Someone Turned ‘Full House’ Into A Horror Film Trailer That Will Sufficiently Creep You Out

#Full House
Creative Director
05.07.14 9 Comments

What ever happened to predictability? It’s NOWHERE to be found in this mock trailer for a horror film, cleverly and creepily constructed using nothing but footage from saccharine sitcom Full House.

The sheer number of Full House moments that become disturbing once pulled out of context will have you rethinking your long-held position that Kimmy Gibbler was the most sinister part of the show. Maybe she was actually fighting against the evil, subversive powers next door — masked by the TGIF marketing machine — by bugging the hell out of them.

HSG Productions

Around The Web

TOPICS#Full House
TAGSBOB SAGETFULL HOUSEviral video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP