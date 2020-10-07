Marc Maron Has An Idea For How ‘GLOW’ Can Get The Ending It Deserves

Earlier this week, Netflix made the disappointing decision to cancel GLOW, one of the streaming service’s best shows. There are multiple reasons why the wrestling drama may have been axed, including that it was an expensive series that faced high additional, COVID-related costs for its large cast and that Netflix might be prioritizing new subscribers over existing users, but whatever the reason, GLOW is gone.

Unless Netflix listens to Marc Maron’s pitch for a wrap-up movie.

“Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it’s all fine. That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out,” the WTF podcast host said in an Instagram video. “The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show.”

I like this idea. But you know what would be even better? A Kimmy vs. the Reverend-style interactive special. Every option ends with GLOW-bot offering drugs. Betty Gilpin, who deserved an Emmy (or three) for her performance as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan, also eulogized GLOW, calling it “the best job I’ll ever have… In a world with so much wickedness, I am so very grateful I got to spend three years in Oz. And in a real backhanded All About Eve move, in this metaphor I’m going to cast myself as Dorothy and Alison Brie as the Scarecrow. Because, of course, I’m going to miss you most of all.”

Please make the GLOW movie, Netflix.

