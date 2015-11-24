There’s Going To Be A ‘Friday Night Lights’ Musical With Jason Street As Coach Taylor

#Friday Night Lights
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.24.15
fnl-coach-taylor

NBC

Friday Night Lights was a book, then a movie, then an Emmy-winning television show. There was an actual football game in there, too. But now it’s being turned into a live musical, with a familiar face as Coach Taylor. The Unauthorized Friday Night Lights Musical, from the same people behind The Unauthorized O.C. Musical and the awkwardly-titled The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Cruel Intentions, will stage next year in Los Angeles. And Jason Street himself, Scott Porter, will sing and dance as Coach Taylor, who’s never sung or danced in his life. This should be interesting.

Here’s Porter proving he’s got the clear-eyed chops to play Coach.

No one can match Kyle Chandler’s quiet intensity — especially when it comes to turning off your goddamn cell phone at the movie theater — but Porter’s no slouch. Judging by this recap of The O.C. production, the musical has the characters singing existing songs, like Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah” and, of course, “The Sound of Settling” by Death Cab for Cutie. This is bad news for people who want to hear Musical Saracen sing “Gone Grandma Gone,” but it’s good news for Explosions In the Sky and Crucifictorious. Theater kids and speed metalheads, together at last.

(Via TVLine)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Night Lights
TAGSCOACH TAYLORfriday night lightsscott porter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP