New Book Paints Fox News Mastermind Roger Ailes As An Evil, Miserable, Horny, Little Old Toad

As you may have heard, New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman has a new book out today on Roger Ailes, the dark lord behind Fox News’ evil empire, titled, The Loudest Voice in the Room. In recent days, a number of anecdotes from the book have spilled into the media — what with reviews coming out and Sherman going around giving interviews and whatnot — with many of them being downright hilarious. I’ve collected a few of my favorite things related to the book that I’ve seen floating around out there here for you, dear reader.
First, via Media Matters, is an excerpt from the book on Ailes’ love for Catherine Crier’s legs and glass desks…
“Be more opinionated,” he told Crier in one meeting. “The guests are there as a foil for you.” He also disagreed with her dress. “He had admiration for her legs,” a senior executive said. In one meeting, Ailes barked, “Tell Catherine I did not spend x-number of dollars on a glass desk for her to wear pant suits.”
And another involving Ailes’ love for lady legs…
“Anchor Bob Sellers remembered Ailes once calling the control booth. ‘I was doing the weekend show with Kiran Chetry. He called up and said, ‘Move that damn laptop, I can’t see her legs!'”
Also via Media Matters, Ailes doesn’t seem to think highly of his own on-air talent…
No one was spared from Ailes’s eruptions. He vented constantly about his talent. He complained about The Five co-host Andrea Tantaros, who was a former political consultant. “She’s pretty, but did she ever get anyone elected, even a dog catcher?” When Gretchen Carlson’s name came up, Ailes pointed out she was once Miss America, then added, “It must not have been a good year.” Her co-host, Brian Kilmeade, was a “soccer coach from Long Island.” Bill O’Reilly was a “book salesman with a TV show.”
The person who reviewed Sherman’s book for the New York Times opened his review with a personal anecdote…
Twenty years ago, my wife and I bought a weekend house in the town of Garrison, N.Y., in the lower Hudson Valley. We love the place for its scenic beauty, its peace and quiet, and its old-fashioned sense of community. For us, it’s a refuge from the pace of city life, a place with an easygoing mix of lifestyles and a widely shared ethos about preserving what makes it special.
A few years ago, we found ourselves with a new neighbor. Roger Ailes, the chief executive of Fox News, seemed to be looking for something different when he moved to Garrison: not an escape, but a new arena for conflict. He bought the soothing local weekly, The Putnam County News & Recorder; named his wife, Elizabeth, publisher; and set about transforming it into The New York Post with field hockey scores. He fortified his hilltop property by buying up surrounding homes and installing an underground bunker with six months of survival rations. He began appearing at local meetings, Gabriel Sherman writes in his new book, with bodyguard and lawyer in tow, demanding to be heard in opposition to a zoning plan intended to limit future development. He drafted Republican candidates to run for town offices.
…
Garrison is the key to understanding Ailes because it’s a microcosm of what he’s spent his career doing to the country. He could have moved there to live and let live. Instead, in a way that seems to have been almost involuntary, he recapitulated the culture war he was already busily inciting at a national level. Within a short time of his arrival, town meetings turned ugly. Issues of patriotism, religion and political correctness overtook the normal debates about road paving and property taxes. Single-handedly and almost instantaneously, he injected a peaceable civic space with an aggression and unpleasantness that weren’t there before.
Here’s what Sherman himself said on CNN last night about Ailes essentially running Mitt Romney’s media campaign for the presidency in 2012…
“He [Ailes] said to his senior executives, we’re going to have to do a lot to get this guy elected, meaning Mitt Romney. And he said to Bill Kristol, the editor of the Weekly Standard and at the time, a Fox News contributor, that he did not think Mitt Romney had the spine to, quote, ‘rip [Barack] Obama’s face off.’ So Ailes, through FOX, took it upon himself to run Mitt Romney’s media strategy..For the first time in American history, a Republican candidate’s war room was being run out of the headquarters of a news channel. Mitt Romney’s war room was being run out of Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan.”
If you’re wondering how Ailes became such a evil and sad little man, this graph from the New Yorker’s review of Sherman’s book says it all, I think…
Again, Gabriel Sherman’s Loudest Voice in the Room goes on sale today. It promises to be the funniest and most disturbing book of 2014.
Ah yes, political discourse in the 21st century. Basically this book should be titled “A Guy I Dislike is a Bad Person and Here are Several Antecdotes from People Who Don’t Like Him.” And then Fox News will release a statement titled “No, he’s awesome, here are ways in which he is” and then the author will eventually write a new chapter for the special edition called “I was Proven Right Because All the People who I Disagree with Disagreed with me” And then nothing changed because while two arbitrary groups representing essentially similar points of view argued over bullshit, a dozen kids in Pakistan were killed In a drone attack. Fade to black.
You mean one of those drone attacks that when the other party was in power were a cruel and bloody violation of international law and the President should have been tried in the Hague for was crimes but are now a reasoned and measured means to protect freedom, right until the other party takes power again in which case back to the Hague we go?
We know that he hates money or loves it or doesn’t care about money and hates butts or loves them.
