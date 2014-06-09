‘Game Of Thrones’ Book Readers Discussion: ‘The Watchers On The Wall’

In the ninth episode of season one of Game of Thrones, Ned Stark lost his head. In season two, “Blackwater.” Season three, “The Rains of Castamere.” Now we have “The Watchers on the Wall,” the show’s most expensive episode yet, and probably the weakest of The Penultimates (any excuse to use that word). There was a lot to like, but ultimately, it all comes down to Jon Snow.
Compared to Arya and Tyrion and Davos and Jaime and pretty much every other main character, Jon is fairly bland — he looks and acts like he was designed by Tumblr, and the planning stopped there. He’s got a interesting back story to draw upon, but so much of his time on-screen is spent either moping, or unconvincingly yelling at people to do things; he’s a drip of a hero. That’s why viewers responded so positively to Ygritte, because not only is Rose Leslie awesome, but she’s a wild spark, someone whose mere presence made Jon Snow more interesting. But now she’s gone, and her last scene didn’t have the emotional weight it should have. One of my minor complaints for this season has been knowing that Ygritte’s death was coming, and the show spending so little time with her. I think she was on-screen for longer in her campfire showdown with the Thenns than she was this entire season.
But! There was a lot of stuff I loved in “Watchers,” too, especially Neil Marshall’s directing. He once again found a way to make a TV show budget look like a movie. The scope of the Wall, the giants, the mammoths, the brutality of the violence, it was a great, well paced episode to LOOK at, especially when the camera circled around the action, checking in on the individual fights, and the direwolf POV. Shots from atop the Wall are neat, but when you’re looking way down or way up, it’s less about the inherent drama of people fighting for their lives than it is the visual, and “Watchers” was too often all visual.
Ultimately, this was a technically impressive episode that felt hollow. Even Jon admits this was a tiny battle, especially when compared to what happened in “Blackwater,” which affected nearly EVERYONE on the show. (It helps that “Blackwater” also had a definitive ending, not Jon looking for Luke on Hoth — the battle in the books ended very differently.) I loved the spectacle of “The Watchers on the Wall,” and especially the motherf*cking giants riding motherf*cking mammoths and OMG a scythe, but I’m not sure I’ll ever have the urge to watch it again. Jon’s too much of a know-nothing.
More thoughts on the next page.
I think it’s amazing people are predicting not only what will happen but the tv time devoted to it.
I like the episode last night, it was much more Die Hard than the books. And they have really taken to blowing up and love connection they can find and one of the truest ones in the book was sorta a let down, he would not have had that amount of time to hold her in a GoT battle, I kept thinking he was going to get whacked.
I thought it was fine TV and the giants were awesome, RIP. I will miss the many friends at the wall we lost last night, what a fun show just the Wall could have been. Maybe FOX will pick up that sitcom.
I loved this episode but I feel like the Ygritte death was too romantic. Holding her in the middle of the battle, no thanks. I think if they stuck to the book a little bit more and had jon fletch his arrows in grey before hand in anticipation, then the viewers see the wildlings and Ygritte enter Castle Black, but then you don’t see her again. You see Jon firing arrows at wildlings running but never a clear look at who they are, I feel it would have captured the viewer in his panic as to where she was until he discovers her at the end of the episode already dead. Aside from that I didn’t think the episode felt hollow at all, we were all on the edges of our seats for the whole minute. Collectively we kept saying “this might be the whole episode,” and 20 min in someone said “oh my god this IS the whole episode.” It was really fantastic.
Awesome X’s Awesome predictions for the finale
Here is what I think we get, in order (similar, but not identical to, dummypants’s above):
1. Return to the wall. Jon treats with Mance. Introduction of the alleged Horn of Winter. Arrival of Stannis the Mannis. A brief interlude of Stannis/Melissandre w/ Jon. I don’t think we get Jon as Lord commander yet (which sucks – b/c I was wanting to see Jon “get a block of ice” Janos Slynt. Maybe he does it anyway for hiding during the previous fight). 17 minutes here for treatment/battle/aftermath.
2. Head further north. Bran/Jojen/Meera discover the Godswood tree. Meet leaf (agree w/ dummypants – no coldhands. Foreshadowing of Brynden Rivers – but no introduction yet. I think this is a short scene – 6 minutes or so.
3. Head to the Vale. Hound/Arya buddy cop comedy continues (I would pay for an Arya/Hound spinoff). Hound’s wound slows him in a fight – he’s seriously wounded. Arya doesn’t give him mercy, scenes ends with her leaving him to head to Bravos. Valar Morghulis. 8 minutes.
4. This takes us east. Cut to Dany holding court. Drogon kills the child, Dany orders the dragons chained up. I think we see Hizdahr zo Loraq again. Possible introduction of the harpy (though it’s early). Don’t think we see Jorah leaving, just a mention of him. 7 minutes.
6. Circle back to Kings Landing. This will be the meat of the episode. Cersei lets Qyburn take the Mountain. Jamie/Tyrion scene revealing Tyrion’s first wife was not a whore. Varys frees Tyrion/tunnels. Tyrion encounters Shae. Tyrion encounters Tywin. Tyrion flees to Essos. 20 minutes
7. To the Riverlands. Brienne/Pod are intercepted by the Brotherhood. They are hanging Freys. Brienne is identified and accused of betraying her oath. LSH reveal in last shot of the season. remaining 7-8 minutes. (This could just be a a scene with the freys, but I think they will move the Brienne/LSH meeting up to tie them together).
Awesome X then mopes for months b/c there is nothing new to watch/read
Not really, I can’t even come up with a clever way of hinting any useful detail on how I know what happens. As far as Brienne: slightly analogous to that but I do still have hope of LS next season, it’s the only thing that saves her storyline IMO.
Good call Postal – didn’t realize they had cast someone as Brynden Rivers. Just figured with the ep name “the Children” that leaf would be the big reveal there. Seemed logical – but you’ve a sharper eye than me, nice catch.
Goldenhand – If there is no meeting between Brienne and LSH, then I’m guessing they’ll do something analogous to the Rorge/Biter/Brienne fight (though both of those guys are already dead on the show), possible Gendry cameo?. Interested to see how Brienne’s storyline unfolds (as it is IMO one of the worst in the books…at least in book 4). Still thinking we get a LSH moment near the end of the episode though. Maybe even if it’s not a reveal, perhaps a hattip. Want to give us a hint where you’re getting you’re info?
