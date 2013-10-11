12 Things We Can Expect From Season Four Of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’

The highest rated cable series in the nation returns this Sunday night, when season four of AMC’s The Walking Dead kicks off. Because of the way that AMC splits up the seasons — a fall and winter season of eight episodes a piece — we never have to go too long between The Walking Dead episodes. Nevertheless, going into the premiere, a refresher of the events in the third season finale, and what we can expect from the fourth season, may be helpful.
Let’s bullet point this b*tch:
Season three ended with the deaths of Andrea, Milton, and a whole slew of Woodbury folks, the latter of whom The Governor took out in a fit of rage. The Governor, meanwhile, took off: He’s on the run with a couple of his henchman, who were as terrified of The Governor as anyone else by the finale’s end. Meanwhile, Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman) and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) helped provide a bridge, of sorts, to move the remaining Woodbury residents into the prison, with the remaining survivors of Rick’s gang. As I recall, we had also gotten a hint that Carl Grimes is on the brink of being a bratty, subordinate, and homicidal teenager, while Michonne is dealing with the devastation of losing her best friend, Andrea. Daryl, likewise, is dealing with the loss of his brother, Merle.
What can we expect in season four from Scott Gimple, who took over show running duties from Glen Mazzara?
1. The season picks up six or seven months following the events in the season three finale. The Woodbury residents have merged peacefully into the prison. They’ve opened up a school taught Carol, and in addition to traditional subjects, they’re also teaching zombie survival skills.
2. Michonne will be spending a lot of time this season on a horse.
3. Sasha, Tyreese, and Beth have all been elevated from recurring characters to series regulars. Tyreese, in fact, will take a central role in season four.
4. Hershel will be fitted with an artificial leg, which will be useful as he sets up a garden to feed the survivors fresh food.
5. We can expect that there will be some friction between the Woodbury citizens and the prison gang, although the title of the season four premiere, “30 Days Without an Accident,” at least suggests that there hasn’t been any recent bloodshed.
6. The Wire’s Larry Gilliard Jr. has been added to the cast. He’ll play Bob Stookey, a former Army medic traumatized by his past. He will be close friends with Tyreese.
7. Alanna Masterson (the sister of Danny and Christopher Masterson) has also been added to the cast. She may be playing Tara Chalmers, a character book readers will recognize as a member of a traveling family band.
8. Carl’s disturbing (homicidal) behavior at the end of season three will prompt Rick to give up some of his leadership duties and spend more time with both Carl and Lil Ass Kicker.
9. Morgan (Lennie James) — Rick’s friend from the series premiere, and an episode from last season, Clear, will return in season four.
10. Kyle Gallner will have a short run this season, and though details are scarce, it is expected that he will be the love interest to one of the series regulars (Beth?). It probably will not end well.
11. The Governor will have an active role in this season. As David Morrisey says of his character (via IGN):
He’s in a deeply traumatic place. He’s got issues. He’s psychopathic. I don’t think he does those things without consequence to his soul. He does them and they take a toll on him. He has to carry that burden. The great thing for me and this season coming up is that the writers have written some great complex things for me to do, and I’m relishing it.”
12. The biggest thing to expect from season four is a new, as-yet-undisclosed threat. What we do know, according to Gimple, as that “It’s a force that you can’t just stab in the face, you can’t talk reason to.” Creator Robert Kirkman had this to add about the new threat:
“Possibly the most deadly threat that they’ve faced thus far. They’re still going to be dealing with the zombies, they’re still very much a threat. They’re still going to be dealing with humans, that’s still very much a threat. But there’s a new element thrown in, this new unseen force that is going to be extremely dangerous and possibly more dangerous than anything.”
Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes, adds:
“There are ways that I find more horrifying when I read certain scripts this season that have nothing to do with conflict or zombies and they’re incredibly frightening and horrifying, and as much as the pressure builds, there’s a new pressure. They’ve been very smart in adding that texture, that flavor, the horror back in the show,” he said.
The new threat will avail itself by the end of season four’s first episode.
An attractive woman, on a horse, carrying a sword. Freud just ejaculated in his grave.
“Unseen force”. That’s going to be either an epidemic (because, let’s face it, that prison full of corpses ain’t exactly sanitary) or starvation.
