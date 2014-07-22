‘Fargo’ Season Two Will Travel Back In Time While Keeping The Story In The Family

The second season of Fargo got an official announcement earlier in the day, and details about where we will be going and what characters we’ll be encountering have been trickling out all day. There might be a new cast in season two, but that doesn’t mean the characters are brand new.
In the next season of the FX hit drama, the show will be going back to 1975 and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The setting for young Lou Solverson’s harrowing experience alluded to throughout the series. From Vulture:
Molly’s dad, diner owner Lou Solverson, tells Lorne Malvo that he’d left behind his state trooper job decades ago because of a ghastly incident that took place in Sioux Falls, involving bodies “stacked so high, you could’ve climbed to the second floor,” he said. “I’d call it animal except animals only kill for food.” Season two will follow the events leading up to that incident, picking up with Lou as a 33-year-old man recently back from Vietnam, and his four-year-old daughter Molly. (Alas, that means neither Keith Carradine nor Emmy nominee Allison Tolman will be returning.)
Noah Hawley didn’t really hold back too much when talking about where the next season was going, laying a pretty clear track for the entire show to follow during the panel at today’s Television Critics Association tour stop. It also turns out that Lou Solverson won’t be the only one making a return appearance. From Seattle PI:
“Lou Solverson is a state police officer. His wife Betsy, her dad is the sheriff of Rock County,” Hawley said. “[Lou’s] father-in-law is a character in this next go-round. I don’t know if we see any other Solversons… I’m excited to spend time with Molly’s mom.” He also added that Molly did not get her plucky spirit only from her dad.
One more character from Season 1 will travel back in time to Season 2. Lt. Ben Schmidt (Peter Breitmayer), who was the commanding officer of Gus Grimley (Colin Hanks), was also at Sioux Falls during that time.
This all sounds promising as hell. The 70s seems like a great time for a police drama, especially one that might prove to feature equal parts grit and brutality. Keith Carradine really helped to sell the character and his experiences throughout season one, so they’ve already got a great head start on producing an amazing sophomore run.
And if you’re an Allison Tolman fan, it’s not all doom and gloom for her. She might not be coming back on Fargo, but she’s got the nod of greatness from those she’s worked with. I suspect that a few fans might echo the sentiments provided in this quote:
Casting has not begun yet, but since Lou’s daughter Molly will only be 4 in 1979, breakout star Allison Tolman will not reprise her Emmy-nominated role and most likely will not play her mother Betsy because Hawley said it felt “gimmicky” but acknowledged “she should be in everything everyone ever makes as far as I’m concerned.” (via)
(Via Vulture / Hitfix / Seattle PI)
.
+1, This was my exact reaction.
as a resident of Sioux Falls i can barely wait to see how the portray SF in the 70s.
But what about your prediction that Chibbs was with the Irish, or that the Gov. was feeding the zombies, or that the grandfather was the Yellow King…….oh wait that wasnt you…..
Dude. Everybody called it. That was the incredibly obvious choice.
@oates hauler, I kinda miss Sioux Falls (not really).
NOICE!
NOOOOICE!
Fantastic news. This is what I was hoping for.
I am such a big fan of the first season that I’m worried the next one will never live up. Can they recreate their success without getting stale? The whole tone of the show is its greatest strength, but sustaining it over another season could be difficult. And it’ll be interesting to see if they can match the superb cast. Nonetheless, I’ll be watching.
I mean, I’d say this is a pretty good start.
This is excellent.
I hope whoever did casting for Season 1 does it for season 2, they knocked it out of the park. Every single person made the most of their parts, I don’t recall anyone seeming out of place or phoning it in.
So, who plays Young Lou? Gosling?
McConaughey.
I always wanted to know what the hell happened in Sioux Falls and I was thinking that Billy Bob was involved in some way, so not finding out about that part left me a little disappointed. This is great news.
Also, did we ever know what happened to Molly’s mom? She totally dies in Sioux Falls, right?
Very good news indeed.
Can we expect another big-name actor in S2?
WHEN DOES THE BLU-RAY COME OUT OF S1
Aces!
This is a very good comment.
that is a line from the show that i recognize
I am pretty sure I just came (I’m over 40, so those aren’t as definitive as they once were).
Yessssssssss! TV hopes DO come true! The Secret is real.
I saw where someone suggested Joel Kinnaman for 1975 Lou. After looking at some of Kinnaman’s photos, he might make for a close comparison to Carradine.
I would be just fine with that, Kinnaman is solid and needs something with substance now that the Killing is over.
Having had a crush on Carradine back when he was the correct age, and being a Kinnaman fan now, I would subscribe to the Kinnaman-as-Carradine newsletter in spades. Aces. Um. Hearts.