Closest prediction I’ve seen yet. We do meet the Bloodraven and Brienne and Pod don’t meet the brotherhood, they have a different ending to the season. This isn’t a prediction.
I’m pretty sure I recall them casting someone as Bloodraven, so we will probably get to meet him in the finale.
Very possible. Hammerhead Thenn was one of my favorite moments of the episode. I was thinking Ygritte might actually be the one to kill Styr…..but I was pleased with the result.
Awesome X, I defer to you on the predictions but I don’t think they’re going to use a block of ice on Janos. That blacksmith’s anvil that the Thenn bounced Jon’s head off of last night, (nice recovery by Snow btw), is my pick to make a return guest appearance in that episode.
TV Ser Alliser > Book Ser Alliser x 100
My only disagreement is with your math. You’re missing about three zeros.
For LSH, I’m thinking in purely TV terms here — they need a huge WTF moment to end this season, esp. for non-book folk. They also need a WTF to start Next season. So, even tho’ this entire & very quick book sequence was my greatest personal WTF in the series, I can see this yr ending with the reveal itself, freeze frame. Then, at the end of next yr’s Episode 1, comes her charge of Brienne/Pod. They upped the ante this year, with a WTF each week instead of waiting for Ep. 9 & 10 each year. Splitting it into 2 WTFs may how they translate it to screen.
I’m with Awesome X. If they dont end on LSH, they will have missed a golden cliffhanger…
I think they’ll set the viewers up to think Tyrion/Tywin is the showstopping moment of the show…..then BAM. LSH.
Tywin taking it while in the shitter isn’t good enough for you?
Well eff me…I had to go to the non-book thread to learn something. I kept wondering where this damn “scythe” appeared that everyone is talking about. I thought maybe someone was using it in the battle. What I learned was that it was that big fucking anchor they dropped to wipe the wildings off the wall. I heard “drop the side,” which made sense because the whole side of the wall just collapsed, but apparently it was “drop the scythe.” Yay, me!
Nope, but you won’t see me complaining.
Was that thing in the book?
I’m trying to envision how Stannis will appear next week. With the way the show has to condense the book, and with this episode blowing the show’s budget wad, I don’t expect a big battle scene. I’m thinking during the Jon/Mance parlay, things don’t go Jon’s way, and just as he’s about to buy it, Stannis and crew bust through the woods, save him, and capture Mance. That would get everybody back on the right side of the wall, and would allow them to release Tormund to rule in Mance’s place.
Yeah but this shortchanges Stannis importance quite a bit. If the episode would have ended with him kicking wildlings ass after a 5 minutes scene of Jon Snow and Mance, it would drive the point of Stannis being The King Who Cares. (You could easily remove a few minutes of exposition, and extend the episodes by a minute or two)
They already robbed him of his coolest line in the books : “I was trying to win the throne to save the kingdom, when I should have been trying to save the kingdom to win the throne.” And now his big moment saving the Wall is going to be lost in a myriad of storylines in the finale.
@irishda
Jon does treat with Mace before Stannis arrives. In fact, Stannis arrives while Jon is still in Mance’s tent.
Shouldn’t Sam be the lead candidate for Lord Commander right now? Here’s his campaign speech: “Hey everyone, I just found a loophole in our vows. We’re all gonna get laid!!!”
@Slurpy HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Maester! We need another batch of Moon Tea pronto!
They will start farming lambs to make their own jimmy hats. It will just be a new designation in the Watch.
Reggie, they have the biggest set of stairs in Westeros. Pretty sure they can work that out.
Although the vow also includes “I will father no children”, so they must require birth control.
But Mole’s Town is gone. Who is left to make 14 silver stags the hard way?
[www.youtube.com]
Next week’s episode is 66 minutes I believe, so here is how I see that shaking out in a reasonable way:
20-25 mins at King’s Landing – covering the aftermath of the trial, Jaime/Varys and the escape, the 2 murders and getting Tyrion out
10-15 mins at The Wall – Jon treating with Mance, Stannis showing up briefly, no Lord Commander, no talk of Sam leaving or anything
8-10 mins with Dany – Dragon kills the kid, dragons get locked up, the end
8-10 mins with Bran and crew – meet Leaf maybe? Bloodraven possibly as well – no Cold Hands :(
8 mins with Arya and The Hound – she leaves him, boards the ship for Braavos. Have a feeling this will be changed to him insisting that she leave, not her leaving him w/o granting him the mercy kill
5 mins with LSH and crew at the end – probably less. More like 3 mins.
No Greyjoys, no Eyrie, no Boltons, no more White Walkers
I get the unfortunate sense that next year Dany’s story may be even worse. Basically dealing with the Sons of the Harpy and the uprising from Yunkai and Astapor from afar.
Season 5 probably ends with her flying off on Drogon though, so not a total waste.
I think it’s a little more time at the Wall – the Stannis scene has to have a real battle feel. Agree no LC but I bet Stannis offers Jon Winterfell.
Probably 15-20 minutes in KL. Hopefully less than 8 minutes with Dany. I wish we didn’t have to see her again, but you can’t end the season with two straight weeks of no Dany, even if nothing is happening for her.
LSH will be the last thing, kinda like Sam seeing all of the Others at the end of S2.
They really really really should have stretched out this week 10 more minutes and put in Stannis the Mannis.
Well you’re at 73 minutes if we max everything out so it looks like we’ll get shorted on some of these stories. Makes as much sense as anything else though. FWIW I think you’re dead on, (HA! see what I did there?), on LSH. I think that will be a very brief sucker-punch right at the end.
Odds are they’ll have Jon treating with Mance before Stannis arrives. Not sure how that’ll influence what happens.
I could never understand why they were so worried about the wildlings attacking the wall. Even from the show’s perspective, which upped the difficulty by launching the outer attack at the same time. You have a 700 foot tall wall with exactly one entrance spot. The only threat is the giants, who can breach the gate. However, you’ve got oil, and even just dropping an empty barrel from 700 feet would be enough to kill a giant. You could just drop rocks for even cheaper. When the giants were hooking up to the gate, I was quietly screaming in my head because no one was even firing at them. THATS THE ONLY ONES YOU SHOULD BE FIRING AT! You don’t have to worry about the ones climbing the wall because if it takes hours to do, there’s no way they get to the top in fighting condition. That means you could hold the wall with about five guys, maybe ten if you really wanted to. Everyone else should’ve been in the courtyard.
@irishda
Yeah, I getcha. I like to geek out as much as anyone else. Case in point:
In the book, other raiding parties were sent over the wall at other locations; that’s why Bowne Marsh was doing fuck-all during the battle of Castle Black. He was chasing down the diversions (and note that, to deal with those climbing diversions, Jon Snow noted that a single man or child could have dealt with an entire raiding party. Also, the army moved verrrry slowly as it included many children, women, old people, stock, and supplies. It wasn’t going to be able to blitz a different part of the wall very easily without being tracked.
Also, all those mammoths, thousands of children, etc weren’t going to climb the wall. They needed a gate. A big gate.
Also, in the show, wildings storming the gate had their shields up above their head, which provided some measure of protection. And dozens of arrows into the giants didn’t do much. So it took everything the Watch had to fight off a raiding party behind their lines, a couple giants, and maybe a few hundred wildings at the gate…and they lost half their party. Quantity has a quality all its own. They don’t need no fancy strategy.
But, all in all, the episode had giants and flaming arrows and holy shit a ballista that went all whhoooosh and barrels ‘sploding and a huge icescythe Grenn was all ‘bring it bitch imma MAN’ and Samwell turning into a a man of the damn Watch and remember the ballista going whoooosh? Yeah. That was awesome.
@The Tuck Pendleton Machine @Horatio Cornblower
If that’s not what a TV blog is for, then I don’t want to belong anymore.
“in the end we’re bickering about Stone and Bronze aged fantasy warriors storming a castle in a magical wall while they flee evil ice demons.”
Exactly.
If I remember part of the book correctly, there was reference to parts of the wall being super small, like our Great Wall of China. Not all of is great & huge, there are sections where it is almost worn to the ground. With the exception of it maybe taking months to walk there, why didn’t they try to cross at one of those places & then loop around to the front?
Not too many people can climb 800 feet up ice. A few hundred may be the only guys who they could muster.
We could argue about the strategy all day (not besieging Castle Black means that enemy calvary can sally forth and hit their army in the flank while some more guys try to climb the wall, if 9000 guys storm the gates, ain’t nothin’ 50 guys can do to stop them, etc), but in the end we’re bickering about Stone and Bronze aged fantasy warriors storming a castle in a magical wall while they flee evil ice demons. Things were setup this way for entertainment.
You should just climb the wall where Tormund and his gang climbed up earlier in season 3. Take 5000 guys, not 200 or so, and take Castle Black at the bottom. Take another 5000, march along the top of the wall, and round up the Watch at the top.
@The Tuck Pendleton Machine It doesn’t matter what they know about; they have no counter for it. The wildlings only option is attack another place on the wall where the Crows aren’t stationed. Even if they do, almost all the other gates have been sealed, so they’d have to climb. And it’d be easy to pick off wildlings climbing a wall.
It was explicitly said that this was only a probing attack. Now the wildings know about the scythe, the barrels, the ballista, the inner gate is smashed, and about half of the defenders are dead.
In exchange for…maybe a couple hundred wildings (including the raiding party)? A couple giants? And they have 100 thousand more?
Some of the talk about The Hound dying has me wondering – I thought he was still alive as of ADwD? Wasn’t it hinted at that he one of the gardeners or groundskeepers at the Quiet Isle monastery Pod and Brienne pass on the way to their run in with LS?
I may be mistaken as it’s been a while, but I thought they see a huge guy, bigger than Brienne, with his face covered and recovering from some pretty gnarly infections. One of the brothers of the monastery told them he was a new member and has been working off all his past sins or something along those lines…
TL;DR – Hound lives, no?
Holy shit LG that is (almost) enough for me to want to spend all kinds of time on the internet engaging in wild-ass theories. I am almost certain I would exchange my first-born to attend THE CLEGANING.
I would definitely buy a T-shirt.
I’m in the “Hound Lives” camp, and I think it’s only poetic justice that Robert Strong a.k.a. FrankenMountain battles with Zombie Hound and FrankenMountain mops the floor with him because we all want the opposite to happen.
@LG
I just went from six to midnight.
One of the more entertaining theories about TWoW is that he will be the Faith’s champion in Cersei’s trial – that is, he will be revealed at the trial by combat, and since Cersei is most likely going to recruit Ser Robert Strong… O HELLZ YEZ. CLEGANE V CLEGANE: THE CLEGANEINING.
You fuckers just blew my mind.
It’s never confirmed that he is the Hound, but the book does lead you to believe he is the Hound. Arya never did give him the gift of mercy.
It’s a fan theory at this point.
Can we talk about the bad ass motherfucker that is the Cook/Chef? I demand to see him in action again, especially with that big ole cleaver he was using. Also, MUTTON CHOPS!
Yeah, they had to replace Noye with Grenn. It’ll make future episodes, where Snow is even more isolated and alone, interesting.
I was hoping to see one armed Donal Noye kicking some giant ass too.
Who was the figure with the baby above ygritte’s / giant bane’s camp? Was that Gilly? Seemed odd that they didn’t actually show her or maybe I missed it. Why be mysterious about it?
…And she was talking about the wildings being *right there*.
It was definitely Gilly. She showed up at the gate wearing the same hooded cloak and carrying the baby minutes later.
Thought that was kinda random as well. My understanding is that it was Gilly, and maybe they were trying to show the proximity of the Wilding raiders to Castle Black?
You know who won’t miss Ygritte? My dick. He was getting tired of me flogging him every time she popped up on screen.
Also, I know it won’t happen, but I would laugh SO HARD if they covered everything but the Tyrion/Tywin stuff and pushed that to next season. Everyone would go insane.
@The Tuck Pendleton Machine I hadn’t even thought about it being Father’s Day when that will go down. Could make for some awkward evenings in father/ sons that watch together.
Yeah, and it would totally screw up a perfect Father’s Day.
That would be upper echelon super trolling and it would be hilarious. I would be pissed tho as well!
Thank the gods the preview for next week had a quick image of someone holding a crossbow. All but confirms we’ll get our nut.
