It’s a shame that Caplan had to miss out on her Party Down reunion in order to hang out in a broken elevator with Joshua Jackson, but sometime sacrifices must be made. The two will star in Fatal Attraction, the upcoming series based on the hit movie.

Jackson is no stranger to starring in over-the-top shows about extramarital affairs, while Caplan definitely knows a thing or two about middle-aged men going through an emotional crisis, so pairing them up for an off-the-rails drama based on a cult classic flick seems to just make sense, in a weird way.

Fatal Attraction will take the plot of the ’80s thriller, which starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, and turn it into an eight-episode drama that is heading to Paramount+ next month. The series will follow Jackson as Dan Gallagher and Caplan as Alex Forrest as two professional peers who embark on a seemingly casual affair that turns dangerous when Alex gets possessive. The series also stars Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.

The original movie, which was released in 1987, instantly became a hit and racked up six Oscar nominations. Here is the official synopsis: Joshua Jackson (Dan Gallagher) and Lizzy Caplan (Alex Forrest) star in the Paramount+ Original series Fatal Attraction, a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone.

Keeping in line with the latest release trends, the first three episodes will premiere on Paramount+ on April 30th, with the rest premiering weekly until May 28th, and then, maybe, Caplan will join her fellow caterers for another revival season.

(Via Deadline)