‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 Finale Book Readers Discussion: ‘The Children’

“The Children” was as packed as any Game of Thrones episode to date. Every main character, save Reek and Dark Sansa/Littlefinger, was checked in on, and that extra six minutes of running time could easily have been another 15. But it never felt too stuffed, because unlike last year’s finale, which was a mini-letdown from the preceding episode, “The Rains of Castamere,” “The Children” was a tasty desert after the bland-ish meal that was “The Watchers on the Wall.” It zipped along, and although it wasn’t flawless, it was a high point to go out on until the next new episode, sometime in April 2015.
There’s a lot to get into, so let’s break this episode down, character-by-character…
@ Baltimoredan I feel as though with everyone bringing in dwarf heads,claiming it to be tyrion, cersie uses one of them to send to dorne in place of the mountains
Why couldn’t they keep Jamie’s confession to Tyrion about Tysha in there? 30 seconds of dialogue and they could have had an even greater character development. These producers really baffle me with these random choices. Let me guess: Jamie and Tyrion will reunite in the end so better they part on lovey-dovey terms? Jamie’s confession was the sole reason Tyrion detoured into the Hand’s chambers to begin with, else-wise he would have fucked off straight out of the tunnels, but not before telling Jamie he was basically dead to him. And at rate the producers are condensing whole novels of plot into a few episodes, they’ll have to start reading these blogs for material because I do not see Martin out-writing an HBO cycle.
Clean off your hipster glasses, ‘Watchers on The Wall’ was all sorts of awesome.
Tormund will be killed off and Mance will be glamoured by Mellisandre to LOOK like Tormund. It’s what Martin likes to refer to as “El Switcheroo” You’ll get a few more episodes of that beautiful ginger, but that’s it.
Anyone feel like next season will be kind of draggy and not as exciting as this one? I feel like unless we see some good Stannis vs. Bolton or Siege of Mereen(with dragons and navies) then a lot of people willl be left disappointed. Or am I forgetting anything that will make season 5 be badass?
Nope. Dorne, Pyke, Braavos & The Sparrows.
Some people are disappointed with the lack of LHS reveal, but I want to know why. I can’t remember fully, but was she not shown near the end of the last book?
What would they do for all of next season? Yes, it would be a great cliff hanger, but without a proper lead in intro and the ground work for what to do with the character next season, what purpose would it have (other than shock value) to throw that character in right now?
I am glad she wasn’t just thrown in.
I was a little disappointed at the last battle. I too remember that it felt like Stannis saved the day more.
Man, I think I read too quick if I didn’t pick up on Mountain = Strong…I knew something was weird with the Mountain and Strong….I must be slow.
They had to save something for the next season opening to hook people in for the season.
No, she was in the epilogue to A Storm of Swords (the book they just finished wrapping with this season, supposedly).
If Brienne had located Arya, she was going to drag her back to King’s Landing. How was that a step towards safety? I agree with the Hound. There is no safety for her anywhere that people know she is alive, which is why “Arya” is now dead. She’s sailing to Braavos where no one knows her and she adopts the assassin persona.
I’m sad that Tyrion didn’t ask Tywin if the rumor’s were true and that he did indead shit gold.
In the book it was an inner monologue – still wish they’d have him say it though.
I think the LSH reveal was saved because Brienne had to meet Arya first. Now LSH will actually listen to Brienne rather than kill her with the BWB
Agreed, @BD. I actually wrote the same thing further down in the thread. I read from bottom up. He’s been saying “this isn’t the day I die” for so long, I kind of expected he would say something like “I predicted this like everything else because I’m a wizard”
I hate you @Goldenhand the Just – glad I didn’t make that bet.
Anyone else disappointed they completely cut out Cold Hands and killed off Jojen who is actually still alive in the books. I’m wondering if that means in any future books he’ll either be unimportant or die quickly.