I had thought the battle would end 3/4 through the episode, then have Jon walking out to meet Mance, then Stannis riding in. But as the episode progressed, I realized that wouldn’t happen.
Yep, I thought this episode played perfectly to both get Jon’s story back on line and explain Slynt and Thorne being at Castle Black earlier than expected and how it’d influence Jon parlaying with Mance.
I think the real reason GoT didn’t air on Memorial Day wasn’t to give everyone the holiday weekend off. No, it was done so that the season finale would air on Father’s Day. To Tywin Lannister, the greatest horrible father of all time. May he forever shit gold.
Dads everywhere need to be looking side eye at their kids.
Hey now. Tywin would probably thrilled that one of his kids grew some balls and took charge.
That will definitely be an epic irony.
For what many have been claiming to be an unfulfilling episode, I was shaking like a shitting dog* through most of it. Intense.
*As You Like It (Act II, Scene IV).
So does anyone think there is *any* chance at all of HBO giving the release date for The Winds of Winter at the conclusion of the episode? It’s going to get record ratings and would be a great marketing ploy for the publisher. If GRRM is anywhere near finished, it makes perfect sense to tie the book release into the show.
Words are Winds anyway, right?
“If you came here for a finished book, you haven’t been paying attention.” – GRRM
I wish it with every fiber of my being, but it’s probably unlikely based on how little work his editor said she has seen in a recent Q&A.
[universe.suvudu.com]
That would make sense but I think GRRM’s allergy to any sort of deadline would preclude that.
Also, predictions for what gets pushed to next season because they can’t fit everything in to an even extended episode 10:
– Arya sailing to Braavos
– Lady Stoneheart
– Really, anything else to do with Brienne/Tripod
– Saved by Stannis?
– Any more Greyjoy action
What else potentially?
@Goldenhand the Just Came here to say “Damn it, Goldenhand the Just was right”
So where you getting these pirated copies of the episodes ahead of time? :D
@Carl Speckler. What you mean is all the book readers will freak when she doesn’t show. Just preparing you.
Baltimore Dan – I agree. Much easier to do that than try and hide her for a whole season, ergo, my strong feeling that she’s the season ending moment …
The killing of Shae and Tywin is certainly an Oh Shit moment (see what I did there) but the opprotunity to show Lady Stonehearts face and then roll credits is much much more impactful. It’s like Adama getting shot on BSG. People are going to freak …
@Carl Spackler: I would suggest that Tyrion getting into his Daddy’s room, seeing a recently plucked Shae, and shooting a bolt through the belly would be a pretty shocking event, given how Tywin is the de facto ruler in Westeros and the whole Tysha backstory.
Think about it from a simple “filming the show” standpoint. Can you get Michelle Fairley on set for multiple shoots before next season debuts without that leaking? No, no you can’t.
Plus, Lena Heady’s Instargram spoiler.
Finally, there is no bigger WTF moment to end the season on, then the Lady Stoneheart reveal. None.
There is simply no way that the Lady Stoneheart isn’t the last shot of this episode before the credits roll.
Goldenhand’s gwine be broke on Monday.
Don’t rule out that I’m not a troll, I AM just a dude on the internet whose pretty bored right now. Just keep your faith and curse me if I happen to be right.
Also then when next season comes around you know for a fact when I make statements like this I’m not a troll. I’m out to inform the people. I gots those credible sources.
@LG I have no idea about Season 5, I’m talking strictly Season 4 Episode 10. @JusttheBadassFarts Say my name like Arya says her list when the credits roll next Sunday. I don’t expect everyone (or anyone) to believe me, I’m just some dude on the internet, but I’m also right this time, this is not a theory, a rumor or a lucky guess. It’s a fact. Try to enjoy how much dissapointment I’m saving you for knowing this.
I wouldn’t put my eggs in Lena Headey’s basket regarding LSH. If you read anything about Ms. Headey, I think you could agree that she is the classic “unreliable narrator” or, in bro terms, crazier than a shit house rat.
We’re getting LS, and it’s 50/50 whether that involves Brienne and Pod or just a rando Frey wearing one of those weird hats with the floppy ears.
@Goldenhand the Just So we’re going to discount the Lena Headey Instagram spoiler theory? The same one that showed us exactly how the Mountain was going to squish Oberyn’s head? And that gave us this gem? [instagram.com]
But that means we won’t get Brienne & Pod with Nimble Dick, and the boring Monk island! This is unacceptable! Just kidding, those were the most boring pages of any books I’ve ever read.
@Baltimore Dan @dummypants and everyone else. Please remember me when the episode airs, I’d like everyone to know I’m not here to hurt you, but gently guide you into the dissapointment. I’m not Jon Snow, mark my words and you can say them together when the credits roll “Damn it, Goldenhand the Just was right”
@Goldenhand the Just I would have agreed with you a few episodes back but the fact that, out of nowhere, Arya added Beric and Thoros to her kill list was a huge hint. The writers wanted to namedrop them so the casual viewer went “Oh yeah, what happened to those guys.” Plus all Lysa’s talk about Catelyn to keep her fresh in viewer’s minds. For as much as D&D screw with plot points, the biggies always stick to the script for the most part. I’d even go so far as to say, “She don’t speak, but she remembers” will be the last line of the season.
I’d risk the ovedraft fees, prepare yourself now people Lady Stoneheart will not show.
If Lady Stoneheart isn’t the final shot of the season, I’m going to lose my ever loving mind. I will not even be able to enjoy everything that precludes that in the episode until I see her beautiful, zombie face.
I’d bet all $150 in my bank account that Lady Stoneheart isn’t in this episode one smidgen.
I think we saw the last of the Greyjoys / Boltons but the other items you listed should all happen in episode 10. Lady Stoneheart will definitely be the close I would think.
The Lady Stoneheart reveal would be in the same scene as Brienne/Pod, no? Two birds, one stone(heart).
Jon to LC is definitely next season. My guess is his story ends this season with Stannis emerging from the carnage to greet him.
Stannis and Stoneheart will be in but agree with the others.
I’m starting to think Jon’s election as LC will be pushed to next season though. I had assumed Stannis would show up in E9, offer to name Jon lord of winterfell in the beginning of E10 and Jon would be elected toward the end of E10. Now I actually do bet he’ll offer him the lordship before the end of E10 and that will be the cliffhanger.
I think Arya to Braavos makes sense for next year. So does whatever they’re doing with Sansa/Littlefinger. Agree LSH reveal is the season-ender this year.
They’ll definitely do something with Tyrion next season; he’s the most popular character and a season without him would just be dumb.
I think this season ends with the Lady Stoneheart reveal. It’s glaringly obvious.
I think they might start to get in to Tyrion traveling with Griff/Young Griff. I don’t think they will keep Dinklage off the air for a whole season. Introducing another “Targareyen” could also make Daenerys’ story more interesting too.
Not sure if it’s too obvious, but seemingly all the Dorne stuff. Also, not sure if Sansa and Littlefinger have anything left to do this season, or if last week was their send off.
I wanted some Snow Bear carnage but beggars can’t be choosers with a TV budget.
So, I’m really curious how the next few seasons are going to go down, considering how weird this season was. I was all in for Storm of Swords being split in two seasons, since it’s more plot heavy than the first two books, and while Season 3 was great, Season 4 has been all over the place. They are about to move on to two books happening in parallel and they’ve already made a lot of plot changes. It feels like the flood gates are about to open.
Any book reader fan of the series is going to be watching the show tho so spoilers will prolly be done with once and for all after next season or maybe even during.
Unless they spend a lot of next season in Dorne and with the Greyjoy boys I think the TV watchers are going to start being able to spoil the books in a big way.
Grenn has been one of my favorite minor characters, I was disappointed they chose to kill off the TV version.
I guess if I had not liked him he may still be alive. Any character that is “good” while also being reasonably intelligent and competent at arms is surely doomed. Unless they are part of a shirty love triangle that is.
@Howie: TV comes off much be brighter than book Grenn. He was pretty slick getting Slynt off the wall so Jon can take charge.
Or it’s just a way to make Snow more isolated and vulnerable. Because SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS we all know why.
@dummypants Don’t forget with Tormund and the other wildling leaders. Plus if he’s the leader of the crows, he’ll still be interacting with them.
Why kill off Pyp AND Grenn though? Once Sam leaves with Gilly and Maester Aemon, and Stannis’ crew arrives, Jon literally has one friend in Dolorous Edd. Makes me think almost all Jon’s latter half of season 5 interactions will be with Stannis and Melisandre.
Grenn, “reasonably intelligent”?
I’m glad someone finally killed Mike O’Malley, I mean Styr.
Goddammit, don’t tease me with the death of Mike O’Malley!!
Can we all agree to drop the banhammer on anyone that even hints at Lady Stoneheart over on the non-book side? It’s such a great mind fuck, and so far out of left field, that we shouldn’t ruin it for our fellow GloMos.
@SuchCreativity I’m going to specifically NOT tell you so you can enjoy it properly!
Agreed, don’t say a word. Especially because she won’t be showing up this seasons. You’ll just confuse the shit out of them.
@Stonecutter GloMos is the term? How have I never heard this before.
@Baltimore Dan It’s fun to talk about the show in the context of just the show sometimes.
When I was a kid….I used to read Agatha Christie books by starting at the LAST chapter and then going from the beginning…so…WHO is Lady Stoneheart…..and WHAT is the mindfuck?
Have you guys even met Yogi?
Agreed.
Ban hammer should be out for anyone going into the non-book reader thread and spoiling the show. I really don’t understand the joy people get from ruining things for others by telling them what happens.
Agreed. I do not get that at all. Also, going over and teasing about Stannis’ arrival and Tywin’s death should be treated in the same manner.
My only complaint about the episode was that Stannis didn’t ride to the rescue. I should have realized that he wasn’t coming when Stephen Dillane’s name wasn’t in the credits. I couldn’t figure out how Stannis’ forces were going to save the day, then the show ended. I guess he’s coming next week.
Stannis shows up during the second battle in the books. Though I did sort of expect them to combine them in to one battle for time/budget reasons.
No Stannis the Mannis…very disappointed. They need to extend the seasons to 12 episodes. It seems like everything is getting compressed.
Also, too much like Tywin saving Tyrion’s ass at Blackwater… which is still kind of the point for Stannis in the book. He saves the day in the same manner he was routed out a year or so ago.
Me too. Maybe they thought it would look like too much of a ripoff of Helms Deep.
Have we considered the fact that like the fourth book, the fifth season is going to deal very lightly with existing characters? They’ve already said that it’s going to heavily feature new Martells and finally have scenes in Dorne, but we also haven’t met Euron, Aeron, and Victarion Greyjoy. That should help stave off all of the “show catching up to the books” concerns.
I just felt that this was a little awkward for the eventual turn of events at the Wall. The confirmation of the deaths of all 3 pretender kings was what I had thought was the main turning point of Stannis going from being a guy who only gives lip service to R’hllor to a true if not albeit reluctant believer.
@DarthBile I’d say it was more than suggested. That was the official story repeated by many people, it was more of a mere suggestion that it may have been foul play because Euron’s return from banishment was such convenient timing. A scene actually depicting Balon’s fall would certainly be seen by many as another Night’s King-like spoiler, as it would resolve an unanswered question from the books.
Wasn’t it only suggested that Balon fell off the bridge? I sort of read into it with the quick arrival of all the brothers that his death may not have been accidental.
@clmetsfan Shut up and take my money!
@TheIncredibleBulk
He is. In fact, I could easily imagine the opening scene of next season to be Balon Greyjoy crossing one of the tower bridges on Pyke during a howling rainstorm, falling to his death, and thus setting up the kingsmoot.
If they go that route it’ll be interesting to see how people react to barely seeing Sansa, Tyrion, Jon and others for an entire season.
Oh shit, isn’t Balon still technically alive in the TV show? They haven’t killed him yet!
I think you’re spot on here. Both Sansa and Bran are so close to where they are in the books, I could see just brief check-ins and their story time diverted to Dorne and at the least Victarion Greyjoy. We know Dorne will happen, I’m still concerned about the Greyjoys being streamlined.
Plus I think we’ll save some time with the convergence of essentially 3 stories from the past few season next season with Stannis/Jon/Wildlings all together now.
