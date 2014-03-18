Watch News Anchors React In Horror After A Fox Affiliate Accidentally Shows A Penis On The Air

Let’s get this out of the way: The video below features an uncensored penis. So consider this NSFW and watch at your own discretion.
If you thought news anchors reacted to earthquakes with sheer horror, wait until you see the team at Fox 31 in Denver react when they accidentally put a penis on the screen.
As one anchor flips through photos on his iPad (apparently trying to supplement their Seattle helicopter crash coverage, he accidentally swipes to a shot of an uncensored wang. The mouths of his two female co-hosts hit the floor, while the fourth anchor doesn’t know what to do with his hands. So, pretty standard penis reactions, really.
But seriously, how did this random penis just sneak in there? Is this what happens when a state legalizes weed, as Colorado did recently? Surely someone smoking massive quantities of weed is the answer to this riddle, right?
I cannot stop laughing. Probably shouldn’t be watching this 80 times at work, oh well.
Same here, the guy on the far left’s reaction was perfect, like: “ahh shit forgot to delete that off my internet history”
I believe Edward Scissorhands- gordito supreme- uncut wang is the picture code unlocking the information in Johnny Mnemonic’s head. What’s buddy up to there?
Not to mention that Edward Penishands is a porno that exists. That dude might get fired, but he gets a standing ovation from me. Pun intended.
I think it was that random juxtaposition of those pictures that makes it even more hilarious.
That’s a nice penis!
What are, “Words you never want to hear at a urnial,” Alex?
I don’t know about “never.”
I get that always. (never).
[insert joke about Fox News showing dicks all day long]
Oh man. Someone with some talent – not me, in other words – needs to replace the dick pic with footage of like, O’Reilly saying something stupid, then cut to these guys’ reaction.
Hey , that was a good looking penis….:-)
He’s really got his father’s penis!
He’s just clicking through some random person’s Twitter photos. I don’t know how that was supposed to be news-relevant in the first place, but I am not mad about it.
What a dick…
Tyler Durden strikes again!!
I came here to say this. Good job Steve.
Thats what happens when you borrow Hannity’s Ipad. Dude loves him some man-meat.
Calling BiggusDickus.
OK, I’ll do it…
Ohhhh myyyyyyy…..
(George Takei whispers) “I want to touch it…”
This is what happens when the internet and television mix. I’m amazed they stumbled across 2 images that weren’t penises.
Now that’s the real story here. “Areas of the internet not porn: A national pandemic”
Well how about this one- )================================D ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ ~~~
But…but…but…WHY was he just randomly scrolling through pictures while they were live?!? Did he not realize they were still showing the iPad?!? Did the Edward Scissorhands not set any kind if alarm off in his head?!? (Obviously it did not). Yeeesshhhh!!!
“hmmm don’t I have a dick pic saved next to the Edward Scissorhands fan art?”- Gut who showed dick pic on live TV
Unless iPads run IE use a mouse, that wasn’t the iPad. It was most certainly a producer off-camera scrolling through the pictures on a desktop.
I am more interested in a man falling to his death in the Grand Canyon.
Just don’t show photos from a search of “Man.. Canyon” live on TV.
Is anyone surprised that Fox News showed a dick on T.V.????
Their whole cast are Dicks.
HEYOOOOOOO!!!
Are he and Anthony Weiner friends?
This must’ve been while they were off-camera. Saw the show this morning and they just didn’t acknowledge it and signed off for the day. Pretty funny though.
If there ever comes a day where I think something like this is not funny, please kill me in my sleep
A dick is shown and the FOX females open their mouths within a second….Glad to see they stayed in their role
Can we get follow-up interviews?
Thats not just an surprise you’re seeing there, thats recognition.
I laughed out loud. WAY loud.
These people have no sense of humor and they are the fucking worst.
Love the “the President’s just been shot” reactions of the panel.
Would be nice to think that the sanctimonious crap is just for the camera, and that they could laugh about it later.
Whats annoying me here is how the writer of this article has to throw a snide lil crack about weed in there… We get it, you think weed makes you dumber… In reality, that statement just makes you ignorant… Maybe learn some facts before making counterproductive statements. This is a new age and people need to learn to live with it… No more Refer Madness like propaganda over a harmless plant
It would serve just as well to wonder if the person behind the photo mishap was a chronic alcoholic… Which IS entirely plausible too
We have to ignore the fact that people are idiots and ALWAYS assume ANYTHING they ever do wrong is because they have a “problem”.
Nope. Some people just do stupid shit.
Why are these sort of things always happening to the Fox affiliates?