I’d have preferred cold hands and his swarm of crows over hadouken throwing children of the forest…
cold hands doesnt really do anything that they NEEDED to spend money on casting/using CGI. so no, i (and tons of others) arent disappointed cold hands never showed up. jojen is all but confirmed dead in the books, though jojen paste is widely disputed, and this pretty much makes it so. check out reddit/r/asoiaf as well as westeros and/or tower of the hand for more discussion
There is actually a theory that jojen died before bran’s last dance with dragons chapter. He’s conspicuously nowhere to be found through the chapter, and in that one the children feed Bran this paste that has like a weirdly thick consistency he doesn’t recognize. Many have theorized the children are feeding him jojen’s greenseer blood. I took jojen’s death tonight as potential confirmation of the theory of his death. Not at all surprised about coldhands being cut either: he’s a neat mystery of a character, but quite inessential so far. He may have more significance later, but so far is an easy cut
With Varys gone, things are likely to change concerning Cersei and King’s Landing next season as compared to the books. I’m kind of glad in a way. Things need to be trimmed down. I did the counting before and I believe we have something like 13 storylines to keep track of if everyone is introduced next season (Victarion/Euron, Bran, Jon Snow, Stannis, King’s Landing w/ Cersei and Margaery, Tyrion, Jorah, Dany, Dorne and the Martells, Arya, Davos and the Manderlys, Reek and the Boltons, Brienne). For a 1000 page book, lots of storylines are fine, but on a TV show, this means throwaway scenes.
well, Varys was gone in the books anyway. He disappears that night and does not show up again until the end of book 5 when he visits Pycelle and Kevan.
I am pretty sure Jojen is still alive and well by the end of A Dance with Dragons, or at least it is never implied that he died. I know he is depressed and wants to return home, rather than to soldier on with Bran…
Now that Varys is riding along with Tyrion, does that mean that Jorah might end up running into the both of them now? He’d probably have some interesting words for the guy that previously employed him as a spy and sent orders to kill Daenerys.
@irishda I can’t see how they’re going to do that if they’re going to be at all consistent with Cersei’s future storyline.
I think they might be cutting Kevan’s part out altogether
Varys has to get back to Kings Landing at some point so I suspect he won’t go any farther with Tyrion than the coastal cities.
A good friend of mine works on the show and we watch the epsiodes together.
@Goldenhand the Just I went back to last week’s thread to give you the obligatory “you were right.” I’d love to know where you’re getting your advance copies of the episodes. :D
Hey man I tried to warn you about LSH.
I liked the Brienne/Hound part. Thought it was fun and a good departure from the books. Besides it REALLY threw book readers off, since Hound was complaining about the infected wound so much. Glad they decided to keep us on our toes there.
I thought it was going to be an issue though, since someone now knows for certain Arya is alive. But, I’m guessing there is a long term plan for that (LS?) so Brienne can reveal it at an opportune time.
Hated the Bran stuff, but I didn’t really care for those parts in the books either. And the whole fireball stuff was just a bit weird.
I enjoyed Melisandre staring at Jon over the flames. I think they are going to make that a pretty big deal next year, which should be fun.
I didn’t mind the Tyrion part. I couldn’t imagine they’d have the Tysha confession, since no one besides the book readers would have any idea what they were talking about. They would have needed to have Tyrion bring her up in a prior episode to give that any weight. It seemed like a bit of a stretch have Tyrion kill Tywin, especially since, ya know, Shae was a whore. But, sometimes people get caught up in the moment.
@Horatio Cornblower Its not that hard. The show is really good at highlighting significant throw backs in the first minutes before the opening theme where they cover the “last time on Game of Thrones” part.
@DarthBile Yes, but three seasons ago. If they were going to intorduce that again they should ahve set it up earlier this season. I wish they had; I thought that scene lost a lot of power the way they did it last night.
I still say the Bite gets the Hound before the leg wound (tis merely a scratch!)
Tysha was brought up by Tyrion during his drinking game with Bronn and Shae, right?
Never heard that theory about him before. Interesting – but, let’s say he IS dead… when he recites “this isn’t the day I die” perhaps it’s because the day he dies has already came and went….
Not sure how I feel about all the changes, but I did like the scene where Brienne and Arya meet. Brienne is thinking “I can be a role model for girls like you!” but Arya’s reaction ends up being “You’re just another Lannister stooge, and an incompetent one at that.”
I have to say, I loved the wildling getting blown up after lunging at Stannis. lol. Jon Snow knew one thing at least, the free folk are tough fighters but no match for knights on horseback.
Yeah, I haven’t heard that mentioned much, but it really was a funny scene. Always someone who tries too hard at the exact wrong moment.
It’s going to be The Wire season 2 all over again, Pyke = the docks. New story lines will be at least 50% of the show next season.
As for last nights episode, I really liked it. Felt more emotion for the hound than I would have expected.
Ziggy’s duck > Euron Crow’s Eye.
