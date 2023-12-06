The fifth season of Fargo so far, summarized briefly, via bullet point, with spoilers so we can get to the GIFs of goons getting walloped by booby traps

Juno Temple plays a Minnesota housewife named Dot Lyon who, we realize very quickly, has some sort of secret

The secret — surprise — is that she’s living under an alias because she fled her menacing husband, a militia-adjacent North Dakota sheriff named Roy, played by Jon Hamm, who enforces laws in his own sometimes extrajudicial manner and also has nipple rings

Roy finds out where she has been hiding and sends his loser failson Gator, played by Stranger Things star Joe Keery, to collect her and bring her home after a first attempt went sideways and got the state authorities involved

She’s known they’re coming for a while now and has been booby-trapping her house to prepare for their arrival

There’s more going on, too. Jennifer Jason Leigh is playing the CEO of a scummy debt collection agency who is Dot’s mother-in-law and has the kind of snobby New England accent where words like “what” and why” become “hhhhwhat” and “hhhhwhy.” There’s a mysterious madman out for revenge who is leaving demonic symbols on the walls and is either 500 years old or haunted by things from 500 years ago. Lamorne Morris from New Girl is a state trooper who got shot. Dave Foley from NewsRadio has a sparkly eyepatch. It’s a good time. Dark and violent and sometimes a little spooky but a good time.

Which brings us to last night’s episode. We’ve seen this all coming for a while. Hell, they teased it all in a little video before the season even started.

Last week set it all up, with Halloween night upon them and trick-or-treaters out in masks and Juno Temple swapping street signs to throw the goons off the scent. There were a slew of Nightmare Before Christmas references in that episode, because why not do that if you’re showing a Halloween episode around the holidays? But this week was straight Home Alone. Let’s investigate.

Here’s Juno Temple hiding in a closet and spraying mace in a home intruder’s eyeballs through his mask and then kicking him down the stairs.

Here she is triggering a trap she set up a few episodes ago, where some sort of sledgehammer is tied up on the ceiling and set loose and swings down to mash a goon in the face…

… which is like a bloodier version of the thing in Home Alone where the Wet Bandits get clobbered by swinging paint cans.