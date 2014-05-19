‘Game Of Thrones’ Book Readers Discussion: ‘Mockingbird’

Come at the Littlefinger, you best not miss. Or, perhaps more accurately, you best not be standing near a Moon Door. “Mockingbird” was an episode dominated by set-ups — to Brienne and Podrick heading toward the Eyrie, to Oberyn announcing his intention to be Tyrion’s champion, to Daario’s butt (that’s not so much set-up as it a little something something for the ladies, I guess) — but it was a finale that made it a great episode. The finale of Lysa’s life, that is. She took a one-way-ticket out the Moon Door and onto the jagged rocks below, her last image the small outline of Littlefinger above, who can’t even bother to give her one last farewell wave. Why? Because there’s only woman he’s ever loved: “your sister.”
“Why?” is an important question in “Mockingbird,” and for all of Game of Thrones, actually. To paraphrase Rivers Cuomo, Why bother? It’s gonna hurt me, it’s gonna literally kill me when you and your hound-like friend come along to my property and find me bleeding out to death. Everyone has their reason: Littlefinger does it for Cat; Oberyn does it to avenge his sister’s death; Brienne and Pod do it so as not to disappoint their heroes; Dany does it for the slaves (and her tailor, whom we’re forever in debt to, does it for us, the loyal viewer); Arya does it to cross names off her list; and Melisandre does it for baths.
(Now that Theon’s story doesn’t, well, reek so much, Melisandre might be my least favorite character to check in on, especially when Davos, who I love, isn’t around. I’ve never much cared for her mystical nonsense, and unlike Dany, who’s also near the bottom, not because she’s a bad character but because she’s mining well-worn material, Melisandre doesn’t have dragons. That’s a-paddlin’.)
So maybe the question’s not “why?” but “why not?” We find the things worth fighting for, even when no one’s fighting beside us. We fight for love, for honor, for power, for respect, for revenge, for spite, but mostly for gravy. Like a wise Hot Pie once said, you cannot give up on the gravy. Ever.
Let’s fly over to the next page for random observations.
Wheeeeeeeeeeeeee.
super cut of hot pie and bubba talking about pies and shrimp needs to happen RIGHT NOW
Just came late to say that Littlefinger’s accent has gone completely off the tracks.
lord carcetti gives zero fucks
My problem with Dany is I’m constantly.. ‘ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME… YOU NEED TO GET TO WESTEROS’
It’s like what Asha told Theon in the books. After he took Winterfell, he should have just burned it to the ground, and taken the Stark boys as hostages back to Pyke. Instead, like an idiot, he tried to stick around and rule. Look how that turned out for him.
Dany is doing roughly the same thing. She should have just killed all of the Masters, burned their cities to the ground, and taken the formers slaves with her to Westeros (surely she can find SOME use for them….making food, carrying supplies, building seige engines, doing laundry…something.)
I came to a shocking conclusion last night as to why I don’t like Dany so much. She’s Cersei. I realized it after discussing the show with a female acquaintance who told me “Dany is so badass.”
She’s got strong convictions, but she doesn’t actually DO anything. She married into power, so people obeyed her because her husband was the most badass killer this side of the Narrow Sea. They followed her afterwards because she was lucky enough to be born with the ability to withstand fire and sat in a fire with dragon eggs. She succeeded in Qarth because the warlocks were too stupid to realize dragons breath fire. She conquered Astapor because the masters were too stupid to program their army of killbots not to kill them, AND too stupid to realize dragons breath fire. She survived Yunkai because Daario wanted to bang her, and Grey Worm and Jorah are badass. She conquered Mereen because Grey Worm. She, like Cersei, believes she has power, but she has no power herself. She’s not as clever as Tyrion, Varys, Littlefinger, or Tywin (even though GRRM wants us to think she is). She’s not as tactically able as Robb. She’s not as strong or skilled in combat as Brienne or Jamie. Hell, she’s not even the most noble since that goes to Davos. She commands and people obey, which is as much as any ruler might do I suppose, but she hasn’t done anything to earn it in my eyes, except by being hot.
She’s overcome a lot of abuse and hardships to be sure, but let’s not kid ourselves here. Despite GRRM’s best efforts to convince me otherwise, her successes have been less on her intelligence and more on her enemies’ failings. She can’t actually do anything for herself. Her dragons are the result of her winning the genetic lottery, and even they aren’t under her full control anymore. She can ride Drogon, but I’m not convinced she can control him.