Season two of the wire is actually my favorite. Sure, they are off the ‘streets’ but it’s more or less the last time the core of the Wire team is all together doing cop shit.
I never said The Wire was bad, in fact it’s my favorite show of all time. Just saying that my guess is that the next season of GoT will mirror what The Wire did and make major changes by bringing in new locations and characters.
Also I can’t remember any major characters dying until Jon Snow, am I missing anyone? (Brianne and Mance aren’t major characters in my opinion)
Every Season of the Wire is better than Game of Thrones. You’re just racist.
Why does everyone love Lady Stoneheart so much? It’s a cool reveal, but she doesn’t do anything in the limited time she gets in the books. I didn’t miss her at all last night. I loved the closing shot of Arya on the ship.
@shitstorm The hound is the Gravedigger has nothing to do with coming back from the dead, but was that the Hound is repenting for his past by leading a more pious life.
LSH is great because it feel like the first time in a Long time the Stark’s get some redemption/revenge. Like the Hound says to Arya, the worlds not fair, how many relatives of yours they gotta behead before you figure that out.
@Peter Cavan agreed. I am not watching the show to see which shocking moment is the most shocking. I think the show ended up about as upbeat as it could for all the characters that we really care about.
She’s not cool, but the fact that a Stark (sort of) gets to hang some Freys in an act of revenge is somewhat cool. She goes on the warpath against the family that sold out Robb.
@DJPeanutbutter – That would actually have been a pretty badass way to introduce her while tying in the Brotherhood. I’m not sure people would really get that it’s Nymmeria, but it would be a fun nod to book readers.
I think people like LSH because she represents a turning point, where some of the “Good Guys” turn to vengeance, leaving the “Bad Guys” responsible for saving the realm from the greater threat. Similar to the Hound’s journey from kidnapper to protector.
I was hoping they would show nymeria drag her from the water and beric bring her back to life. I think everyone wants to see nymmeria is still alive.
Yeah, I don’t really get it either. They haven’t shown the brotherhood at all this season, and most non-book readers I talk to can barely even remember “the guy with the fire sword”. I don’t think anyone would get that it’s the re-animated corpse, it would just confuse people.
It’s weird, I don’t mind the WW, the wights or even Beric, but I fucking hate LS, Robert Strong, & the idea of the Hound being the gravedigger. Let those characters die.
The show really needs to play up the Brotherhood without Banners more to reveal Stoneheart. Going off the show alone you really have no idea who these people are or what they are doing. Next season you need a couple of episodes of the B w/o B wrecking shit to even set up Lady Stoneheart.
I think because the reveal is about the only thing that’s cool about her (so far anyway). Since I’ve read the books I don’t care, but I was really hoping to watch my friends reactions to her showing up.
have to believe no lady stoneheart was a cost / casting restraint. I can’t even fathom what that would have been like for non-book readers to end the season with her and I assume the show-runners would have done it had they been able to.
Beyond that I thought it was a great finale and the departures from the book were either improvements (Brienne v Hound) or just accelerating something that seemed kind of inevitable (Jojen). Really curious to see what the main points of view are for next season.. I’m thinking:
– Arya in Bravos
– John Snow & Stannis in the north
– Tyrion on the run / Griff
– Cersie scheming in Kings Landing
Its been a while since I read the 4th and 5th books so I’m trying to remember what else I’m missing. I’m sure there are more than what I listed but I think the season would spend the most time on the above since those are the actors that the show seems most invested in. I’m wondering if they’ll skip the whole drowned god / iron islands storyline to keep things flowing.
I bet they won’t reveal Lady Stoneheart until Brienne and Pod are brought to her by the Brotherhood, since her book reveal is to kill a random Frey that no non-book reader will care about.
It’s “Jon” you dumb motherfucker. I hate it when people do that to Jon Stewart too.
Definitely doing a lot of Dorne stuff. That Season 5 casting sheet was all Dorners.
Thats a fair point on her not really being needed- but she needs to show up eventually and the timing would have made sense at the end of this past season.
I meant to mention Dorne too, but I am curious to see if they condense either the Dorne or Iron Islands plot lines in order to give time to more established (at this point) TV characters. Or, as someone mentioned below, maybe adding content for Bran and Sansa.
I’d be surprised if LSH isn’t a bigger presence in book 6. Both Brienne and Jaime’s storylines should be with her.
