John Stamos Shocked His ‘Full House’ Co-Stars By Owning An ‘Iconic’ Prop

If I could own one prop from Full House, it would be the Mr. Woodchuck puppet. Or maybe one of Joey’s hockey jerseys. Or his Marx Brothers poster. Something, anything, that once belonged to Joey Gladstone. John Stamos and I think differently, though.

For one thing, I would not have agreed to appear in the music video for “Kokomo” (and believe me, the Beach Boys asked). Also, instead of taking home a Joey-specific item, the actor, who played Jesse, possesses a prop that belonged to the whole family.

Stamos shared a photo on Instagram of his son Billy next to a couch that once resided on the Full House (and possibly, Fuller House) set. “Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history?” he wrote. “You, make the call.” According to Entertainment Weekly, “A variety of couches were used throughout Full House‘s original eight seasons, and the one in Stamos’ possession is one of them.” His co-stars were shocked to see the couch, with Bob Saget (Danny) commenting, “I don’t know what it is John, but it comforts me,” while Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) added, “WHAAAAATTTT?!”

The Olsen twins did not respond, to the surprise of no one. You got it (the couch), dude.