You’re totally oversimplifying, and shortshrifting everything she’s overcome to get to where she’s at. The books also illustrate what good strategic mind she has. After telling everyone what her plan to conquer Yunkai is, Barristan even tells her: “You’re like your brother.” She says: “Viserys?” He says, “No, Raegar”. That’s all you need to know.
Go back and read the Dany chapters and Cersei chapters. You’ll see immediately that Dany is what Cersei only thinks she is.
Yeah, that seems to be a pretty gross simpilization of what she has done/changed. A good leader surrounds themselves with smart and capable people, so it’s not a knock on her having deployed those that follow her to accomplish what she wants. And she’s had to make major decisions along the way, often alone or at the spur of the moment. Oh, and dragons.
Um, I’m gonna assume you haven’t read the books.
I get that i may be in the minority on this, but I absolutely hated all things brienne and pod. Reading her boring travels from town to town was infuriating. I’m glad to see they already found out about arya, so there is pretty much no other reason to show them again until stone heart.
they will meet and fight some people this season. Gwendolyn answered when ask “what’s the most awkward thing you did this season?” that she had to bite and spit some guy’s ear off. I was hoping it’s gonna be Locke but as he died at Craster’s….
Agreed. For all the venom directed at the show runners for some of their plot changes, I don’t think they get enough credit for also trimming a lot of the fat from the books, notably with Brienne and Dany.
Especially now that she won’t get to fight Shagwell, Rorge or Biter.
What about Mel & Selyse’s convo about Shireen! Touch of foreshadowing of the theory that Shireen will be sacrificed to save Jon Snow maybe?
thats what i was thinking. why else would she need her there? also, where is gendry…did i sleep through some plot points or did they leave him tied to the bed?
Have they changed the way they pronounce “Arya?” I sure seem to recall everyone pronouncing it “Arr-Eee-Ah”, but last night everyone was pronouncing it “Ahr-yah.”
Has Dinklage always had top billing?
it was after the Emmy.
After Sean Bean went and got himself Sean Bean’ed season one I believe Dinklage has had top billing.
Does Oberyn’s death further any story? Was just wondering if there’s any chance in the realm of possibility they’d let him live to keep him around. He’s just that damn popular.
It forces Jaime to break Tyrion out, tell him the truth, and puts Tyrion after his father. Yes it’s necessary
His death gets all of Dorne’s panties in a wad and creates drama over there. But damn, I wish they’d keep him!
I can’t help this, but every time I think of or see someone going out the moon door, I think of some Monty Python-esque guy at the bottom of the mountain standing back and proudly admiring his craftsmanship in repairing his house, only to have another body come flying through it.
I always think of this: [youtu.be]
I’m not sure what made me jump more…when Biter jumped the Hound, or when Melcher jumped Erlich on Silicon Valley.
I was so tuned in to see all the lights and lasers that Erlich demanded of the tech guy, that I did not see that coming. Genius. hardest I laughed during any show…all week.
and yeah, my good woman about ripped my bicep off when the Hound got jumped. Still hurts today
Well! This episode kinda removed Biter and Rorge’s future importance, pardon the spoilers.
I kind’ve just assumed they’d be outright kidnapped by the Brotherhood.
They’ll probably be replaced by either random bandits or Lannister/Frey men for the Brienne encounter. Rorge and Biter really had no place once they decided to not have the Brave Companions
I’m just excited at the prospect of actually getting LSH before this season is over. Sure, the buildup is kinda “meh”, but I dig it in a ‘ SAHRPIZE BUTTSECKS” kind of way.
This could be great.
I’ve always imagined it as the camera showing the Frey men dying an agonizing death, and then Thoros chanting “the night is dark, and full of terrors”, then the camera cuts to LSH’s face glaring, as the rest of the BWB men chanting “the night is dark, and full of terrors” in replay, then credits.
Well, the BWB have been MIA all season, but there’s been tons of hints at the possibility. And for those who know about LSH, it’s perked our ears at the thought almost every episode. It’s not like it hasn’t been teased, even if ever so lightly. Where Bri and Pod are headed, it sure seems like they’re not going to run into absolutely nothing before this season ends.
I have the scene in my head and I really hope they hew to it as much as possible. I really want the last 30 seconds of this season to be one of the BWB saying, “She don’t speak, but she remembers” and then cut to the LSH/Catelyn reveal and hold it for like 10 seconds and SCENE. At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t sure they’d even do it but as it has progressed, I’m at about 80% sure they’re doing it.
