It’s been three years since we last saw crime go down on Fargo, the anthology show spawned from the Coen brothers’ beloved movie. The program has always been able to land some big names, even ones who rarely do TV, like Kirsten Dunst, Billy Bob Thornton, and Ewan McGregor. And the next time you see it, it will be no different.

As per Deadline, the show’s fifth season will star no less than one of the titans of Peak TV, Jon Hamm, hot off being repeatedly humiliated by Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. And that’s not all: Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple, the latter big again thanks to Ted Lasso, will join the erstwhile Don Draper in whatever criminal shenanigans creator Noah Hawley has cooked up.

As usual, details are being kept under wraps, but not all of them. We know the names of the characters Hamm, Leigh, and Temple: Dot, Roy, and Lorraine. We also know what year it takes place: 2019. That makes it the most contemporary season of a show that has hopped around not only the Midwest but also time. Seasons 1 and 3 were set in the modern era, but for Season 2 he hopped back to 1979 while Season 4 went all the way back to the early 1950s, exploring dueling gangs duking it out in Kansas City, led by Jason Schwartzman and future Oscars slapee Chris Rock.