Iron Island and Dorne stuff are likely huge. As for LSH, her reveal is big, but she isn’t actually in a ton of stuff in the books. I think it would have been kind of a waste (and likely super confusing to only show watchers) to have her show up, then disappear for a while.
*angrily crumples up 24/LSH mashup, tosses into trash*
Am I the only one that noticed the Horn?
when was this horn
I saw *a* horn, but I don’t think it was *the* horn.
I saw A horn but I wasn’t sure if it was THE horn. I forget, have they played that up at all on the show?
uhh, i must have missed it
I enjoyed the finale, though I agree with a lot of others that Stannis could have easily been in Ep 9 too give it an exciting ending.
One question that bothered me a little was with Ayra/Hound at the Vale. Why would they turn the Hound and Ayra away? Lysa’s dead, but at the same time, there are some (other than Baelish) that know Sansa’s true identity. Wouldn’t those people want to keep Ayra around?
doesn’t bronze yohn control the bloody gate?
Arya and the Hound would have had to press the issue to gain admittance, and there wasn’t much reason. The first goal is probably to turn away all visitors unless they seem worthy, and with no Lysa there was no reason for the Hound to really try.
The only thing I can believe is that they didn’t believe them, especially with Arya laughing like a psycho.
The people that know Sansa’s true identity were no where near the Bloody Gate. It’s not like they can phone up to the Eyrie and have Littlefinger buzz them in.
Though I suppose they could have specially trained ravens just for going between the waycastles.
So it longs like we got the confirmation that the mountain is Ser Robert Strong, right?
I think there’s some line in the books about Qyburn telling everyone they don’t want to see what’s under the helmet. Maybe they stuck Joffrey’s head on the Mountain’s body.
Gendry could be another candidate for that robert strong role, or has that ship officially sailed?
Yeah I didn’t think that was much of a mystery in the books – although i think you’re right in that it was never stated outright.
That also appears to be the reason that HBO submitted this episode for best prosthetic make-up; those wounds were rather, um, scenic, if you will.
I kind of assumed that already, I didn’t think there was much room for interpretation (where else would Qyburn find a nearly 8 foot tall corpse?)
I think last nights episode was fantastic. I think honestly, most stories are in good places even with the deviations made. We got our explanation as to how the Hound gets mortally wounded, how Brienne gets beat up prior to LSH, where Varys goes during the 4th book, etc.
I also think this highlights to me, the show runners are not worried about spoiling content. We got that a little in the reveal of the Night’s King, but last night even more with Jojen dying and even little things like a pretty strong inferring of the Mountain being Ser Robert Strong.
I would not be surprised in the slightest that we get new content for Bran and Sansa next year just to keep those characters relevant, regardless if the 6th book comes out or not. It might be slight as they will have plenty to cover with other major stories and new ones in Dorne (and possibly Pyke?) but I think it happens at this point.
If I didn’t know where the story for her goes, I wouldn’t get why Cersei would have any interest in keeping the Mountain alive, especially with Marcella in Dorne and Prince Doran wanting proof of the death of the Mountain… At this point of the story Cersei is in pretty good shape.
I didn’t recall Jojen dying in the books but when it happened I didn’t care enough to look it up. Finally, they killed a character I didn’t give a shit about.
I agree. No LSH made me sad, but other than that I thought it was great episode.
Another book spoiler, Robert Strong was implied to be The Mountain. I think the show just confirmed it.
Strong = Clegane is even less of a spoiler than Three Eyed Crow = Brynden Rivers. It’s made abundantly clear in every way possible except explicitly saying it.
Robert Strong was pretty obvious – was that even a spoiler?
I totally think that Bran actually has dead Jojen being fed to him by the Children in the books in that weird paste that tastes like blood they give to him to awake his power.
If Jojen dying and confirmation that Strong = Clegane are being considered “spoilers” than I think we’re all in pretty good shape as book readers. I think there’s a decent chance that they’re going to be using parts of book 6 next season, possibly before it’s published – but until that happens I’m not going to worry too much about spoilers.
@Mattox I’m with you. There’s definitely things that aren’t quite clear, like what happened to The Hound or if Syrio made it out, but I don’t know how someone would think Robert Strong is anyone else.
Yeah I don’t get the “reveal” that Gregor=Ser Robert; I always thought that was pretty obvious.
Which naturally means that GRRM will make Ser Robert Strong to be Ser Someone Else on stilts.
Anything that isn’t spelled out clearly in these books is generally open for speculation.
How could anyone actually read the books and not come to the conclusion that Robert Strong was a reanimated Mountain? I don’t feel like that’s a spoiler at all. Plus, they haven’t even introduced Robert Strong on the show.
I believe Jojen was like comatose/deeply depressed…it’s been awhile since I’ve read the last book but I don’t believe he was actually dead.
Yeah, I thought Jojen in the book was near death. He’s dead now.
Also, I’m a bit hazy on the books, but I thought Jojen’s death was implied as well, and they confirmed that too.
Everyone’s pissed about Lady Stoneheart, and I’m just sitting here mildly irritated that Balon Greyjoy is still alive.
King’s moot is coming up fast, yo.
Nobody remembers Balon at this point though – better to have that happen in Season 5 so we can get into the Iron Islands full-speed in episode 1.
Yeah they totally could have killed Balon in the last 3 episodes, and have the Kingsmoot in episode 1 or 2 next season. It’s pretty silly that he’s still alive when Stannis is already at the Wall.
I’m glad they waited until next season for the Kingsmoot (presumably).
It would have seemed like a pretty insignificant scene to the show-only viewers if they tried to cram it in this episode. They introduce 2 (some would argue 3) new “important” characters, one of them POV. Plus they need to show the behind the scenes politicking and such (and use some minor characters dialogue for exposition to explain the history between Euron and Victarion).
TL;DR It’s a scene that basically can’t be rushed if you want viewers to care about the new Greyjoys at all.
Iron Island and Dorne stuff likely takes up a ton of time early next season, and lets everything that’s been on the show get caught up in smaller scenes.
Guessing episode 1 of next season, right after we introduce the House of Black & White.
See I think what they’ve done with that is smart, gives them more to work with from a book that might not translate well to the screen on its own.
So what was the best prosthetic that they submitted for an Emmy?
@Baltimore Dan The sad thing was, I waited until the very end. I even got a little excited because it seemed to take a beat longer from when the screen turned black for the names to pop up and I was like “Yisss they are effing with us.” Well, I was right but not in the way I wanted to be. Luv n miss u LSH.
It’s almost like they submitted this episode so we would think LSH would be in it
I thought it was Ser Gregor’s wounds
I guess the child of the forest.
So I may be in the minority here, but I loved last night’s episode. I like the books, but honestly for me at least, it’s fun not knowing whats going to happen, and to see the characters go in a few different directions then what I’ve read. Can’t wait for next season.
Yeah I was OK with Jaime and Tyrion changing their parting. It made Shae into more of an important relationship for Tyrion to match how she was on the show, plus it transferred all that extra hatred onto Tywin right before he died.
I agree with Horatio here…Although from the shows perspective I liked seeing Jamie and Tyrion parting on good terms, it then made his decision to go after Twyin seem really out of place.
The whole second half of the season has been about Tyrion trying to survive and to have it available right there and turn back just didn’t make much sense. Plus in the books doesn’t Varys lead him past the ladder to the tower? Here he seems to have enough desire to seek out his father he does so on his own. Really the only major issue I had with this episode as it did not at all match with where the show has put Tyrion.
I thought that Tyrion’s murdering of Shae and Tywin was rushed and agree that Jaimie’s not confessing robbed that scene of a lot of its power. Would’ve preferred that they skip Bran’s story, (it’s not like they don’t have time for that next season), and draw out Tyrion’s scene. It’s kind of important.
I liked Jaime and Tyrion parting on good terms.
Loved:
Brienne vs the Hound, I thought the way the Hound “went out” in the books was super lame and this was 10X better.
Hated:
Jaime not confessing to Tyrion, I felt while reading that in the books that’s what really set up Tyrion’s rage and made him climb up the ladder to Tywin’s room.
Lady Stoneheart not showing up, when it cut to black after Arya on the boat I was praying it quickly open back up to the scene with Frey’s son meeting with the BWB in the forrest.
Overall, by far the best finale. One of my favorite seasons so far.
I don’t miss the Tysha story itself as much as the Jamie-Tyrion falling out and the “Where the whores go” stuff… that line along with the “thrum” of the crossbow could’ve made some excellent Tyrion scenes next season.
Yep. Transferring the Tysha stuff onto Shae (who was way more sympathetic on the show) made a ton of sense.