I hope it’s well done, and not cheesy. It was the perfect capper to Book 3.
Here’s my question about the Tyrion/Tywin encounter, which i’m convinced will be the last episode. Have they ever mentioned in the show that Tywin “shits gold?” If I can remember correctly they talk about it all the time in the books and the last line in that chapter after Tyrion shoots him is “Tywin lannister did not, in the end, shit gold.” So here’s my question, there’s no way they have Tywin shit his pants as he dies right?
Also, I reread the Viper/Mountain duel last night. I really hope they include the poor kid that gets in the mountains way essentially getting chopped in half with his guts going everywhere in the middle of the duel. I feel like it really added to the overall gruesomeness of the whole thing.
to the gold shitting: i believe its been mentioned in the show, albeit few and far between. but since the lannisters are all about their gold and repaying debt it shouldnt jump out at non book readers as like “wtf does that mean?!” should they say it having not mentioned it. also iirc he doesnt shit his pants, he was already on the chamber pot and releases his large colon after being shot. as for the poison tin foil, dont think they’ll bring that up as it doesnt really provide to the main story now that tyrion killed him, even if he was poisoned
as for the trial by combat. i hope its just like the books, if not even more awesome. and from stories coming out from D&D and such about the up coming fight it sounds like its going to be that. sounds super cheoreographed and long…hoping for at least 3 minutes of badassery
95% sure that back in Season 1, when Rob caught the Lannister spy on his way south, he gave the spy a message something akin to “20,000 northmen have come south to see if Tywin Lannister truely does shit gold”
If they include the shitting himself part then maybe it will play into the theory that the Viper had poisoned Tywinn as well.
I think the phrase was spoken during one of the Bronn/Jaime practice sessions.
I’m gonna be right pissed if they don’t include that. Not just for gore, but to stay consistent with the Mountain’s character (killing a man just for snoring, and all that).
You’re right, too much wine….he takes off his arm and then “he swung the blade sideways, sending the top half off the lads head across the yard in a spray of blood and brains.”
I’m not sure if they’ve mentioned it, and I’ll be surprised if Tyrion actually says anything about it. I’m pretty sure he just thinks it in the books, right? It’d be a very 80’s thing to say to yourself after killing your father.
“I guess what everyone says isn’t true, (/tilts down sunglasses) Tywin Lannister doesn’t actually shit gold” (/guitar riff)
“I really hope they include the poor kid that gets in the mountains way essentially getting chopped in half with his guts going everywhere in the middle of the duel”
I was thinking the exact same thing. Was it getting cut in half? I thought it was the top of his head, getting cut off (but it’s been a while since I read it)
Does anyone else hate the new Daario? The last one was way more pink rock, this new guy is just awful. Even his butt was boring.
yeah, me too, not enough cockiness
In and of himself hes OK I think, but he seems to be a kind of humble soldier which is not the cocksure bastard that Daario is in the books at all, I mean that’s like the antithesis of the book character.
I do scratch my head at it but I have much bigger worries in the Dany section of the story.
Nah, I’m a fan. Vast improvement over the guy they had cast last season I feel.
You have to admit he does a Walk of Shame pretty smoothly.
We are also now reaching the part of the story where we are reminded that Dany is still basically a teenager with a history of being sexually abused.
It wasn’t all abuse…
#StillPissedAboutGrettingRobbedOfTheLesbianSceneBackInSeason2
Fellow Bookreaders…something is bothering me.
I was upset initially because of Edric Storm’s omission from the show. I understand that they placed Gendry in Edric’s role so to speak because of time and probably for better story-telling reasons. I get it, and I accept it, and I move on.
But…why was Jon Arryn SOOOO bothered by finding Robert’s bastards? “The seed is strong” indicates to me that, if Arryn was correct (thanks to Littlefinger/Lysa) that Cersei’s kids were all born of incest and as such disqualified from the throne, etc., what would it have mattered? Robert’s line would have temporarily ended until such time as he could marry again. Or, then Stannis then Renly would have been next in succession. Any offspring would have been bastards and we all have come to learn that bastards have zero rights unless granted those rights from the father/king. No one would have followed Robert’s bastards anyway since Robert was such a shitty king and bastards are all bastardy. Regardless, the Baratheon line would have continued anyway. So, after 5 books and some introspection about what I saw last night, I am not sure what the point of all that was.
So we know Edric is still out there in book world being “preserved” for a succession battle possibly. Right now in DwD we have the table set for all sorts of people claiming the throne anyway. How would Edric have any better claim to the throne than Stannis? Or Renly? Or any other bastard born from Robert?
aside from what everyone else has said to clarify it, i feel like youre getting really hung up on the bastard part. much like the blackfyres, robert could have legitimized all (or just some) of his bastards and established as true of a line as he wanted. hopefully without civil war of course, but if he had purged the lannisters i think it would have worked out ok.
also i have to disagree on “shitty king” part. yes, objectively, he was terrible in the sense of managing the kingdom and attending councils, etc.
but he was loved by most people just by virtue of not being a mad king. i know its hard to not picture him as a fat, drunk, hunting, womanizer, but back in his prime he was one of the strongest fighters, and a good tactician with strong alliances. had he known about his “kids” and removed them, while legitimizing some (or all) bastards, he could have had public support and a strong line of succession; even if stannis or renly would be reagents while they grew up.
Littlefinger had Jon Arryn killed because he didn’t want the info about the Barratheon children to be made public then. That was a card that he would play when he was ready, but dumb Ned Stark had be all noble and dumb.
Like @shitstorm mentioned, I think Jon was looking for the bastards just to prove the point that all of Robert’s kids has dark hair, and not to claim Edric as king. Remember, Jon sent for Stannis to take the throne.
You’re forgetting that Jon wasn’t murdered by the Lannisters he was killed by his wife and set up by Littlefinger. Ned was only looking into the bastards as a way to prove his friend was murdered by the Lannisters. I believe the bastards of Robert story line is over and Edric is just in the ether.
btw right now the only way Edric would have a claim is if he was legitimized by Stannis. So maybe if Stannis is dying he could claim Edric is his Heir (if he knew he was still alive) kind of like how Robb did for Jon.
@shitstorm: in that context, it makes sense to me. Thanks. I can always count on you guys!
Although, I have to admit, I would love to see a Baratheon vs. Lannister battle with Cersei and Jaime’s head being up on a pike along with their kids. Alas…
It depends on what “the seed is strong” really meant. If he just meant that the Baratheon seed is so strong that it guarantees dark hair, then he’s just referring to Joffrey/Tommen/Marcella as NOT Robert’s kids, and not so much anything about the bastards being rightful heirs. I think Jon just wanted the Lannisters out of King’s Landing and weaken their position in Westeros.
@DarthBile I don’t think the bastards were part of Jon’s plan. It was probably just “show that Joffrey & Co. aren’t Roberts, get rid of all the Lannisters (kids included), then have Robert marry a proper highborn wife and have a ‘true’ line of succession.” The Lannister slinking away quietly obviously wasn’t a realistic outcome, but even stupid Ned thought he could pressure them out, so Jon might have had the same general idea.
@Sharpness: agreed, except for the fact that everyone knew Robert was a mimbo and slept around with all manner of women. Why would it be that shocking that he had bastards? Even if he knocked out the Lannisters (can you imagine THAT happening instead of what DID happen?) the bastards would never be legitimized enough to take the Iron Throne.
Robert was very close to Robert and Ned, so maybe it was just him looking out for Robert? He also wasn’t a fan of how things shook out with the Lannisters during the sack, so it might be that he wasn’t a Lannister fan to begin with, and them now tricking his former ward was enough to get him digging (he may also feel somewhat guilty, as I think he set the Robert and Cersei marrige up). Forcing Lannisters out of power and having Robert remarry a suitable wife to have kids isn’t a unreasonable endgame assumption.
I still feel like we are getting the ever loving shit slow played out of us.
So, how brutal do they make the Viper/Mountain ending? I can only imagine how horrifying this will look as they have to go full sledgehammer to a melon.
@Sharpness #truedectiveseason2 !!!!
Maybe they keep Oberyn around, and he helps Tyrion escape, and they travel the world together visiting brothels and cracking wise, while maybe solving cases for a by-the-books boss who just doesn’t like them but respects their results. Maybe that happens, right? Please?
If not, than it’ll likely be pretty awful. They already had Jon stab Karl though the head and a bunch of Dany-crucified masters this season, so I don’t think anything is off the table. If they go full Gallagher, I just hope it doesn’t look too cheesy.
So, help me out here, my memory is a bit hazy, but did Jon ever push to have the tunnel blockaded? I thought it was the other way around.
@KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!! Goddammit, yes, that’s who I meant. Stupid name-mixing up memory.
You mean Janos Slynt, not Lord Varys, right?
Things happened a lot faster in the books, I think. There wasn’t so much “Maybe if we did this or that…” It was more there’s fucking Wildlings at the gate, lets do anything possible to keep them out.
No, but Ser Alliser and Lord Varys weren’t there before the big battles either so they’re establishing that conflict early I guess.
I can’t wait to see Prince Oberyn’s Dornish dance-like fight scene. Regardless of the outcome. He is even more enjoyable in the show.
So that was Rorge and “Biter” who attacked Arya and The Hound. It appeared that Hound snapped the neck of Biter and he died. Isn’t Biter still around in the books? Doesn’t he have a “Face Off” (ah… see what I did there?!?) with Brienne later on in book 4 or 5 (can’t remember specifically).
Yeah it’s pretty weird, in the books Hound was badly injured by the Lannister men and Brienne by Biter/Rorge, but in the show Hound is badly injured by Rorge-Biter. I guess we will just push someone else to badly would Brienne at some point?
@reno240 She’s saved by Pod I’m pretty sure.
ninja zombies are everywhere TWD has taught us
When I first saw that, for a second, my brain involuntarily thought: “Zombie! The plague has spread to Westeros!”
They’re apparently going in a different direction on that. Which is fine with me; I like Brienne and really don’t need to see someone bite chunks of her face off.
Yes – he almost kills her and she is saved by Gendry I believe.
Ahhh Jorah. His face when Daario told him that Dany was “in a good mood” was priceless.
Couldn’t have hurt Jorah much more if he’d thrown a dozen used magnums at him as he was leaving.
I’m predicting Tywin or some such will send Barristan Selmy a letter about Jorah being a spy, Dany will confront him about it and he’ll spill the beans.
Just curious when Jorah’s reveal will be…
So will Tywin die in episode 9 or will it be Blackwater 2.0 – Frozen Boogaloo? I’d prefer to have LS & Tywin’s death spread over two episodes, but I dunno if that is workable, unless they give us LS in episode 8.
@Mattox I like the Stannis switcharoo idea too, so hopefully they keep his “sailing into battle” somewhat vague.
@Sharpness Yeah, I realized that after I had hit post. Stupid lack of edit button.
@QueeferSutherland – I agree with you completely on how they will utilize Stannis at the Battle of the Wall. I just wanted to add that I think they will show Stannis sailing into battle next episode and give the impression that he is headed to Kings Landing.
@Mattox Hate to break it to you this early on a Monday, but there’s no show next week due to stupid Memorial Day. Thanks Obama.
@Mattox my bad.. I mean we won’t see Stannis until the very end of that episode.
Forgot about Bran. Maybe Coldhands will be the final part of the Bran story.
@QueeferSutherland – I bet we see Stannis sailing into battle next week. The Davos speech to the Iron Bank sets up perfectly for the bait and switch of Kings Landing for the Wall.
If Bran gets to where he’s going that quickly, that pretty much eliminates Coldhands for sure, doesn’t it? Unless he pops up way later in a part of the story that the books haven’t reached yet.
@Mattox Guessing we wont see Stannis’ army until the very end (similar to what they did in Blackwater with Tywin’s forces
@Patty Boots Assuming the finale is Tyrion murder + escape, Lady Stoneheart reveal, Ayra leaving the Hound, Stannis offering Jon Winterfell (maybe),
@Patty Boots The epside is called “The Children” and the description specifically mentions Bran, so I’m guessing a Children of the Forest sighting is probably going to happen as well .
I’m with @Stallonewolf . Finale might also have some children of the forest stuff, plus Dany’s dragon smoking some little kids. It sounds like a pretty loaded episode, and will probably drive any non-book reader to finally bite the bullet.
@QueeferSutherland – Yeah, I realize we’re getting the battle in that episode, but was unsure if it will be as you’ve stated, a full hour at one location. I really hope it is done that way. You’ve got the wildlings south of the wall, Mance’s army, the Night’s Watch and Stannis’ army to jump around to. Tons of characters to work with without jumping east or south.
If Episode 9 is only the Wall, then Tywin’s death is definitely gonna’ be in Episode 10.
So Episode 10 would be Tyrion’s escape, and maybe also Arya leaving Westeros? And what else? Dany’s out of control dragons getting locked up? Stannis arriving at the Wall? It’s been a while since I read the books, and I read them pretty much back to back, so stuff runs together for me.
