Earlier this week Amazon dropped the first images from Fallout, their take on the long-running post-apocalyptic video game series. On Saturday they added a trailer, and the results are either grimly humorous or humorously grim, depending on how you look at it.

The series stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan as denizens of a particularly nasty future. Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The trailer offers the first look at Purnell’s hero, a loner who leaves the safety of the Vault and ventures into a town that looks like a Western setting gone sideways. Among the no-good-niks she encounters are Goggin’s The Ghoul, a bounty hunter with scars and a missing chunk of nose. There are giant bugs, dogs carrying severed human hands, and moldy coffee mugs.

Fallout hits Amazon Prime starting April 12. You can watch the trailer in the video above.