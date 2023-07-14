Bob Iger made himself the main villain of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes thanks to the Disney CEO complaining that writers and actors are making demands that are “just not realistic.” Fran Drescher wasn’t having it. As president of SAG-AFTRA, Drescher took to the picket lines on Friday where she laid into Iger for his remarks and suggested that Disney put him some place where he can’t talk for a while.

“I found them terribly repugnant and out of touch. Positively tone deaf,” Drescher said about Iger’s comments. “I don’t it served him well.”

Via Variety:

“If I were that company, I would lock him behind doors and never let him talk to anybody about this, because it’s so obvious that he has no clue as to what is really happening on the ground with hard working people that don’t make anywhere near the salary he is making. High seven figures, eight figures, this is crazy money that they make, and they don’t care if they’re land barons of a medieval time.”

Iger made the comments during a lengthy interview with CNBC where he lectured the actors and writers for not taking a deal like the Directors Guild of America did. The remarks immediately earned him backlash.

“We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business,” Iger told CNBC. “We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

He just made The Nanny his enemy. May God have mercy on his soul.

(Via Variety)