck achieve full release.
I read that as Glenn Close. Now my dyslexia has given me dyspepsia :(
What the hey? Where’d the video go?
Ah, mannn…
Video’s been taken down. It flew too close to the sun on the wings of fair use.
WHERE IT AT?
I’m one of those dorks who has not only read the books, but I’ve also figured everything out already. I know how it will end, and believe me, I REALLY want to spoil it for everyone, but I will try to restrain myself*.
/Hipster Dingus
//I’m not kidding
*Sanduskied
Ahh, I was looking forward to this video, looks like we should be making killshot gifs instead. The horse decapitation was by far one of the bests. HBO is running a marathon in December as well for season 1- Game of Thrones
There is a Dutch actress going to play in the second season. Carice van Houten! She is really good!
[gameofthronesstreamingonline.com]