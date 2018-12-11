Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the first season of Hulu’s Future Man, Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson) and time travelers Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) tried to save the planet from the “Biotic Wars” in the future. This meant trying to stop the creation of one scientist’s magical cure for herpes that, I kid you not, would one day bring about the end of humanity and cast the earth into a never-ending apocalypse. This is an insane premise for a television series. Then again, Ariel Shaffir co-created it, and Preacher‘s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produced it. And people liked it enough, because the second season just dropped a new trailer.

Set to begin streaming on Friday, January 11th, Future Man season two finds Josh, Tiger and Wolf living in an alternate timeline thanks to their somewhat unsuccessful efforts to save the future in season one. According to the official logline, the year is 2162 and the trio has “[learned] that their season one mission to stop the cure from getting out didn’t work.” So now they’re all living in a weird reality where polyamory is commonplace, men are named “Susan,” and Josh’s new codename is “a little risky” because it’s “Jesus.”

Also, there are multiple versions of Tiger, and one of them is the daughter of Haley Joel Osment. So yeah, Future Man season two is weird as hell and we’re here for it.