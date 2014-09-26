Friday Conversation: Which TV Characters Would You Invite To Happy Hour?

This is the scenario: You are going to Happy Hour at your favorite bar/restaurant/wherever. You get there early and grab a table for four. The other three seats can be filled by any three television characters — living, dead, current, past — of your choosing. Who do you pick?
Feel free to make this as easy or difficult as you like. Wanna try to create a fun group based on how the characters might interact with each other? Go nuts. Wanna throw caution to the wind and put, like, Raylan Givens at the same table as Tony Soprano, consequences be damned? Hey, it’s your table and/or funeral, pal. Don’t let me tell you how to set the guest list. Just give me a heads up so I can imbibe at an establishment that will be less, as the Ancient Greeks used to say, super-bullet-y.
Here’s my table:
– Thomas Magnum, Magnum, P.I.
– Sandy Cohen, The O.C.
– Boyd Crowder, Justified
My thinking here is twofold. First, I think it would be fun, and I feel like any concerns about Boyd shooting or robbing us all might be offset by having a public defender and laid-back private eye at the table. I think they would get along, provided we could steer the conversation in the right direction. Second, between the three of them, that’s a pretty remarkable mustache, eyebrows, and hair collection. I must unlock their secrets.
Mine is a Mad Men trifecta:
Roger Sterling
Harry Crane
Pete Campbell
Mainly so that Roger and I could insult Harry and Pete the entire time…..
Bunk
John Munch
Lenny Briscoe
Dan Fielding
Norm
Ron Swanson
Leslie Knope
Andy Dwyer
I’ll bring the Snork Juice.
Stringer Bell and John Luther. The other seat is irrelevant.
Well said
Sterling Archer
Rod Serling
Morbo
Jerri Blank, Liz Lemon, and Chris Peterson
Britta Perry
I just realized I didn’t follow the rules. I don’t care. I’m gonna mack on Britta.
Liz Lemon, Leslie Knope and Donna Meagle.
Jack Donaghy, Business Drunk
Tracy Jordan
Chuck Bartowski, with the intersect
I would like to have a drink with some fine ladies.
Annie Edison – Community
Bailey Quarters – WKRP
Kelly Kapowski – Saved by the Bell (College Years)
Ichabod Crane- Sleepy Hollow
Abbie Mills- Sleepy Hollow
Richard Castle- Castle
The two leads from sleepy hollow because they are adorable, and Castle because writers and drinking go together like writers and drinking.
Easy, Boyd Crowder, Wynn Duffy and Raylan Givens. I could listen to them riff all day. I do like the idea of drinking with Roger Sterling though, damn that makes me want to invite Rizzo too.
Ellie Mae Clampett, Daisy Duke and Mary Ann from Gilliagan’s Island.
Buster Bluth
Andy Dwyer
Sterling Archer
Dudes:
Roger Sterling
Sterling Archer
Jeff Winger
Ladies:
Calamity Jane
Lucille Bluth/Malory Archer
Sweet Dee
I’d just go with the cast of Entourage because we’d get so hammered bro and there’d be like bitches n’ shit hollering at us and then we’d get into some kinda shit because you just know Drama’s gonna run his mouth and Vince would get a call from Ari and it’d be like super stressful but then it’d be alright by the end and we’d just chillax and drive away with hot chicks.
Pre Cancer Walter White (Breaking Bad)
Post Meth Empire Walter White (Breaking Bad)
Hal Wilkerson (Malcolm in the Middle)
1.) Derek Taylor (Silver Spoons) – cause he was a sarcastic conceited little scam artist like me and I think it’s fun to get underage kids blacked out wasted.
2.) Lindsay Jillian (You’re The Worst) – cause after I have a full tummy and I got a twelver in me, I always go on the hunt for some pootang! She’d be down to pound in the mini van outside, then back inside to party.
3.) Cobra Commander (GI Joe) – cause I think that’d be a hoot! We’d get drunk and prank call Duke, hear about his sexcapades with Baroness when Destro was out of town, and power up the Weather Dominator so we can sit out on the patio and soak up the sun.
Gemma from SOA
Manny from Modern Family
Chang from Community.
I am not going to show up and I am going to blow up the restaurant. Please do not go inside.
@Horatio Cornblower: Oh Horatio, you little devil. I can totally see you standing outside the raging inferno yelling “move along, nothing to see here!”