Nine is the Battle at the Wall. Neil Marshall is directing, and I believe the entire episode stays in the north
My guess is the attack on the wall for ep 9 and Tyrion’s escape for the finale. Lady Stoneheart as the final shot.
I remember being WAAAAAY madder at Bronn in the books. It seems very reasonable to see it in the flesh, I guess. I know I wouldn’t fight the Mountain for somebody else. I’d look like the (slaves? prisoners?) he was mangling, but more pathetic.
I love Bronn – I think that’s why I was so furious that he turned down book Tyrion. Book Tyrion seems like his life is so much worse – he doesn’t even get to be handsome Peter Dinklage. TV Tyrion, we all know he’s still alive, so it’s harder to get mad, I guess?
Agree about Bronn, but TV Bronn is a much more likable character. I hope there’s a way they get him back on the show (maybe hanging with Jaime?).
Speaking of Shae… Are we going to see her in the finale?
Bronn and Oberyn and Shae are all much better on the show due to their portrayals.
That scene was really well done. Got me right in the feels.
So I guess that answers that question; the Hound is going to “die” from a bite from Biter.
re: “Only Cat”, I think they like to switch lines that could easily be kept just to fuck with book readers.
I think they changed it so the casual show watcher wouldn’t get confused about who Cat was.
Filthy casuals.
I had been betting that the season would end with Littlefiger pushing Lysa out of the moon door, followed by the Lady Stoneheart reveal. Guess not!
Brienne and Pod’s story is rivaling Arya and the Hound as the best road trip ever. Wonder if they’ll still run into Gendry later?
I dunno, I like the way the Brotherhood turns out after Lady Stoneheart. They were some kind of commoner brigands fighting against injustice but then their purpose is corrupted and they degenerate into hanging everyone who wronged a commoner.
At first I was pissed that they had Brienne find out Arya’s alive, but then I remembered where she’s heading and that she probably would find out in the books anyway.
Plus they set it up by having Hot Pie saying that The Brotherhood was in the area before he delivered that delicious Wolf pastry to Brienne and Pod.
I bet Pod ate that before they were 100 yards down the road.
Am I the only person who hated that part of the books and hope they just wipe that little thread out?
It’s unnecessary. Completely and totally unnecessary, much like a good 1/3 of every book. When someone dies and gets a pretty good death scene it’s cheap and just not good writing to have them brought back by a god they didn’t even believe in. It doesn’t mesh well with the rest of the lore, and I hope they just leave it out much the same way they’re smooshing other storylines. The actress has other things going on right now, and I think we can all just live without an extended cameo with all the other somewhat unnecessary storylines.
It’s one of about 100 little bits that need to go just so we can get a final story in 9 or 10 seasons.
Well, we know they like to end the season on a OMGWTF note, and I’m sure that none of the non-readers will see Lady Stoneheart coming. Hell, I didn’t when I read the book.
They could have always have filmed the Lady Stoneheart scene last year and had it in the can so Michelle Fairley would not be necessary for this season.
I’m thinking Lady Stoneheart is still the final reveal for the season, because it will be *very*hard to hide that the actress is back on set for whole season (if they don’t reveal before Season 5), while it would be easy to have her “visit” the set for one surreptitious scene (Season 4 finale).
The road trips have all been wonderful — Bronn & Tyrion, Jamie & Brieanne, Arya & the Hound, Podrick & Brieanne, and there are still a few more to come.
Why would they cut out one of Littlefinger’s best lines? I was absolutely giddy when he said “The singer has killed my lady wife” in the books. That was a total bummer for me when the skipped that last night.
@Justin Bailey @DarthBile it reminded me of the Viva La Bam intro theme when he ramps off that skyscraper. It was the same order of piss poor falling CGI where it literally looks like they take a freeze frame and make it shrink
Show Marillion had his tongue cut out by Joffrey in season 1, so he wouldn’t make a very good minstrel for Lysa to keep around.
@Justin Bailey: agreed. She would have hit her head on the side with how she fell. I was disappointed with that too.
I was a little confused by the absence of Marillion (or at least SOMEONE for Littlefinger to blame) – it’s been a while since I’ve read Crows/Dragons but wasn’t there a whole subplot around the distrust the bannermen of the Vale had towards Littlefinger’s intentions? By having Marillion in the room when he sent Lysa flying made him an obvious scapegoat and gave Balish an easy angle to play up his loyalty to House Arryn. Now with no witnesses but he and Sansa it just seems to add some unnecessary complication to that storyline.
