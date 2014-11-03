Fox Finally Pulls The Plug On Its $50 Million TV Experiment

Fox had immense hopes pinned on its reality series, Utopia, going into the season. They spent $50 million to develop the show, which was adapted from the Dutch format by John de Mo, and scheduled the year-long series — a cross between Survivor, Big Brother and Lord of the Flies — on Tuesdays and Fridays. They had hopes that it would be huge enough for the network that they could plug the ongoing reality competition into any other holes that opened up on their schedule due to cancellations.
Turns out, Utopia was the first to be cancelled. They pulled the plug on Tuesday nights in early October after ratings plummeted, and were only airing it on Friday nights, where the most recent episode hit a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.5 million viewers. Those are terrible, terrible numbers for a network series, even on Friday nights. Those numbers are even worse than Enlisted when that sitcom was airing on Friday nights (and surely didn’t cost the network $50 million to develop).
Utopia is the latest disappointment for Fox, which is having a dreadful season. Not only has American Idol fallen in recent years, but New Girl and The Mindy Project are struggling badly on Tuesdays, Sleepy Hollow’s audience continues to dwindles, Red Band Society doesn’t have a shot in hell at a second season on Wednesdays, and Mulaney on Sundays has already had its season order shortened.
Repeats of MasterChef Junior will air in its place on Friday nights (the first runs will air on Tuesdays, were the other installment of Utopia used to run).
Utopia is the fourth official cancellation of the season, following Manhattan Love Story on ABC, and Bad Judge and A to Z on NBC.
Source: THR
I really am curious….am I the only one who never heard anything about this show until it was cancelled?
Yup. People been confusing this for Channel 4’s Utopia all fall.
Basically if I weren’t working for this site and thus keeping an eye on Fox for Gotham/SH news I would never have heard of this show.
I had heard about it through porn sites showing clips of the live stream where all the girls got naked apparently, but I assumed it was a European show.
I’m with you. This is the first time it has come to my attention. Would’ve liked to have known what that blonde was sporting inside that blouse.
Boobs, Volcanizer, boobs
A couple of pounds of Saline it looks like to me.
Not gonna lie, if Fox gave me $50 million I’d give them a reality show about conquering and ruling a small country in Africa.
If I gave you $50 could you do the same?
JTRO, if you’ll allow me to give you some notes:
Use that money on a small Caribbean island. Easier to take quickly, easier to defend.
Hell, try that little pissant island Grenada. Reagan already warmed it up for you.
I can save Sleepy Hollow in one stroke: KILL KATIA ALREADY FOR CHRIST’S SAKE.
Can’t stand her. Hope it happens soon, like tomorrow.
Never saw the show, but, from what I saw from the commercials, it’s not exactly surprising.
so all they’ve got is gotham and well…
Honestly, never heard of this show or seen promos for it. You’d think this would be all over the place with that much cash behind it.
Shoulda never cancelled “Almost Human” *Shrugs*
I’m with you on that one! It was a fun show that could have really gone interesting places.
@xlarti Yea & it’s already a lack of good shit on Regular TV….That show really could’ve been a flagship for FOX
TV is a business. If they or any other network thought enough people would’ve watched Almost Human to make money it would still be on somewhere. But I think you’re missing the point of the article, titties! Titties.
We’ll funnel 50 million into yet another reality piece of shit…but we’ll cancel every decent genre series we’ve ever had after 5 episodes.
Not just cancel, we’ll humiliate them. We’ll under promote them, air them on Friday nights, and air the episodes out of order.
I was thinking about this, how bad must it be for the contestants. Like you sign up to be part of this huge thing that’s going to take a year and then you find out a. you’ve been canceled b. no one cared and c. you’ve been canceled because you were so fucking boring no one cared. That’s gotta be a humble check
They’re putting them through counseling to get back into the real world.
Holy crap. Red Band Society is currently airing? I saw some promos for that at the beginning of fall, but not a thing since. Not even during football when I’m forced to actually watch commercials.
I love that the banner pic for articles about this show is always this chick with huge tits that never even made it on air.
You say that like it’s a bad thing.
yeah really, i could look at the picture all day
Dustin just needs to include the Governor in this post & he’ll have his holy trinity with Boobs McGee & Enlisted.
Time for a Brimstone reboot
Wife had me watch the first episode. Contestants were trying sooooo hard to be controversial and fight, it all looked like a big, dumb, put-on. Here’s how to salvage the show:
1. Hire Simon Barrett and Adam Winegard (writer and director from You’re Next) to adapt the show into a murder mystery.
2. Have a couple of new Utopians arrive at the compound and murder each contestant in new and interesting ways.
3. Have one survivor ingeniously survive the slaughter, only to be reunited with the other cast members that they thought were dead.
4. Edit the mess down to a two part movie and release the damn thing on-demand. BOOM! Problem solved.
So, Joe Millionaire, but with people being killed instead of competing for a million bucks? Can we bring in Rickety Cricket for this?
Well I don’t know about Rickety, but Dan Piraro would definitely be at the top of the suspects list.