The kid who shot Ygritte, Ollie, is the same kid whose father was backshot by Ygritte and killed at their steading earlier in the season. The Thenns let Ollie live, and sent him to Castle Black to warn the Night’s Watch. So Ollie got a little closure there, though not as much as Ygritte got.
So, no one has brought up the fact that Gren and Pip are both still alive and well in the books…
Jon ships them both off because he realizes the LC can’t be buddies with the men. They’re out of sight for the POV so it makes no difference if they’re dead.
But they never introduced Donal Noye, so they wouldn’t just have some burly one-armed blacksmith fighting a seemingly random giant. Still, Pyp and Grenn were some of my favorites on the show.
I think Edd is one of the guys reenacting Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar on Jon.
I think Edd is the one he sends off, with Grenn and Pyp still hanging out at Castle Black.
[awoiaf.westeros.org]
Didn’t Jon ship a couple of people off to man the other forts? I don’t remember if they were part of that group.
I think it’s throwing a curve to the book readers while also making the battle mean something to Jon. After all, they’re two of the only 6 or so characters we’ve come to know at Castle Black.
They probably just condense that all down to Sam and Edd push Jon (especially with Edd now having more cred after manning the top of the Wall). Plus, with Thorne at least hurt bad and Slynt obviously craven, Jon’s path to LC doesn’t seem too hard.
The thought has crossed my mind. And they played a pretty big role in getting Jon elected LC. Although I think I see where they’e going with that. Still though, that was a pretty nasty kick in the balls.
if another book doesn’t come out soon the show will be spoiling the books
I think this episode highlights how they’re pushing/rearranging stuff around to keep from running right into the book.
Bet you this storyline ends with Stannis’ arrival. Which means all next season will be spent on his offer of making Jon a non-bastard Lord of Winterfell and the eventual LC vote.
Then season six can be all about Jon fucking it up once again.
I think we got that a little bit already earlier in the season with the Night’s King, and I wonder if Pyp/Grenn biting the bullet last night is another one (as they’re still alive in the books, but either don’t play a big role in anything forthcoming, or are just going to be written around). But I agree, if the finale has as much big stuff as we guess it will, next season will definitely be spoiler heavy.
Yep. They’ve apparently already started with The Night King showing up a few episodes ago.
*pushes glasses up nose
Maester Aemon is actually Daenerys’s great-GREAT-uncle.
Carry on.
@mclamb86 That’d be pretty spoilery, no?
Shouldn’t that family tree say Aegon Targaryen Deceased(?)?
@Milk Steak You mean JAEHAERYS? Don’t underestimate a Targaryen’s ability to drop needless Es into a name.
(gets wedgied harder)
That being said, the Game of Thrones Wiki backs you and Kurp up here, though it seems like a pointless change to make, so as a smug book reader I’m going to choose to ignore it. [gameofthrones.wikia.com]
Wedgies clmetsfan.
They cut Jaharys II in the show
I get the sense that next week will be;
-Stannis arriving as Jon meets with Mance
-Dragons getting locked up (preview seemed to show Dany crying)
-Bran finding the 3 eyed raven
-The Hound getting mortally wounded, Arya heading out on her own (I had hoped she’d leave for Braavos this year, but not sure they do that now.
-Have no clue with Sansa and LF
-Jamie releasing Tyrion, then the whole Tywin/Shae thing
-End with Brienne and Pod getting captured by the Brotherhood and LSH reveal
-Very little focus on Ramsay/Theon if any
Also, has Balon Greyjoy died yet? I don’t recall and if he hasn’t, that’s sort of crazy…
They’re also going to have to wedge in the King’s Landing stuff with Qyburn/The Mountain too. I wish they would have just wrapped up the damn wall story in this episode. They had like 9 minutes to spare.
@SonofRant – I think the dragon flying over Kings Landing was part of Bran’s vision.
@SonofRant actually the dragon flying over Kings Landing showed up in Bran’s dream back in one of the first few episodes if I recall correctly.
In the book and from the preview it looks like Rhaegal and Viserion get locked up.
Drogon never gets locked…there is that shot of a dragon flying over Kings Landing which hasn’t shown up yet this season.
I think everyone’s got it right. Had this episode ended with Stannis, we might have seen his offer to Jon. Instead, it will end with his arrival to save the day.
And since the show already had the scene with the herder and the dead goats, that’s what Dany’s crying for: when it’s a repeat of the same scene but it’s the herder’s dead son.
Well, Lady Stoneheart is supposed to be pretty chewed up, right? Skin missing from the scalp and other lovely things.
@Gippetto On the plus side, they’re always so vague about the passage of time that you never really know when things happen, especially in relation to each other. It feels like Jon got pincushioned only a few weeks ago, but he was moving around pretty smooth last night. They can sell it that they got UnCat shortly after the RW and have been riding ever since.
The LSH reveal being to the Brotherhood makes sense. Especially considering the focus they made on Beric last season and Thoros’ ability to bring him back.
I guess my biggest concern there is the timeline. At this point Catelyn has been dead for at least several weeks if not longer, so we’ll see if that plays a part.
@Mattox I think you’re spot on, I’m sure they could just simplify the entire Jon becoming Lord Commander process but I’m thinking that they may leave it at Stannis telling Jon he could be king of the north and it ending there for now.
@Mattox I’m with you on LSH being just a reveal, not the whole Brienne situation. Stannis is the biggest wildcard of the bunch, I think.
@Gippetto I think you’ve nailed most of it, but here’s my WAG
-Stannis arrives during the Mance/Jon parlay. Jon is elected Lord Commander.
-Dragons get locked up.
-Bran finds the cave and the CofF. 3 Eyed Raven reveal is next year. Episode is called “The Children”.
-Hound left for dead, Arya boards a ship. There’s very little source material of any substance related to the actual voyage, so IMO that happens off screen between seasons.
-Sansa and LF are done for this season.
-Jaime, Varys, Tyrion, Tywin and Shae sequence happens.
-Brienne and Pod are done for this season.
-Ramsay, Roose and Reek are done for this season.
-LSH reveal involves Beric Dondarrion and the Brotherhood, but not Brienne and Pod. Is the final scene and is only a few minutes long.
I’m seeing a lot of bitching about Stannis showing up….. in the books, he doesn’t even show up until after the first fight and Jon goes north to find Mance. So, it’s exactly on pace with the show.
