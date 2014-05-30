Fox Is Burning Off The Remaining Episodes Of ‘Enlisted’ Starting This Sunday

It has been quite clear that there aren’t a lot of fans of Enlisted out there. Hang around the comments or check out the ratings to really catch that fact. But there are fans. I’d count myself as one and enjoyed the show a lot more than I ever thought I would. Compared to some of Fox’s previous attempts at sitcom dominance over the years (Life On A Stick), I’d put Enlisted up high on the good effort list. It just never caught on.
Luckily fans can get a little closure starting this Sunday when Fox starts to air the final four episodes.
It shows a lot of faith that they’d announce it over Twitter, but oh well. Could there be a sliver of hope that decent interest in these final four episodes could save the show in another format? Maybe. But this certainly doesn’t have the cult following of something like Community to boost it along.
It’s still nice to get a little closure from a cancelled TV series. I still haven’t seen the final episodes of Happy Endings due to a scheduling error. That’s a show that desperately deserved a second chance. Why is it not on Netflix?
(Via Twitter)
I LIKED THIS SHOW ….. ALOT. Glad to see I’ll be able to catch the last 4 episodes on Sunday nights. Thanks for the news Roberts.
I have a strong feeling that other folks won’t feel the same way, Michael.
I do! I hope, now that the show’s cancelled, they don’t feel compelled to fuck with the air order anymore and I can actually make sense of some of the serialized arcs.
I look forward to this. The show had some great potential, almost felt like Scrubs if it was about the army.
Burn them with fire.
Keith David comedy is the most underrated of all comedy.
+1
As someone who was in the Army for a long time I went into this show expecting to hate it. The first episode really didn’t change my mind on that expectation, but I watched a lot of the behind the scenes stuff and decided to give it another shot. I’m glad I did because it ended up being a pretty funny show that I wish would have caught on. And the guys they portrayed on this show weren’t too far off from some of the guys I dealt with over the years.
Make sure you check out the first 2 minutes so you can see with your own eyes with this turd was flushed.
I only watched like the first 3 episodes (rest are still on DVR), but I always wanted this show to succeed. Geoff Stults is awesome enough that he should be a semi-household name.
And amen about Happy Endings (even tho I think I’m the only fan who’s fav character is Dave), why the fuck isn’t it on netflix… Sorry Coach, you’ll always be Brad.