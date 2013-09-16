A Failed Former College Football Coach Managed To Spoil ‘Breaking Bad’ & ‘The Newsroom’ With One Tweet

In his career as head football coach at Vanderbilt, LSU and Indiana, Gerry DiNardo — now a studio analyst for the Big Ten network — compiled a win/loss record of 59–76–1. He was also 3-8 in his single season coaching a team in Vince McMahon’s now-defunct XFL. In other words, Gerry DiNardo was a very bad football coach (trust me on this…I’m an LSU fan who suffered through his regime). He’s also very bad at Twitter.
Yes, this afternoon DiNardo managed to reveal major plot twists that occurred in not one but two popular cable TV dramas, Breaking Bad and The Newsroom. All in a single tweet.
SPOILER ALERT…DO NOT READ FURTHER UNLESS YOU HAVE SEEN LAST NIGHT’S BREAKING BAD & THE NEWSROOM OR DON’T CARE TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN THEM.
…
…
…
Maybe Nick Saban can take over DiNardo’s Twitter account and turn it around, just like he did with the LSU football program?
(Via Luke Zimmerman)
And thanks to you, anyone who reads the Uproxx home page sees the tweet!!!
Sorry, that was a terrible accident.
Is this irony?
I found this tweeting mishap funnier than the one Gerry DiNardo made.
I’m hoping the post of the actual tweet on the front page isn’t actually true otherwise you’ve just spoiled it for me too !
Oh it was, spoiled it for me! It’s been changed now…what a dick move…
Again, that image appearing on the home page for the minute or so that it did was accidental. My apologies.
Maybe someone can take over this site and turn it around….
How’s Matt doing at SBNation?
To put a little perspective on this, the show is still amazingly thrilling, and if the worst thing that happens to you this week is having a TV show spoiled for you, then you’re doing pretty good. Just sayin’. It sucks for sure, no argument, but it’s not worthy of hatred.
Umm, maybe don’t come inline to sites that heavily feature stories about the show before you actually watch it. Kinda your own fault there. When I truly don’t want to spoiled I watch something live or just stay off the internet until I watch it.
Is it fucked up that it got posted on the front page? Yeah, but accidents happen and seriously just stay away from this site if you haven’t caught up. If I go out drinking and record the fight or a game, I don’t get pissed off at ESPN for spoiling the results on their front page.
Is it surprising in the least that Hank died? No. I mean after last week if you thought Hank was going to make it out alive then it was only you and Walt who thought so.
Does knowing Will & Mac get engaged ruin the episode? Nope, with Sorkin it is never the execution of the story (not his strong suit) but rather the journey to get there that is enjoyable. I think the equivalent to “spoiling” any Sorkin TV show is akin to giving away the ending to “Love Actually”. Which as it just so happens I am unabashedly a big fan of both.
Yeah, like its his sanctioned responsibility not to spoil the show for the world. Spoiler culture today has just gotten fucking retarded!!
My sister wasn’t home to watch the show last night and I told her, yeaaaaah, just don’t go on the internet until you see it.
I agree that the whining over spoilers has gotten out of control (and i’ve written about such) but you have to wait at least 24-48 hours after something airs to tweet about something like Hank’s death when you have more than a handful of followers. It’s just common courtesy.
No I don’t buy it CB. I love Boardwalk Empire and had the discipline not to visit this site nor any social media until I watched it this morning. If it was spoiled then its on me for not being disciplined enough to just ignore the internet for a few hours. Its not common courtesy, or his social responsibility! He wanted to share the tweet in the moment, but now has to be in fear of embarrassment and insults if he does?
We are a culture of the 24-hour news cycle. People want to talk about stuff right away these days. Seriously, people need to either watch the episodes or stay off the internet. If they are coming her and haven’t watched then they secretly hope to see spoilers.
That monster spoiled The Newsroom for this poor girl in Boulder! cdn.theatlantic.com/static/infocus/coflood091613/c31_RTX13LM9.jpg
This news makes my first world problems seem like global crises.
Welcome to timeshifting. Because of my commitment to Breaking Bad and the Newsroom, I can’t read anything about Boardwalk Empire until after i get home tonight.
Fortunately, most people are pretty considerate. (He said, tempting fate.)
Bullshit. No one was actually surprised that Hank was killed. Come on.
Walt strongly disagrees with you.
I’m glad I don’t watch either show. LOL at old people on twitter.
sorry you suck and have no taste in good television.
That tweet is just dumb and pointless. As for people getting it spoiled, too bad. It’s not the world’s responsibility to put a moratorium on discussion just b/c you can’t stay off the internet for a day.
If DiNardo couldn’t figure out last week that Hank was gonna die then that would certainly explain why he couldn’t figure out what his next opponent was going to do from week to week in the SEC.
Double double spoiler. Huzzah! Well done.
Should we tweet him images of For Sale signs? Aw yeah, bringing ancient LSU anecdotes to 2013.
Twitter Culture can’t take a shit without announcing it to the world, yet you expect those imbeciles to keep a secret about a TV show?
I realize twitter has changed the spoiler game a little when you can broadcast to the entire universe in 140 characters, but if you come on a TV show review blog or site and bitch about being spoiled after reading an entry about your show you haven’t seen, shut the fuck up. Seriously.