Tyrion Lannister (Game of Thrones)
Sophia Petrillo (Golden Girls)
Eddie (Frasier)
Ron Swanson
Roger Sterling
GOB Bluth
If I was feeling sassy that night and wanted to do a girls’ night out and drink girlie drinks and people watch/comment I’d go with the following :
– MINDY LAHERI (Mindy Project)
– MAX (Happy Endings)
– AND DERICK (Happy Endings) who played on a gay softball team with Max (PS, four balls isn’t a walk its a PARTY)
Yeah, I think that’ll be a good time indeed. “BITCH HELP ME OUT OF THIS SPLIT!”
Crazy Mellie Grant, Bunk Moreland, Starbuck (Katee Sackhoff), and Starbuck (Dirk Benedict)
Brad and Max from Happy Endings.
Det Peralta from Brooklyn Nine Nine.
First alternate, as long as Max is still in, April Ludgate.
Brad and Max are just better together, and Brad will pay for Max since he has no money. Peralta would get along with both of them. And as an alternate, a) April would play off Max perfectly, b) is all attractive and stuff.
how about Mr. Stone from the episode of Community titled Cooperative Polygraphy played by Boyd Crowder himself Walton Goggins? Mr. Stone read off the last will and testament of Pierce Hawthorne, also gave out sperm.
Jim Lahey
Ricky and Ray
Bubbles
Raylan Givens, John Luther, and Bruce Wayne.
Fingers crossed I can get one of them drunk enough to take me home.
Or: Sterling Archer, Bob Belcher, and Coach McGuirk
Dewey Crowe
Tim Riggins
CeeCee from New Girl
Mike Ehrmantraut, Pam Poovey, and Nick from New Girl… Pam will irritate Mike, Nick will react w/ facial expressions… I’ll enjoy…
Tyrion Lannister, Commander Adama, Boyd Crowder
Swap Commander Adama for Roger Sterling and that’s my list.
-BLAKE CARRINGTON (DYNASTY) I am going to get super drunk at this restaurant and order a shit ton of food. Blake was a rich bastard, so I will convince him to pick up the bill and then steal his credit card and order some high class hookers later on.
-VIC MACKEY (THE SHIELD) Because I want to hear all about his parenting style, thoughts on Ebola…just kidding. We are going to eat chicken wings and get crazy. we might even hold up a money train for old times sake. After that, we are going to drive by The Barn and pop all of Wagenbach’s tires.
-TED BAXTER (THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW) When I am out drinking, I like someone who can tell funny stories and has clever anecdotes for just about anything. Plus, after the shit I am going to pull during this night of partying I am more than likely going to jail. Who better to give a live-report from the scene of my capture than, WJM’s own Ted Baxter.
Michael Stonebridge & Damon Scott from Strike Back, those boys can kick ass, throw shots & make me swoon.
For the full panty-dropping fest, I’d also include Raylan Givens. Nobody rocks a cowboy hat like Raylan. After a few, he might let me try it on.
Kenny Powers, Homer and Bubbles
This has to be broken down into three categories:
To pick up ladies -Don Draper, Raylan Givens, and Jeff Winger. Getting their leftovers would be good enough for me.
To hang out, commit crimes, right wrongs, etc., – Al Swearingen, Vic Mackey and Boyd Crowder.
To hang out, bust balls, and get shit housed – Roger Sterling, Bunk Moreland, and Deputy US Marshal Tim Gutterson
Taco (the League), Kramer, Detective Benson
Mickey Donovan
Frank Reynolds
Ron Swanson
Intellectual Happy Hour: Dr. Greg House, John Luther, Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Shit-faced Happy Hour: Sterling Archer, Tommy Gavin, Kevin from Shameless (no one on earth can hang w Frank)
Happy Hour in Which I Learn to be a Real Man: Raylan Givens, Ron Swanson, Mike Ehrmentraut
Random Leftovers Happy Hour: Dean Winchester, Jack Donaghy, Vic Mackey
I take back Kevin from Shameless n put Jimmy McNulty instead. My bad
Give me Lindsay Jillian and Pam Poovey just riffing and drinking and doing coke off each other…and Donna Meagle live-tweeting the whole thing.
Lindsay and Coke skinny pam 😍
Chicks – Fiona Gallagher, Annie Edison, Catalina (My Name is Earl)
Dicks – Frank Gallagher, Sterling Archer, Rafi (The League)
Dr. Cox – an experienced drinker and full of incredible thoughts on life.
Bob Belcher – we could patty cake.
The entire cast of the IT Crowd.
The entire cast of Spaced.
Basically the entire cast of parks and rec
I wouldn’t mind having some sherry with Frasier or Niles , hell I’ll get in the kitchen and whip Charlie up a milk steak and bribe him with vitamin balls and a 24 pack of coors. I would probably start out being dapper, witty and sophisticated , but it would end up with me wrestling Charlie with the Cranes looking on in horror
McNulty
Frank Reynolds
Annie Eddison