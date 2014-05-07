Someone Turned ‘Full House’ Into A Horror Film Trailer That Will Sufficiently Creep You Out

What ever happened to predictability? It’s NOWHERE to be found in this mock trailer for a horror film, cleverly and creepily constructed using nothing but footage from saccharine sitcom Full House.

The sheer number of Full House moments that become disturbing once pulled out of context will have you rethinking your long-held position that Kimmy Gibbler was the most sinister part of the show. Maybe she was actually fighting against the evil, subversive powers next door — masked by the TGIF marketing machine — by bugging the hell out of them.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

HSG Productions