@Patty Boots IIRC Brienne/Pod run into Gendry right before the get captured by The Brotherhood and LSH so that could all fit into the same moment. Maybe that’s how they’ll bring Gendry back since he’s been MIA all season.
In the books i want to say it’s Merritt Frey she kills first. I think he’s the one who stabbed Talisa in the belly during the Red Wedding. Pretty recognizable dude I think. And you know those previouslies spoil the hell out of the show so if we see any of the Red Wedding in the previouslies, that will likely be how it goes down.
@Patty Boots I’m not sure about easing into it. The books sure didn’t.
Does Lady Stoneheart even need a recognizable victim? It’ll be a huge OMGWTF moment for non-readers no matter what.
Honestly, Brienne is one of my favorites, and I want her to do more adventuring with Pod before she meets Lady Stoneheart. They haven’t had their run-ins with the monks yet. Or with Gendry.
LSH is the big reveal at the end. Lena Headey made a large heart out of stones in her IG page and called it a spoiler.
As to who is the victim…if it’s not Brienne and Pod, then I’m trying to think of who’d be worth it. The Frey who cut her throat perhaps?
@LT I’m completely on board with that. LSH doesn’t even need to be a long reveal, just some quick talking among men in her crew, then they look to a hooded figure, who turns, drops the hood, and boom, non-book readers commence Operation What The F.
My guess for the end is going to be Stannis showing up, then it fades to black and then the epilogue of the show and last 3 minutes is Pod and Brienne running into LSH.
It makes more sense for it to skip LSH killing a Frey first. We haven’t seen any Frey’s this season so it’d be really hard for non-book readers to know who the hell it was.
After the meeting, Brienne is only in the books for about 5 minutes, which is when she shows up to bring Jaime to LSH. So if they end it with the Brienne/Pod/LSH meeting that gives GRRM another year to get his shit together for the next book.
I hope they don’t introduce Lady Stoneheart via Brienne and Pod’s story, because that would give them basically nothing to do for a long time.
Besides, I’m thinking they’ll need to ease into that craziness, rather than just having her show up and start executing people.
They had to show the Night’s Watch do something heroic before Stannis “the Mannis” rescues them, otherwise they’d just look incompetent. My prediction, a closing montage of “WTF” moments consisting of:
1. Stannis saves the day
2. Brienne & Podrick meet Lady Stoneheart
3. The Hound dies, Arya departs for Braavos
4. Daenerys wears a blue dress
5. Tryion kills Tywin and escapes King’s Landing
The Wildings attack the wall again and Stannis’s troops smash them. Preseason previews showed this. Stannis will emerge to meet Jon and the season will end.
The Hounds is already mortally wounded, they’ve telegraphed that bite for two weeks now. I suspect he dies next week.
I agree we won’t see Theon next week but I suspect you won’t see Sansa either. The Brienne and Pod story will wrap up with LSH, as will the season.
My guess anyway.
Also Tyrion’s story should take up half the episode if done correctly.
they needed to accelerate that reveal because TV watchers had no real investment in the outcome of the battle without Stannis. The connection to something larger is huge.
Yeah, i’m thinking he comes in next week after mance and jon parlay
How in the hell are they going to fit everything into an hour? Probably by not including everything we thing will …
I feel like they need to, for the sake of actors schedules, preventing spoilers etc, have the demise of Tywin & Shae & The Hound plus the Lady Stoneheart reveal at the end of this season. So maybe the meeting with Jon Snow and Mance happens without the Stannis scenes afterwards, and they save the big battle for the wall as a kickass way to start next season … ?
I also think the show is a little more than an hour next week (though not by much). Jam packed is an understatement.
Personally, I think Stannis showing up next season would be fine. Or they could just show him sailing toward the North, maybe? That would be much less time consuming.
Think it will, ugh, proofreading.
I haven’t read the books in a while, but the pacing of this season really feels off. I feel like the wildlings had more coverage then a few minutes per episode. I could be wrong though.
Is it written somewhere they have to include everything in the season finale? It seems more likely to me they will handle the stories they want to handle and just push everything else to next year.
@mclamb86 OK, yea I guess I did. I haven’t re-read ASoS in a long time so events blur together for me.
The preseason trailers had Baratheon soldiers on horseback killing wildlings. Stannis next week election next year.
@noallusions
I think you are remembering things out of sequence. Jon gets elected long after Stannis shows up and the battle is over.
I definitely see Stannis getting pushed back to early next season. Otherwise, they would have to have Jon parlay with Mance, come back to Castle Black and get elected Lord Commander, and begin another battle at the Wall which goes on long enough to feel like the Night’s Watch is going to lose, and then have Stannis come in and save the day. They could spend the entire episode with just that and it would feel rushed and yet we know for sure that they’re going to cover other things. If they were going to do Stannis this season, they’d have done it last night.
@Sharpness – That was my thought as well.
Yeah, I think Stannis gets pushed to next season. There just seems like there’s too much to do, and that that storylines can be a focus a next year.
I have a really bad feeling that the finale will end with Stannis and completely ignore Lady Stoneheart. I hope I’m wrong.
@Sharpness Several comments here say that they’ve added 15+ minutes to the show, which will help but yeah, if they’re going to try to cram in everything you’ve outlined, (and don’t forget Arya/The Hound), it’s going to be a busy, busy episode.
I think there is no doubt Stannis shows up next week. We have had almost no Stannis all season, haven’t seen him in 3 episodes and they ended season 3 with him committing going to the wall.
Considering how fast travel typically is on this show, it’d be crazy to me if he didn’t end up in the episode next week attacking Mance. Also, as noted by others, the previews certainly seem to bear this out.
I’ll also add I think it sets up season 5 and 6 pretty good for both Stannis and Jon if he shows up next week. Season 5 will have all the politics at the wall, Stannis offer of legitimizing Jon, etc. and then leaving with Jon elected LC and heading towards Winterfell. Then season 6 can focus on Jon being LC and have it’s big battle be the Stannis vs Bolton battle in episode 9 that tWoW has been rumored to start with. That also gives GRRM 2 years essentially to get the 6th book out.
