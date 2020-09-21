NBC
TV

‘The Good Place’ Fans Have All The Forking Comebacks After The Show’s Emmys Shutout

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

The comedic side of this year’s Emmys has been dominated by Schitt’s Creek, which won seven awards (including the acting categories and Outstanding Comedy Series) in a sweep. Many feel that this domination was well deserved, but it left fans of one show feeling rightfully conflicted. The series in question, The Good Place, also ended this year, so it would have been the best time for the beloved show to end an Emmy-less streak. This year, The Good Place was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Ted Danson), Supporting Actor (William Jackson Harper), and Supporting Actress (D’Arcy Carden), aaaand it took home… none of those awards.

In other words, the surreal sight that Ramy Yousef claimed to see may have been quadrupled for a show that brought great joy to many, and its fans aren’t having it. Sure, some of them are also quite happy for Schitt’s Creek, but they simply cannot understand why such an acclaimed and embraced series can walk away with zero Emmys. It’s sad! Maybe we really are in “The Bad Place”?

This night isn’t over yet, and we’ve still got the drama awards to cause more, well, drama. Check out the rest of our Emmy’s coverage here, and enjoy the evening.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×