Fox Is Planning An Ambitious Global Premiere For ‘Wayward Pines’

Fox has announced that the series premiere of Wayward Pines will be a major global TV event, premiering in 125 countries on May 14.

“Wayward Pines” stars Matt Dillon as a Secret Service agent investigating the disappearance of two federal agents in a seemingly peaceful small town. But is the town too peaceful? Are its residents too orderly and serene? Well, sure. Of course they are. They always are. But what is the secret of Wayward Pines? That’s the mystery.

The show’s creator is Chad Hodge, executive producer and writer behind NBC’s The Playboy Club and the CW’s Runaway, but the name that is getting thrown around most prominently with Wayward Pines is director M. Night Shyamalan. Shyamalan, who was nominated for two Academy Awards for his work on The Sixth Sense back in 2000, has had a string of critical and financial flops in recent years. In 2014, his film After Earth was nominated for two Razzie Awards for Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.

Despite his name being so closely attached to the project, Shyamalan only directed the pilot episode of Wayward Pines and is one of several executive producers on the show. He did not write the pilot episode, and he is not currently attached to write any episodes, which might assuage doubts that some viewers might have about giving the show a chance. Plus, there are great actors like Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, Toby Jones, Carla Gugino, Juliette Lewis, and Siobhan Fallon filling out the cast. Then again, I might just give Twin Peaks another watch instead.

Wayward Pines is scheduled to premiere Thursday, May 14 at 9 PM ET on Fox.

Source: HitFix