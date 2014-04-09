FX CEO John Landgraf Thinks HBO’s ‘True Detective’ Emmy Decision Is ‘Unfair’

When HBO made the decision to submit True Detective as a Drama Series, and not a Miniseries as expected, at the Emmys, they made themselves vulnerable to criticism for those who care way too much about award shows. One such person is John Landgraf, who at least has the excuse of, y’know, being the CEO of FX Networks and all. He had some not-so-nice, won’t-somebody-please-think-of-the-Matthew-Rhys things to say about HBO at FX’s upfront presentation earlier today.
“I don’t think it’s cynical to enter AHS as a miniseries,” [Landgraf] said. “I don’t look at it that way. The definition should be a miniseries has a story that ends, a series has a story that continues on.”
Landgraf argued that limited series have the advantage to attract bigger-caliber actors, like True Detective‘s Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, as well as Billy Bob Thornton who toplines FX’s limited series Fargo. “It’s unfair for HBO to get actors that you can’t normally get to do a series who would do a close-ended show and pack the (drama actor) category. That is patently unfair to people like (The Americans’) Matthew Rhys who signed for seven years.” Right now, TV Academy defines shows like AHS and True Detective as having “dual eligibility,” with the series producers left to decide in which of the two categories they are eligible for they would compete. (Via)
HBO’s response:
My advice to Landgraf: worry about it next year, when Breaking Bad doesn’t win every award, anyway.
I don’t think he’s wrong in his complaints. And FX walks the walk, which is why they keep submitting AHS as a mini series.
He also comments in OITNB and Shameless being in the comedy category and says that even though they felt “Rescue Me” was a funny show, they didn’t submit it as a comedy because it wasn’t.
How is submitting AHS to a (usually) substantially less competitive category walking the walk?
I’m not sure where it’s been submitted in the past, but maybe Showtime is just doing everything it can to get some freaking recognition for William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum. Macy’s performance on Shameless is 10 times better than Jeff Daniels, and he won the damn best actor.
@Phrasing because the cast (or at least, the charactesr they portray) and story line change completely each “season,” and therefore they fall into the definition of miniseries, as he details in the full interview.
I don’t believe for a second that AHS initially submitted as a miniseries out of some sense of integrity, but alright. I’m pretty sure the show falls into the definition of both categories, which is why he has the choice in the first place.
Let me clarify. AHS had the choice of category, and it was pretty universally accepted that they chose the weaker of the two to increase their chances for recognition. TD had the choice of category, and it was pretty universally accepted that they chose the stronger of the two despite the decrease in their chances for recognition. Yet, somehow, this clown is playing the integrity card. Again, I don’t buy it. (And, as I said below, our two best examples don’t support his stance, despite how reasonable it might sound.)
That’s bullshit. They submit AHS to miniseries because it’s easier to win awards in that category. True Detective is a goddamn series (not a miniseries), and it acts as such in the face of stronger competition in lieu of easy awards.
Landgraf is only complaining because it makes AHS look worse for submitting in miniseries when it isn’t that.
That’s actually a pretty good point while being a slap in the face to Matthew Rhys. “Yeah, we can’t get the same caliber of actors HBO can so we’re stuck with schlubs like this guy who are just happy to work anywhere for 7 years.”
Haha, poor Matthew “Not McConaughey” Rhys.
Is he saying The Americans is going to run for seven years? That seems a little long ( that’s what she said). I think a shorter run would be better.
When actors book a TV show, they often have to sign a contract committing to a multi-year run (contingent only on the show being picked up). So as long as The Americans is renews, Rhys is under contract to continue on the show. Unlike the guys from TD, who knew they were done after one season.
I was gonna say “It’s more just rude than ‘unfair,'” but he makes a good point about the actors, and the aspect of closure.
The argument goes both ways, really. When AHS was first submitted as a mini-series the story was about how the move was more likely to get them awards than if they stayed in the bloated drama category.
It is a bit strange that there is so much choice in the matter, though. On that, I can agree. Saying that he’s worried his stars can’t compete against the better actors you can pick up on short projects: yikes. Maybe you keep that to yourself.
And to follow-up, when TD announced it was submitting as a drama, we were talking about how that was likely a poor move for their awards chances due to Breaking Bad. So while his ideas are solid in theory, the two best examples we have are counter to his worries.
I think what he meant was “bigger actors,” not “better actors.” We know profile is more important than actual quality, when it comes to awards. I don’t think that part of the argument really goes both ways.
