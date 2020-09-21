The comedic side of this year’s Emmys has been dominated by Schitt’s Creek, which won seven awards (including the acting categories and Outstanding Comedy Series) in a sweep. Many feel that this domination was well deserved, but it left fans of one show feeling rightfully conflicted. The series in question, The Good Place, also ended this year, so it would have been the best time for the beloved show to end an Emmy-less streak. This year, The Good Place was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Ted Danson), Supporting Actor (William Jackson Harper), and Supporting Actress (D’Arcy Carden), aaaand it took home… none of those awards.

In other words, the surreal sight that Ramy Yousef claimed to see may have been quadrupled for a show that brought great joy to many, and its fans aren’t having it. Sure, some of them are also quite happy for Schitt’s Creek, but they simply cannot understand why such an acclaimed and embraced series can walk away with zero Emmys. It’s sad! Maybe we really are in “The Bad Place”?

My thoughts about The Good Place being snubbed for 4 years pic.twitter.com/M9MS6xTCPY — Julie (@Julie14157) September 21, 2020

here's to zero emmy winning show the good placepic.twitter.com/RcQiwLOKz1 — denice loves qcf (@RealDeniceC) September 21, 2020

i'm very happy for schitt's creek but i also feel bad for the team of the good place, which was one of the defining pieces of TV art of the trump era — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 21, 2020

As happy as I am for Schitts Creek I am equally as gutted that The Good Place didn’t have the opportunity to win for its superb series finale. Mike Schur knew the complete story he wanted to tell and he nailed the ending. I cried and cried for hours #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SIKLalBMeg — Paige (@_samepaige_) September 21, 2020

Maybe the world wasn't ready yet for TGP but that's ok. People will appreciate it more over the years, I know that for a fact. A lot of great shows win awards but a lot of great shows don't. Doesn't make The Good Place any less perfect. Take it sleazy, TGP fam.❤️ pic.twitter.com/iVitvLA9Bh — 𝗸𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗶 (@Iilithsternin) September 21, 2020

I do really, really hate that the Good Place ended without Darcy Carden winning an Emmy, because damn. What she did was special. — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) September 21, 2020

Quick list of things that make me sad: 1. ‘The Good Place’ never winning an Emmy. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 21, 2020

the good place deserved at least one win🥺 pic.twitter.com/YjKmM5sGxt — christine is watching community again | she/her (@jessicadamnd4y) September 21, 2020

I can't really root for all these Schitt's Creek wins when they come at the expense of The Good Place, but even so, pic.twitter.com/p7hXBI8dmZ — Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) September 21, 2020

Schitt’s Creek is one of those shows that just makes people feel comforted and good, and it deserved its #Emmys sweep tonight. I also wish The Good Place had earned Emmys during its run because it was brilliant and good too. — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) September 21, 2020

the good place team tonight pic.twitter.com/64Os9nDZLR — guilty (@guislsl) September 21, 2020

This night isn't over yet, and we've still got the drama awards to cause more, well, drama.