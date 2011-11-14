EXCLUSIVE: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 1 Death Montage

I know that bloggers use superlatives so often that people don’t even understand what hyperbole is any more, but please take me at my word when I tell you that the video below by the brilliant Doctor Roboto is the single greatest TV supercut in internet history. It’s every death from Season 1 of “Game of Thrones” set to Guns ‘n Roses’ badass cover of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” It’s 5 minutes and 40 seconds of 200 proof unfiltered ownage from the most badass show on television. VIDEO OF THE MILLENNIUM.

(And I shouldn’t have to say it, but: spoilers, obviously.)

What’s your favorite death? I gotta go with the horse decapitation.