Yes, submitting True Detective in the regular drama category is a gamble, since they’re forsaking a virtual lock for a chance at winning in a more prestigious field. But it’s a needless, inconsiderate gamble; one that’s virtually guaranteed to screw some other show that deserves recognition out of at least a nomination, and possibly screw another one out of a win; just so HBO or Nic Pizzolatto or whoever’s responsible for making that choice can feel a little bit better about the size of their critical wang.
I mean the argument goes both ways in the sense that you can’t say outright that submitting to the drama category is an advantage for these kinds of shows, as the drama category is actually (at least currently) more competitive than the miniseries one. As for higher profile actors: it’s absolutely an advantage, but so can be locking in good actors on the cheap.
The only compelling argument, as the categories currently stand, against TD submitting as a drama is that it risks not getting the awards it was practically guaranteed in the miniseries category. I don’t find the bumping some other “deserving” show out as compelling. The very nature of awards is that they are competitive and that not everyone is recognized. TD takes up a spot if it lists as miniseries as well.
And to add to consideration the inherent disadvantage a miniseries faces in the drama category (since we’re saying high profile actors is an advantage), one need look no further than what’s going on with BB this year. Award shows seemingly have this tradition of recognizing long running series on their final season, even if the final season isn’t their best (not to imply anything about BB specifically).
At the end of this, I don’t think it tragic that the two best dramatic offerings this year compete against each other.
Well yeah, it’s disadvantageous for everyone, except whoever’s gonna be getting those miniseries awards. It’s a good point, of course, that listing as a miniseries would also deny some other miniseries a win; but I think that TD would absolutely be getting everything it deserved and deserving everything it got in that field. Breaking Bad and True Detective could’ve both gotten best show, best actor, etc., and now only one will, at most. Bit of a bummer.
Ah, this is too long to debate something I don’t really care about, and your arguments are better than mine. And come to think of it, I think I also didn’t like it when I heard AHS submitted as a miniseries, since it’s not really a limited thing (even less so than True Detective, since the actors mostly recur); so I guess there is no clear-cut right way to do it.
Is this “series comprised of miniseries” thing a new phenomenon?
It does look to be cropping up more and more often, so it will be interesting to see if they become prolific enough to require more solid categories, and/or if television starts moving away from the open ended series in general. It’s funny, first we got largely stand alone episode television, then more serialized, and now these miniseries series as you call them seem to be some compromise of the two. If it means better television, I’m for it.
During this conversation I couldn’t help but wonder what someone would submit as today if they did a Twilight Zone style show.
The bigger issue is the fact that now either True Detective or Breaking Bad necessarily has to lose. That’s some straight-up bull crap.
Exactly. I don’t want to have to choose between them dammit!
As it is, Breaking Bad, BITCH, but I wanted True Detective to sweep too…
Chose both, if you like both. Award shows are stupid, you can make your own up so they both win.
This is the exact same argument that networks made when cable channels (like *cough* FX *cough*) started submitted 13 episode seasons to compete against 24 episode seasons.
Won’t somebody think of the actors and CEOs?!?!?!?!?!
The voters are gonna be tough on you. And audiences are very, very hard on CEOs who whine like little bitches. If you get the opportunity you should kill yourself.
Someone explain to this tool thats its quality not quantity that wins awards and praise. Good actors will sign on to projects that are good. I love the way he basically shits on his own show and its actor too. You think people held Cranston in the same way before BB as they do now? Theres proof that there are plenty of great actors out there.
[checks pockets] [searches car] Hmm, nope, can’t find any fucks….. Good TV is good TV, actors paychecks, show sponsors and ratings are a good enough pat on the back.
It’s a MF’in miniseries! C’mon people! Why would you submit a cheetah as a toad? The egos of these people might get them a kiss rather than a plaque.
“They submit AHS to miniseries because it’s easier to win awards in that category.”
“Landgraf is only complaining because it makes AHS look worse for submitting in miniseries when it isn’t that.”
A bit contradictory, no? If he was only concerned with winning awards why is he bitching about TD going as a drama when it would certainly kick AHS’s ass in the mini-series category?
Except that his comments aren’t likely to change anything. TD remains in the category that most benefits his shows (AHS can win awards and The Americans was already screwed by Breaking Bad) and he still gets to shit on it from some moral high ground argument that only makes sense if you don’t actually think about it.
John Landgraf is a brilliant man who saw the potential in Louie and put it on the air. So as far as I’m concerned, everyone else can just go fuck themselves.