Or an invisible monster that kills without warning or mercy, that has neither ears to hear your reason nor a face for you to stab.
smoke monster? but yeah, it’s totally going to be disease as that would be the most realistic threat anyone without running water and medicine is going to face.
Why can’t it be robots?! I’ve got my fingers crossed for a totally unrealistic Robot + Zombie Combined Apocalypse. Oh, you motherfuckers thought you could survive the Zombie Apocalypse because they’re slow and shit? Wrong. Now there are smart robots and you are totally fucked.
It’s Skynet. It’s all part of Skynet’s plan. And we will finally get that Daryl Dixon/Sarah Connor team-up we’ve all been dreaming of since that picture appeared on the internet.
Iron Mike I have always thought how great woul;d a Robo and Zombie Apocalypse land be. I think it would kick ass.
But the prison will see a big meth out break is my guess.
**ahem**
Polar Bear.
DG just picked the wrong show for ursine conflict & digestion.
I was thinking some kind of disease related to all the dead bodies as well.
“Let’s bullet point this b*tch:” [proceeds to write a full paragraph, followed by points made using numerical line items].
yeah, not sure why I was upset over that as well.
Rowles’d
Oh haiii Kyle Gallner. Welcome you adorable little scamp.
By episode 6…. “BRAAAAAAAAINS!!!”
I don’t want to see another tragic ending for him. Solution: I shouldn’t watch this season.
Given the Masterson presence I’m going to assume the “unseen force” involves thetans that escape from the dispatched walkers. Zombie thetans, y’all.
*Carl’s [ice cold yet mostly justified pragmatism] at the end of season three will prompt Rick to give up some of his leadership duties and spend more time with both Carl and Lil Ass Kicker [so Carl won’t go overboard and become homicidal.]*
Fixed that for you.
Good call. I have to admit that I have wanted Carl to get hit face bitten off by zombies since the first time he spoke. Then the kid changed the game at the end of last season. I guess his balls dropping are the reason for his new “I wont tell you twice” attitude.
In the comics, I always chalked it up to Carl living during a zombie apocalypse at an age where his morality and values are forming. It wouldn’t happen as quickly for a normal adult who has been living their entire lives with an understanding of how to treat people and situations that doesn’t really work anymore.
I’m thinking that the threat could be a natural disaster. Put them in a position where there are no more walls or fences between them and zombies.
Sharknado.
A ZombieSharknado may be the scariest thing of all time.
If I was a member of Rick Grimes Inc., after adapting to a zombie infested world and just getting out of a bloody conflict with other survivors, then a natural disaster strikes, my first reaction would be to look at the sky and take the Lord’s name in vein as loudly as possible. Just so he knows I’m totes not cool with it.
The only reason I think it’s a natural disaster is because the way they described it. I can’t picture this show incorporating a black smoke monster or anymore ghosts in a logical (the show’s logic) way.
Disaster or disease. The plague maybe.
Plaguenado.
13. Someone, most likely Rick, will make a really boneheaded decision that will make everyone watching really angry and question why they watch the show.
They will watch the following week.
Repeat 13 times.
re: #12 – inb4smokemonster
I do not understand the Masterson hate. There, I said it. I liked that 70’s show, and he was a key component.
Smoke monster! Wait, wrong show…
THE UNSEEN AND REMORSELESS FORCE IS OBAMACARE!!!! WAKE UP SHEEPLE!!!!
RepubRICKan: Obamacare is the worst thing that ever happened to this country [stabs zombie in the face].
poonTASTIC for the win.
#12 = The ennui stemming from Rick’s inability to adequately respond to the drug culture symptomatic of and propagated by the systemic inequality of the post-urban Prison community.
Hooray for #9!
I want to see DeAngelo Barksdale teaching Carl how to play chess and Cutty showing Carol how to box.
I think the threat is probably not something physical but instead something mental such as paranoia or PTSD. It’s called acting people.
And I am all for Morgan coming back!
The Season 3 Ep with Morgan was probably the best of the bunch. A nice little sidetrack episode, which was worked in nicely…
“There are ways that I find more horrifying when I read certain scripts this season that have nothing to do with conflict or zombies and they’re incredibly frightening and horrifying, and as much as the pressure builds, there’s a new pressure. They’ve been very smart in adding that texture, that flavor, the horror back in the show,” he said.
