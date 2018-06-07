FX Has Unsurprisingly Renewed Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ For A Third Season

06.07.18

FX

People tracking the career of Donald Glover could be forgiven for forgetting about his groundbreaking FX series given his recent efforts this year, but his cable network home sure hasn’t. FX announced on Thursday night that the critically acclaimed Atlanta has been picked up for a third season.

It’s no surprise to anyone who has watched the Emmy-winning show, whose second season began airing in February to more rave reviews. But as Deadline reported Thursday, FX moved quickly to announce the show that Glover created and stars in will be coming back in 2019.

“Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks.

