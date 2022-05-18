The thing I like about The Flight Attendant is that it is deeply committed to being nutty as hell. The first season was wild, for sure, all the way through. Kaley Cuoco’s character, the titular flight attendant, woke up next to a dead guy in the series premiere and we were on a rocket ship from there. There were spies and assassins and visions of both the dead guy and gigantic rabbits, sometimes together. By the end of the season (I swear this next part is all true), Kaley Cuoco had been recruited to work for the CIA by a second flight attendant who was undercover to investigate a third flight attendant — played by Rosie Perez, which we’ll come back to — for kind of accidentally selling aerospace secrets to the North Korean government. It was a really good time.

The second season has, somehow, against truly staggering odds, kept up this frenetic pace. It might have even surpassed it. Kaley Cuoco’s character is now working for the CIA, kind of, while also getting sober, kind of, but also all of these other things have happened:

A car exploded in Berlin and Kaley Cuoco is the prime suspect because the person who did it was impersonating her

She thought the impostor was a different coworker because that lady was acting all suspicious but it turned out that was just smuggling fentanyl lollipops, as one does

There is a weird couple with matching bleach blond hair and leather outfits who is running around doing crimes and menacing her friends

Her best friend is now kind of engaged to a computer hacker with incredible abs who got hit by a car and almost died but is fine now

She slept with her CIA handler, who might be up to no good, which is all being investigated by Cheryl Hines from Curb Your Enthusiasm, who is also on this show now

Also, and I suppose I could provide context for this if I wanted to, which I do not even a little… this happened.

It’s a great show. I really think more people should watch it. It’s the biggest mess you’ll ever see, which I mean in the best way possible. The other week there was this devastating scene with one character and her mother, just like five minutes of raw and painful emotion, and then suddenly North Korean agents were storming the house and everyone got away by shoving a lit Roman candle into the gas tank of an abandoned truck and fleeing through the flames. All of these are spoilers, in the most technical sense of the word, but I assure you that knowing it all will not take away from your enjoyment at all. There’s so much more I haven’t mentioned. Again, perfect television show.

All of which is great. I could go on for an hour. And I might, if you come over with a pizza later. But right now we need to discuss Rosie Perez. Her character, I mean. But also Rosie herself, because Rosie Perez rules. She plays a lady named Megan who, as I mentioned earlier, accidentally sold aerospace secrets to the North Koreans. How does one accidentally sell aerospace secrets to the North Koreans? Glad you asked. Turns out she was bored in her marriage to some doof who works for an aerospace company, so she wanted some excitement, so she pulled files off his laptop and gave them to some mysterious man who approached her and whoooops the files were government contracts and the mysterious man was a North Korean spy. You’ve seen it a million times.