Actually, after this election cycle I have a feeling everybody is going to just stop talking about national security matters. The Democrats got a lot of big play during the Bush years about torture and assassinations and wiretaps and then Obama just went ahead and continued tapping phones and flying drones and not talking to the press. I think everyone in Washington has decided to whistle and twirl their thumbs and let the CIA and NSA do whatever they want. I decided not to vote in the next election after I saw Bohner actually side with the president over the NSA shit. Fuck them all at this point.
@thecursor – my humble suggestion is you have it all wrong. Don’t not vote, vote in the primary. There will probably be at least one candidate from each party who runs in part on “wow, this whole war on terror thing got out of hand, didn’t it”, back that guy/girl. Heck, if you can stomach it (and I understand if you can’t) go join the political party the most aligns with your views. While the two party system is a problem is it also probably a natural part of our system of voting, and one reason the two parties can be so pants on head crazy is only those folks are consistently active.
Honestly, I tried that with Huntsman, I ended up with Rich White Stereotype Number Six. I have decided that until I see something I like or agree with, I am going to politely sit out since I find politics to be unsavory and odeious to begin with.
Isn’t Huntsman Rich White Stereotype #5 (or maybe #7)? Your choice of course, but some body of people is going to be making this decision, it may as well include you. Entities with mass participation tend to be more moderate than entities with niche participation, you would probably be helping the curve.
Abortions for some, miniature American flags for others!
miniature American flags for ALL you dirty commie!
Huntsman was a diplomat who ran on “Crazy idea, maybe less shooting people?” I liked him since he was a hell of a lot more moderate than everyone else and didn’t care who knew. And then he didn’t win because a Crazy Texan painted him as an East Coast Pussy, who also didn’t win because everybody was tired of crazy ass texans. As for participation, millions more people voted in the last two elections than ever before and I wound up with a heavily sanitized liberal super hero during the first election and that same super hero’s gritty, terrorist slaying 90’s reboot in the second election.
That’s my point – given the narrow participation in the GOP primary a more moderate candidate was unappealing (though to be fair, he also ran a TERRIBLE campaign and actively insulted the base [as opposed to disagreeing with finesse]). By the time of the general election the choices had already been constrained by the more radical bases of both parties.
If you are done that is completely your right, but somebody is going to make a decision you will be bound by, you might as well be involved.
Naw fuck it.
Word
I honestly feel bad for you two, as you’re part of a dwindling minority of sane people in the GOP.
The irony is that Ailes is like you, but the changes he’s wrought in the GOP ranks have ensured that sane conservatism no longer has a home.
[www.nytimes.com]
Don’t cry for me Argentina. I am optimistic about the future of the GOP. I am libertarian leaning and we have Senators and Representatives who are the leading voice against NSA overreach, working to correct overcriminalization and weaken mandatory minimums (ideally with an eye to scrapping them all together), and bring some innovation into anti-poverty programs (as opposed to either “just throw money at it” or “hey lazy, get a jorb”). We have some innovative governors, and youngish folks who are past the whole gay marriage is EVIL! thing.
A GOP focused on maximizing economic opportunity and personal liberty is a wonderful thing, and it might just happen but it will take people working at the party level to maneuver it through. Hopefully this happens sooner rather than later.
I wouldn’t join that Republican Party, but I’d sure as hell love to see it.
I wish you well, but I don’t like your odds. Until the GOP stops going out of its way to alienate virtually all racial minorities, women, and gays, it’s only going to spin further into its death spiral.
But who knows, maybe once that happens you all can be there to pick up the pieces.
Look, personally I don’t like the idea of choosing between Deep South crypto Bigots who don’t understand that letting a static 3% of American Men and Women marry however they chose might not have as big an effect on American Social Values as they think or Coastal Plutocrats who have a selective memory about where their money comes from and then shrug their shoulders about why those dirty people in the states they flyover might resent being fucked with. But I’m not fooling myself into the idea that a 3rd party is going to change the game or make it better. For every Libertarian who says “I wanna smoke but and make money” there are just as many of those assholes who clapped when Ron Paul mentioned letting people die. The “Third Parties” are not typically where the moderates live and that third or fourth option could just as easily be The Green Party, The Constitution Party, The Dominion Party, or the American Socialist Worker’s party. I need some prodding to vote libertarian. As sad as it is, I consider myself a Republican, still. even now. But while i won’t vote for a liberal hypocrite who tells me what an unenlightened barbarian I am for owning a gun or for trying to embrace the free market while he’s standing behind armed guards and cheating on his taxes. I also have trouble voting for the “home team”. when i look around my own party, i feel lonely. like i don’t recognize these people or understand where all the people like me disappeared to. i feel, at 31, like a dinosaur. it’s like that very last T-Rex who survived the meteor and got to watch his species go extinct. Behold, Goldman-Rex. Last of the Nixonians, A Free Market Reaganite Trilobite. A Moderate Republican fossil. So I’m with holding my vote until somebody brings back my Republican Party or until they replace it with something much, much similar.