I wondered how they’d do all the Tyrion stuff, and I was pleasantly surprised. Based on all the stuff we’ve seen between Tyrion and Tywin, along with Shae being in his bed, I don’t think the Tysha reveal was necessary (and I say that despite loving how it plays out in the books). Show Shae (aka Shoe) seemed to actually love him most of the time, but by trying to kill him with the knife, that went out the window.
So will Targaryen the Tree try and get Bran to take his place so he could finally die?
I believe that’s what the last book implies – though it hasn’t happened thus far.
“What was the point of saving Stannis & Co. combining forces with Jon Snow for this episode? ”
I think it made perfect sense to have an episode dedicated to the night’s watch vs wildlings battle before Stannis showed up. The point was that the night’s watch, led by Jon, actually held their own against long odds and a two front attack. The defense could not last, and any type of siege would have worked. Stannis shows up to save the day when all is lost, and now next season will be all about Stannis taking up residency at the wall and taking charge.
Jon becoming Lord Commander is going to take some doing with out him really proving himself as the best leader. Perhaps his foray out to Mance to treat with him could work if it wasn’t only Sam (and dude up on the wall) who saw him going… not that the guy 400 feet up would be able to discern who that lone crow was walking out.
probably episode fiances i.e. not wanting to pay for more cast members
This episode certainly checked off all of the boxes (notable exception of Lady Stoneheart), but felt a bit empty, I thought.
Seemed to me that Stannis’s arrival lacked the dramatic punch it had in the book. Forgive me but it’s been a long time since I’ve read ASoS, but doesn’t he arrive to save the day right in the midst of a battle that is going badly for the Night’s Watch? You want to feel the desperation during that battle and believe that it’s a very real possibility that the Wildlings are going to overtake them. We never got that. The Wall plot line seems poorly executed to me.
Tyrion/Tywin… I think reasonable people can disagree on the importance of omitting the Tysha reveal, but I side with opinion that it makes the scene worse. We need that straw that broke the camels back moment for Tyrion. I also wondered if non-book readers were confused about how he went suddenly from the dungeon to the Tower of the Hand.
The fight between the Hound and Brienne was a welcome departure from the books for me. Although, it might affect the Gravedigger-is-Sandor theories unless that storyline is handled differently next season.
What’s pretty clear is that next season is going to be spoiler city for book readers unless they put several characters into cold storage until season 6, which ain’t going to happen. Sansa/Littlefinger are entirely caught up with the books. Bran is close to caught up. Daenerys is almost caught up. Tons of story to tell in Dorne and the Iron Islands, but I don’t see the show focusing mostly on those locations.
@tubesteak I’m thinking they skipped the horn beyond the wall (horn of winter?), so they could add the dragon horn that Euron brings to the kingsmoot. Seems like they always cut stuff that is doubled up and could be confusing to show watchers.
@Horatio Cornblower Yea, that’s what I was thinking, Brienne and Pod would recognize him. But it’s still possible, I suppose, since the Gravedigger’s face is covered with a scarf ([awoiaf.westeros.org]). It’s also possible that they just flat out confirm the theory by showing him clearly and having Brienne and Pod let him be.
@noallusions I think if anything they’ve solidified the Sandor=Gravedigger theory. When Sandor said “unless there’s a maester behind that rock I’m done”, I thought that was a pretty good set-up for his being found by the wandering monk in the nick of time.
Of course given the set-up one would think Brienne would see the gravedigger and think “That looks an awful lot like the guy that kicked me in the cunt”, so who knows.
I don’t think they’ve talked about tysha enough in the show for that to be his reason of killing. I think that would have just confused people.
Well, the Wildlings were threatening to use a horn to bring the wall crashing down. That threat never materialized in the show. Which I find odd. However, the show did make it pretty clear that the wildlings were going to win in the end. Stannis just curbstomped them.
Ok, I really need to go back and read that then. In my mind I have a totally different recollection of how that went down.
@noallusions , Stannis does not show up right in the midst of battle. He shows up when Jon is contemplating the assassination of Mance while he is sent out to parlay.
I’ll agree that I was disappointed by the absence of Lady Stoneheart. That was the perfect fantastical shot to end the season with — another WTF?! moment for the audience. But given all the hard beats we had in that episode, I can see why they didn’t. It was a meaty episode.
Which points to a problem they had all season long: so much of it felt like treading water until the pieces could all start to fall into place. Some of it is a result of being half-a-book. Some of it was the choices they made, like making the entire battle at the Wall one big episode instead of the siege it’s in the book.
