Fox Is Reportedly Developing A Cartoon About ‘Immigrant Refugee’ Birds Called ‘Buffalo Wings’

11.17.18 11 mins ago

Getty Image

There is no animated pitch that seems too outrageous these days, and a little wordplay certainly doesn’t hurt, either. That’s why Fox is reportedly feeling very good about an animated series where “immigrant birds” who travel to America in an attempt to make it big.

According to The Wrap, Buffalo Wings is a project from the trio that created Nobodies, which ran for two seasons on TV Land. The series, created by and starring Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras, was about friends working on a children’s show. A bit meta, maybe.

Melissa McCarthy co-produced that show. This show, Buffalo Wings, is actually about birds living in Buffalo. As someone from Western New York I can tell you that no one actually calls them “buffalo wings” there, but “Chicken Wings” doesn’t really convey the location for the animated bird show. very well, does it?

TOPICS#Cartoons
TAGSCARTOONSFox