I guess my real complaint is for a show with such great production values, that first shot of Lysa falling down the moon door was pretty terrible. I haven’t seen such pisspoor CGI since Poochie returned to his home planet…
We’ve already met Marillion though, so I don’t think that’s the reason. I’m very interested to see how this gets played out next week. Will Sansa just throw some random person under the bus?
Yeah, I wonder if they’re trying to not introduce too many new characters, as the headcount keeps increasing, but I have no idea how they explain her fall now.
Did anyone else notice the nod to the Red Viper vs. The Mountain outcome in Bronn’s dialogue? Foreshadowing, yo.
LEEEEEEEEEEEEEET’S GET READY TO EVISCERATE!!!!
Who’s the King’s Landing version of Michael Buffer? There must be a troubadour who survived the Purple Wedding.
@Sharpness “Tapeth Out” has made my morning. I thank you.
@Horatio Cornblower I guess I’ll take that over King’s Landing’s version of Joe Rogan wearing an ill-fitting Tapeth Out shirt and rambling on over the action about how “when I train with swords…”
@Sharpness Before the fight they’ll have Larry Merchant explain in painful detail the Tale of the Tape and what each fighter needs to do to win. It’ll be like an HBO pre-fight, only much duller.
Yeah, it was pretty great, and hopefully it saves us from needing someone to explain what’s going on during the actual fight. If I get a cut away from the main event because D&D think Jaime needs to explain Viper’s strategy to someone, I’m going to be pissed.
Arya is quickly leaving the realm of justice and entering the arena of Serial Killer
she’s like batman, only awesome
On a physical level, the new Gregor is just fine. Something about his face, though…it’s too friendly. They need to make him go a week without sleep, or eat sawdust for lunch, or something so he pulls off the pissed-off look a little better.
@DarthBile Not sure if you were being sarcastic, but the guy playing the Mountain IS in those competitions. Check out his wikipedia entry: [en.wikipedia.org]
One interesting tidbit. His record bench is over 500lbs and he’s squatted almost 800lbs. That’s just a touch insane.
The latest Mountain is big I’ll grant you and there was a gleeful gusto to how he went about his butchery but there’s something just too clean-cut (no pun intended) about him compared to the original. The original actor, Conan Stevens is 7’+, a good few inches taller than the incumbent. He looked more medieval too, with his receding hair and rough beard. This Mountain looks like he has a stylist rather than a squire.
I don’t know what you guys are smoking but out of the 3 Gregors this dude is the most physically imposing. Let’s wait to for him to be in full armor and then you can judge just how “cuddly” he is. Lena looked like a child next to him. Emilia would probably look like a toddler.
[gs1.wac.edgecastcdn.net]
He looks a bit like Curly from the Three Stooges, but with some hair and a beard. Still very friendly looking. Like a friendly bear.
Regardless, The Mountain was a swarthy, heavily-bearded chap. Even the second Mountain was pretty dark and swarthy, just not quite as massive as the first. This guy looks like he should be on ESPN’s Strongest Man show.
He is huge compared to season 1 but the images i have seen of him before this show make him seem larger than what i saw in the episode.
@HuhSJ – I couldn’t disagree more … this version of The Mountain seems huge compared to Season One.
He looks a lot younger than Sandor imo.
I wouldn’t say he looked too friendly but I do think they could have done a better job of making him more intimidating. I didn’t feel like we truly got how large a man he is.
Agreed: he made me think of Will Sasso on stilts:
[www-deadline-com.vimg.net]
Yes he seems like a cuddly bear
Two questions:
I wonder how they’re going to play Lysa’s leap, now that they don’t have a singer to blame. Do they find some poor lackey to blame it on, or maybe a drunken stumble?
Why didn’t Tyrion ask Bronn about Shae getting on the boat? Bronn said she did, and Tyrion know knows she obviously didn’t.
My guess: “she jumped because she was batshit crazy as anyone could see. Yet you fuckers let her sit there crazy while poor Rob and Cat died. Now you’re going to listen to me.”
He might even get Sansa to say it if they’re willing to have her reveal who she is to the Lords of the Vale.
Even in the books the Lords of the Vale suspect Littlefinger oh being no good regarding Lysa. I’m guessing they just figure dropping the singer for him to blame it on saves time as it was always a weak shield. Littlefinger certainly didn’t want to marry Lysa without the Lords of the Vale around and he wouldn’t have killed her like that unless he had other option.