But I’m sure non-book readers had less problems with what I saw as problems.
Agreed, I read the first two and stopped just so I could enjoy the show, unlike my roommates who get pissy whenever they mess with a character or storyline from the books.
I didn’t like those skeletons. Was confused as to why they didn’t just use white Walkers.
I forget which is which.
Yeah, book scene was all wights, not Walkers.
Yeah, I didn’t think they were attacked by the white walkers outside of the cave, but rather the undead. Been a while since I read it, but from my understanding from the rest of the series, the whites don’t go down that easy.
Those are the undead coming to life, much like when the rangers came back to life at Castle Black. Difference being these ones had been dead a long ass time, hence no flesh.
Huge book difference you missed: Jojen doesn’t die in the book. He basically goes into a coma of sorts in the cave, was my understanding.
That plus no coldhands makes wonder if GRRM told the producers their storyline fates and the producers are just streamlining it. Feel like they are either spoiling the next book for us or just condensing material.
@Sharpness- totally agree they can’t show every cool character but like Everbody said, if he is never on the show, does that mean all the book theories are completely off?
Part of me does wonder if book readers are treating this like True Detective and assuming grandiose plans when in fact Benjen is just another dead ranger.
@Everybody Loves Waymond That’s a good point, and maybe why he wasn’t shown yet. They might just be waiting for someone in the next book to be like “hey, isn’t that…” (similar to what happened to Barristan, and how he’s different on the show vs. the book). While I’m sure they realize they’ll have to spoil things at some point, I think D&D have done a pretty good job keeping the new stuff almost entirely out.
Yeah but it seems like Coldhands will be necessary if he is who we all think he is.
I’d guess it’s more condensing. Coldhands, while really cool, wasn’t really necessary with Jojen basically being a GPS, so they saved the time and money for elsewhere.
There’s a pretty popular theory “Jojenpaste”, that Jojen has died off-screen in the books, and that Bran & Co. are eating him. They’re given some kind of bloody paste stuff to eat.
I thought it was implied at the end of the novel that Jojen COULD be dead, but Bran wasn’t sure for some reason? Either way, they hurried it up in the show.
The show is going to start spoiling the books more frequently I think.
The biggest deviation and what could have a huge impact going forward was the fact that Jaime and Tyrion parted on good terms. The souring of the one meaningful relationship in Tyrion’s life was a huge plot point in his story. I did not like that at all. They had the setup for Jaime to make his confession too as the brothers were saying their final goodbyes, likely to never see each other again. Jaime wanting a clear conscious makes sense there.
Cersei is set to go pretty crazy, so I think they can slow play the Jaime realization that maybe he should rethink what the hell he’s doing.
I think they will fix the Jamie/Cersei tension by having her lash out at him for releasing Tyrion. She also does not need him to avoid marrying Ser Loras now that Tywin is dead. In a fit of anger and in an attempt to hurt him, she will confess to him her affair with Lancel. It will probably play out a lot like her scene with Tywin last night.
I really wanted to hear the full story of Tyrion’s first wife. I kept thinking they’d fit it in then they didn’t even mention her.
Brienne seeing Arya could have some future story implications too.
Exactly. The wedge between Cersei and Jaime is that line Tyrion hits him with “She’s been fucking Lancel and Osmund Kettleback and Moon Boy for all I know.” Jaime has, for all his flaws, been faithful to Cersei.
Tyrion did not plant the seed of doubt in Jaime’s mind that Cersei is not as dedicated to him as he is to her.
As far as going forward, the show has the opportunity to streamline the dual timelines of Feast and Dance. Thank God because some of that overlap sucked ass.
I think the major plot will be the Marg/Cersei boob battle. Dorne and Ironborn story lines. Cant wait to meet Vic and Euron. Who knows, maybe a Darkstar appearance?
We know we’re going to get Dornish a lot. We also didn’t see any of Yara after her short incursion to rescue Theon. The ironborn get bigger roles.
But yes, a lot of ADWD will move up. For some, that’s good as there’s enough material. For others, well, it’s more sit and wait.
We are going to have a shit-ton of Pyke and Dorne next season. If they are going to slow the GoT train down, they are going to need to write some pretty damn interesting stuff with them.
I think they will have a few Bran training on Dagobah scenes, but he’s virtually parked for a book.