Sounds like their going to lose their WiFi
Either that or Lori and Andrea are coming back.
It’s the Scientology. It poisons the well, every time.
[www.google.com]
There was once a joke alternate story that involved aliens behind the zombies.
Obviously that is the new foe here. Aliens. And you can’t stab them because they’re way up in their flying saucers.
And you can’t reason with them because they only speak Martian.
Under the Dome thinks this is a good idea.
Daryl has a crossbow. Wait, I have to run that into a language the martians understand. AckACK ack ack ackACKACKACK
Nope. Andrea is/was a bad ass. Her story was fucked. The worst? Rick.
When you find out someone is a Scientologist it’s like finding out they’ve got some weird Ebola + Kooties viral thing going on AND they’re a serial killer AND they don’t wash their hands after they pee. Scientology is the worst.
Laundry!!!!!!! Who will do the laundry?????
Thank God that Morgan is coming back. I was so pissed off after the pilot because I’d warmed to him so much then he just didn’t come back for a very long time.
I didn’t enjoy season three as much, and I was hoping season four would be a lot different, since each season before has had a change of setting. The Guvernor bored the crap out of me, so I’m not looking forward to that bullshit starting up again.
After Low Winter Sun, AMC owes Lennie James big time.
Morgan would (and would have to be) batshit crazy. To be that isolated from humanity for that long, and to have to had to live with “soft” decisions that cost him everything, I don’t see how he could be anything but a stone killer, willing to do anything to preserve a thing if he focuses on it. Every single day he had his zombie wife in his scopes and every day he couldn’t pull the trigger. And then it cost him his son, the only thing he had left in the world? How could that do anything other than break a person, mentally and emotionally?
Werewolves!
Wentworth Miller shows up, with a map of the prison tattooed on his body. Trouble occurs when he encourages Maggie to follow the directions to his pants.
They absolutely ruined Andrea’s arc, and then said “fuck it” and killed her so they wouldn’t have to fix their mess.
Is Scientology really crazier than Christianity or Hinduism?
AW HELL NAW
And the new threat is…. JESSE PLEMONS!!! (Landry/Todd to you folks who just know him as ‘that crazy ugly kid’)
Carl is my new fave character after last season!
I’m looking forward to some more scenes between Rick and Morgan.
And lastly, I don’t care that the new girl is a Masterson, I just care that she’s not attractive. (I’m shallow/awesome like that)
I’ll never see Larry Gilliard Jr. as anyone but D’Angelo Barksdale…
Yes, yes it is. You’re obviously referring to the origin stories, but even the core belief system of Scientology is crazy.
Ghost Laurie is going to Terrorize the prison, the unseen force that can not be reasoned with!
My guess is that the new threat will be a natural disaster of some sort. Wasn’t there a river or something near the prison? A catastrophic flood would make things interesting. Some characters could be forced to the rooftops, others could be cut off from the prison while on a supply run, etc. Depending on the groupings it could change up some of the stale character dynamics/relationships, as well as introduce the obvious dangers of starvation/destruction of zombie defenses. Plus, GOVERNOR IN A DINGHY WITH AN AK, MOTHERFUCKER!
New threat is probably going to be the literal elements as Kirkman blatantly referenced
#13 Southland’s Micheal Cudlitz is joining the cast as a pretty major (in the comics anyway) character. I’m glad to see he’s getting some quick work, after cancellation.
I hope the unseen force is Giant Zombies and they turn the Walking Dead into a live action adaptation of Attak on Titan
I love horror movies, and zombie movies in particular. I watch the Walking Dead, but until the end of last season had one major problem with the show. The main characters routinely did things that were so moronic – it ‘took me out of the moment’ and caused me not to suspend disbelief. For example in the event of an actual zombie apocalypse, after they finished panicking, most humans with triple digit IQ’s would seek out some sort of shelter and fortify it. That’s basic human behavior, one of the reasons we’ve been building castles, fortresses etc. for thousands of years. The characters on The Walking Dead didn’t seem to figure this out for three seasons. There are numerous other examples, but I’ll stop there. Is the writer Kirkman not that bright or is he trying to make a comment about Georgians?
Last season the characters seemed to wise up (a little), so let’s hope that trend continues this season.
I’m just glad that the new threat isn’t something lame, like social injustice.
Also Greg Nicotero directed the first episode, not a good sign.