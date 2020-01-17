Getty Image
‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Just Now Discovering That Florence Pugh’s Brother Was On The Show

After an incredible 2019, with roles in Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, and Little Woman, Florence Pugh’s 2020 got off to a solid start, too, when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Amy, who doesn’t suck, in Greta Gerwig’s shockingly good adaptation. And now that she’s “Oscar nominee Florence Pugh,” the actress is suddenly all over the place, with Vogue covers and talk show appearances (where was everyone when she was killing it in Lady Macbeth, hm?).

All the exposure means that people are learning about her personal life, including that she has a “hot” brother who was — and here’s the real twist — on Game of Thrones!

Pugh’s older sibling, born Sebastian Toby M. Pugh although he goes by Toby Sebastian, played Trystane Martell on the HBO series. If you blocked out all things Dorne (I don’t blame you), Trystane was Prince Doran’s son, the one who was betrothed to Myrcella Baratheon; he was later murdered by Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes. Sebastian is also a musician who played tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2017’s The Music of Silence and he takes cute photos with his sis (who he praised for being “exquisite in every single one of your performances”), but it’s him being on Thrones that has fans of the show buzzing.

Wait until they find out who Pugh is dating.