@Baked Potter Exactly. Makes see for book Shae but not TV Shae. They changed her whole character but didn’t want to change that scene.
I dont understand why everyone downplays her role in the trial to be simple harsh words of a lover scorned. LOL she not only testified against him but did it in a way that completely villified and humiliated him making him a monster on the level of Joffrey almost. That alone is more than enough for me not to care at all when she gets choked out.
@DarthBile I guess that’s a possibility, but it if that’s the case, Shae sold being upset/jealous very well, even at times where she wouldn’t have needed to (like when she was just talking to Sansa). Maybe she did sell out post-Sansa wedding, and once she tells Tyrion that she gets closer to her book dynamic. Or like @shitstorm said, he just rages out post-Tysha story and seeing Shae in her father’s bed, and kills her (former loving feelings be damned). D&D might want him to do something “bad” just to knock him back into the grey, like they did with Jaime’s “rape-y” scene.
With Tywin being all-knowing, it wouldn’t be beneath him to have set Shae in motion so that he could use her against him (based upon the Tysha situation) at a time that was advantageous to him. I guess we will never really know, but I like to think that he’s that twisted and conniving that it could have happened that way.
I think after Tyrion gets the Tysha story from Jamie, he’ll be so enraged that he’ll be to the snapping point (which I think Dinklage will sell pretty well). Then when he enters Tywin’s room and Shae is all “come back to bed my lion…” he will fucking flip and choke her. It will all seem pretty justified at that point.
I was kind of hoping for a bit more coldness from Bronn, more of a “you knew I was a snake, bitch.” type thing. But, it made it much more bittersweet how they ended that friendship.
@JusttheBadassFarts I had actually seen on one of the GoT specific sites the idea floated that Tywin maybe kills Shae, and that’s what drives Tyrion to kill him. I hope it doesn’t play out that way, because I think Tyrion doing it himself shows how far he’s fallen, but Tywin doing it does make some sense (I think he said something about hanging Tyrion’s “next whore” at some point, but I may be wrong).
Tyrion killing Shae has gone from him doing it because she’s a cold-hearted gold-digger (book), to Tyrion choking out a woman he loved, and one who loved him, because she said some bad things about him during the trial (as she was jealous/angry at Tyrion seemingly dropping her post-Sansa wedding). Also, while show Tywin is no Father of the Year candidate, I feel like book Tywin was worse. The last thing any non-book reader remember about Tywin from the show was that he was ready to kind of save Tyrion (sending him to the Wall rather than killing him, if he asked for mercy). That said, I guess the Tysha reveal, plus Shae in his bed, may be just enough to do it himself. Very interested to see how they play it out.
@Sharpness that’s another good point, that Tyrion killing her makes less sense (and less forgivable) if he’s just killing her for breaking his heart. Although, considering where he finds her, I am sure people will be willing to forgive him.
The absence of Marillion does seem odd, almost like a big hole in the floor of Baelish’s story. hey-oooo!
It does appear that Sansa explains it in the next episode at some sort of trial thing, at least if the previews are accurate.
@JusttheBadassFarts That’s a good point. Tyrion seems to deal with Bronn doing what he’s doing because he’s getting paid pretty quickly, so it would seem odd that he couldn’t figure out that Shae said such awful things at the trial because she’s getting some Lannister pressure on her as well (plus the fact that she’s angry/hurt at how he treated her). Changing Shae from gold-digger to lover spurned is going to make Tyrion choke out very different, unless she gets vicious when she sees him, or they play Tyrion just losing it when he sees her in Tywin’s bed (especially post Tysha reveal).
He seemed to deduce pretty quickly that Cersei had paid him, so I guess in his head he realized what had happened.
@JusttheBadassFarts for me it seems that is what Tyrion thinks, but last season showed Shae does love him, most my friends assume Cersei is forcing her, so it still kind of works i guess
I’ve been wondering that too.
The other thing that bothered me is Tyrion seems to think Shae testified against him because she never loved him, not because Cersei’s forcing her to do it. The show might actually be playing it that way, which is so lame.
*now knows
When The Mountain was chopping everyone up I thought: “that’s a pretty big dude.” When Cersei was standing next to him in contrast I thought: “Holy shit, that guy is gigantic.”
I’d be worried pushing a button that dropped a drone strike on that guy. He’d live, hunt me down, and tear me in half.
And look more like a bear.
Jorah is supposed to be pretty big in the books too.
I thought something similar when they showed Jorah and Dany near each other – that woman is TINY.