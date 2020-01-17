After an incredible 2019, with roles in Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, and Little Woman, Florence Pugh’s 2020 got off to a solid start, too, when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Amy, who doesn’t suck, in Greta Gerwig’s shockingly good adaptation. And now that she’s “Oscar nominee Florence Pugh,” the actress is suddenly all over the place, with Vogue covers and talk show appearances (where was everyone when she was killing it in Lady Macbeth, hm?).

All the exposure means that people are learning about her personal life, including that she has a “hot” brother who was — and here’s the real twist — on Game of Thrones!

Pugh’s older sibling, born Sebastian Toby M. Pugh although he goes by Toby Sebastian, played Trystane Martell on the HBO series. If you blocked out all things Dorne (I don’t blame you), Trystane was Prince Doran’s son, the one who was betrothed to Myrcella Baratheon; he was later murdered by Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes. Sebastian is also a musician who played tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2017’s The Music of Silence and he takes cute photos with his sis (who he praised for being “exquisite in every single one of your performances”), but it’s him being on Thrones that has fans of the show buzzing.

shout out to toby sebastian from moving on from being in the absolute worst plot line in the worst season of game of thrones to being florence pugh's hot brother — lady eva (@ladyyeva) January 16, 2020

WAIT FLORENCE PUGH’S BROTHER WAS IN GAME OF THRONES — where is my mind (@kuraxker) January 16, 2020

you’re telling me florence pugh’s brother was in game of thrones and I had no clue…. i’m a clown — em (@1980sharriefilm) January 16, 2020

shut the fuck up. so you're telling me…that prince trystane martell, aka the bisexual prince of game of thrones, is florence pugh's brother??????????? https://t.co/Z7Mm9hfhwb — َ (@spicderling) January 17, 2020

I have just discovered that Florence Pugh's brother played Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones and now I'm wondering if I even knew the show at all pic.twitter.com/qtKpn6mjQC — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) January 17, 2020

Just finding out Florence Pugh’s brother played Trystane Martell on Game Of Thrones and how that beautiful man deserved better. — Alexa (@Alexa41396) January 17, 2020

Some of y'all are really forgetting Florence Pugh's brother was in Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/QpY9uAhwPB — Sarah Eli (@Pageskimmer) January 17, 2020

When you find out Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones was played by Florence Pugh's ACTUAL BROTHER Toby pic.twitter.com/3ko2gcr7mj — Mona Moussa (@Monaldo86) December 30, 2019

Wait until they find out who Pugh is dating.