Dany is going to preside over Baghad 2014 for a season. I wonder if she’ll be riding Drogon by the end of the season.
Tyrion will be doing his buddy routine with Jorah at some point. That should be a good pairing.
WTF WHERE IS LADY STONEHEART.
Just…wanted to get that out there.
I think the LSH reveal doesn’t do as much if you don’t have the Beric sacrifice. They reinvented Beric into a bad ass character. So honestly, two missed opportunities.
I was pissed as fuck that she didn’t show up. It would have been the perfect way to close the season.
My guess is she closes out the first episode of next season, then reappears in the Breine scene to close the season.
I’m stunned, but just from a the perspective of the show allowing a total WTF moment to end a season to slip through their fingers … UNLESS, they are going to wait until the end of next season for that reveal and have a lot more Brienne and Podrick searching for the Stark girls …
I’m guessing some kind of contractual obligations to 24, maybe?
I can’t help thinking that Jojen WANTED to die, since he really should have been able to stop that one skeleton arm from repeatedly stabbing him in the stomach. It wasn’t even stabbing him quickly!
Brienne Vs Sandor probably made every book reader lose their minds.
And I actually yelled at Varys at the end “Why are you getting on the boat!? You don’t get on the boat!”
They fucked up there. Could have had him say “Go with them. Today is the day I day.” after he’s been saying “Today is not the day I die” for all this time.
He’ll become a bigger agent of chaos.
@Breesus Disciple – That’s kind of what I thought. Varys will be around for a few episodes in the east, until Tyrion begins his journey with Young Griff and Company. My guess is they will probably just be ambiguous about where he goes and have him only reappear in KL to kill Pycelle and Kevan Lannister.
I figured he’d leave to introduce him to Illyrio and then sneak back into KL. After all, the books only say he vanishes after Tywin’s death.
Brienne vs. The Hound forever. That whole thing was just beyond badass. Plus, I was just excited for Brienne and Arya to meet.
As much as I wanna’ see Lady Stoneheart, I’m not too bothered that they saved her for next season. Mostly because her meeting with Brienne doesn’t end well, and I’m of the opinion that the show needs as much Brienne as possible.
And speaking of weird undead things, I was surprised that the ol’ Three-Eyed Raven wasn’t more gnarly looking. And what’s the likelihood that we’ll ever Coldhands?
So here’s what I’ve been thinking about Coldhands. Even if he really does turn out to be Benjen Stark as we all presume, what does that in turn even add to the story besides a cool moment among kin? I don’t see Coldhands as relevant to the final outcome of the series, book or show. Yes, it would be nice to know the fate of Benjen Stark, but I think we kinda already do, and his only other purpose could have been the short escorts of Sam and Bran. Doing something a, I don’t even know what to call him, cold rider?, would not normally do for a mortal only because one was a brother and the other family.
@Stacker, great call on Dog.
I was pissed there was no Coldhands. The whole “I’m your monster, Brandon Stark.” made me think he’s going to have a heroic, awesome death and mess shit up for the ice-zombies. I still wouldn’t rule him out because Book 6 could come out and he could be an important point and then boom hands get cold.
We’d better get Dog on the show. He’s an even more active character than Ser Pounce!
I think the only way we get Coldhand is if his identity is actually important to the plot, e.g. Bengen Stark.
GAAH but we all know who he is. But that does make sense.
Maybe showing Coldhands would have finally revealed his identity.
Yeah, I’m thinking no Coldhands at this point. If I’m remembering correctly, didn’t the same magic that kept the Wights out of the cave prevent him from going in the cave? So unless Bran and company leave the cave, no Coldhands.
Then again, there isn’t a whole lot for Bran to do between now and whatever happens in Winds of Winter. So who knows?
No Coldhands is a little disappointing. I don’t see the point in bringing him into the story at this point. The Brienne and Hound fight was unexpected and wonderful.
With Arya already on the boat Braavos though, I wonder if it might be Brienne and Podrick who journey through the Riverlands and the meet the monk & Dog and then get to see the Gravedigger?
It’s very strange how certain characters have caught up with the books and others have a lot of ground to cover …
I put Coldhands likelihood at 10%. Only because I think he’ll show up when the White Walkers finally hit the Wall. The only context will be through Bran, though, because I can’t see him doing anything else unless they phony-up a mission north beyond the Wall for some unknown reason.
We may get him next season as another guide who knows because frankly we will be in book spoiling territory next season.