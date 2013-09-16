A Failed Former College Football Coach Managed To Spoil ‘Breaking Bad’ & ‘The Newsroom’ With One Tweet

In his career as head football coach at Vanderbilt, LSU and Indiana, Gerry DiNardo — now a studio analyst for the Big Ten network — compiled a win/loss record of 59–76–1. He was also 3-8 in his single season coaching a team in Vince McMahon’s now-defunct XFL. In other words, Gerry DiNardo was a very bad football coach (trust me on this…I’m an LSU fan who suffered through his regime). He’s also very bad at Twitter.

Yes, this afternoon DiNardo managed to reveal major plot twists that occurred in not one but two popular cable TV dramas, Breaking Bad and The Newsroom. All in a single tweet.

SPOILER ALERT…DO NOT READ FURTHER UNLESS YOU HAVE SEEN LAST NIGHT’S BREAKING BAD & THE NEWSROOM OR DON’T CARE TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN THEM.

Maybe Nick Saban can take over DiNardo’s Twitter account and turn it around, just like he did with the LSU football program?

(Via Luke Zimmerman)