@Horatio Cornblower Usually they seem to build to the craziness, but I have no idea what that could mean next week. The least crazy crew is probably Arya/Hound and Dany/Dragon-chains (which are both big deals in their own right), but then you have to somehow squeeze in Tyrion’s Shoot Choke & Run, Bran’s Children of the Forest, AND Stannis Party, with something to do with LSH at the very end. I almost had a panic attack just typing that.
@Sharpness If there’s one thing we can all agree on it’s that next week is going to be fucking nuts.
Thanks @Horatio Cornblower , I must have missed that preview. Next week is going to be f’n nuts.
I mentioned it above but the preseason previews showed mounted knights charging Wildings through the woods. We’re getting Stannis next week, but I suspect only briefly.
Yeah, I think it might be the other way around. I think they’ll at least be a LSH sighting, while I think at the Wall it’s just Jon chatting it up with Mance, and Stannis is a next-season thing.
Lena Headey was dropping hints a few weeks ago that suggest that we’ll get a LSH sighting this season: [instagram.com]
I don’t want to shit on the guy, because he seems like a decent human being, but Kit Harington was the one glaring swing and miss when they did the casting for this show. Jon is going to be a big part of most episodes going forward and I don’t know that Harington has the chops for it.
Well, I can rationalize him by 1) he’s a bastard and he has be unwanted his entire life and 2) he’s a Stark, and Ned wasn’t exactly touchy/feely.
Jon Snow doesn’t really step it up unless he’s on his own or in charge of a group. This might stem from the fact that he doesn’t really know who he is, and tries to live up to his (supposed) father’s example.
I have faith that Kit Harrington isn’t just a pretty pretty, so pretty, face and that he has the ability to pull this off.
So far, Kit is definitely the weak link, but when Jon gets to take action (Ygritte, the speech to go to Craster’s, last night) he raises his game. When Jon has some metal in his spine, Kit’s performance is more confident as well, and that bodes well going forward.
I hope you all are right and I have to eat my words on that post. Jon is too important going forward for a mediocre portrayal.
It’s been a while since I’ve read the boks, but I feel like he’s probably one of the hardest ones to do without the inner monologue, other than maybe Sansa (who also had some issues earlier in the show, but has seemingly gotten on track). I think he can still do it, and I thought he did an admirable job last night, though that was probably helped by who his scenes were with (notably Ygritte, Sam and Thorne).
I want to give him the benefit of the doubt and say that the character has been oddly handled so far from the writers’ perspective. But we’ll see.
Couple things:
– Call me a bleeding heart, but I kind of liked the last scene between Ygritte and Jon. It actually made me realize they liked each other more than the books ever did.
– Thought Stannis had to show up, but I’m glad he didn’t. Don’t know how they’re going to fit that in to next week with everything else (Bran finds CotF too!), but I like the Wall having it’s first battle, with the entire thing being drawn out to a large conflict rather than crammed into one episode that seems like it was less of a deal than it was. I dunno.
Great episode, though.
Stannis can be a next second reveal.
I agree with the No Show Stannis as well, and I was a fan of Jon/Ygritte. On the Inside the Episode they mention how it is one of the few times they use slow-mo, and I really do think it adds to the scene (with the fires and fighting going on the background).
I wonder if LSG next week is just the reveal that she’s alive, not the whole scene with Brienne. In that case, it may not even be 5 minutes, plus it leaves time for some Pod and Brienne travels next season before hanging out. (I’ll show myself out)
cleared up the fact Janos and Thorne are at Castle Black prior to the attack*
Didn’t finish that thought apparently
I agree on Stannis. Making this episode basically the attack from the south the main focus helped clear up a few things. It gave it some more weight, it cleared up the fact Janos and Thorne and how they’d deal with Jon heading to parlay with Mance, and I thought it did a decent enough job of making Jon a better character moving forward.
Also someone mentioned it last night but next weeks episode is 66 minutes, so there is some extra time there rather than the normal 52 or so. Plus I think they will really make Brienne and LSH short, last 5 minutes or so, and really burn through Dany’s as well. Looks like it will be dragons kill kid, Dany has to chain them up, and that’s it.
I’m going to go ahead and say that I don’t understand the absolute love that a lot of people have for Stannis. I don’t dislike him, but the Internet seems to love him. Unreasonably so.
Davos was the shit in the books. Wish he played a bigger part in the show
@olive snook Team Davos 4 life (though that probably only means for a couple chapters in the next book).
Stannis love has a lot to do with his absolute ownage of the wildlings next week.
That’s interesting, every non-book reader I’ve talked to hates Stannis, finds him incredibly boring. And honestly I’ve seen a lot of that on the internet too. I’ve never seen much love.
I personally love Davos, so scenes with Stannis get bumped up a little because of that. Stannis is a hard character to care about, but I think GRRM does it on purpose – Stannis has one of the truest claims to the Iron Throne, but by making him stark and unemotional, it shows why all of Westeros finds it hard to rally around him.
house baratheon always finds a way of fukkin up the game, similar to those white walker cameos
I have no idea how they’re going to wrap things up. HBO isn’t like to just have many things happen without it being shown in some way.
My guess is some of this just gets pushed to the next season. The writers seems to deviate in service of story arcs (in my mind anyway) so if it doesn’t wrap up something they could delay it a year.
Plus, we haven’t heard from Brienne / Pod in a while, and they’ll have to check in with Dany.
RIP, Badass Ygritte.
Did Maester Aemon ever talk about being in love in the novels? I don’t remember that. Are they setting something up, or was it just a nice character moment?
I’m actually interested to see how they handle the meeting between Jon and Mance next week, and if they’ll introduce Val, Mance’s wife and baby, etc., or of they’ll leave that out and streamline it somehow.
@Reggie Thistleton and half of those halves are batshit crazy.
@Sharpness, Aemon declined the crown because he was already a Maester, and he takes his vows VERY seriously. He seems to have a more passive temperament, like Daenerys, which is why she hasn’t pushed her claim in Westeros. Half of the Targaryens need to be in power to be happy, and the other half can be content just doing the right thing.
I had an awful feeling that Aemon was going to say Olenna Tyrell was his love. Which would have been awful!
I think the Aemon stuff was new, and for some it was actually a big deal, as there was speculation he was gay, and gave up his claim partially due to his lack of desire to father children. Whatever the case, I love book Aemon, and more show time for him is always a plus.
I feel like they have to introduce Mance’s baby so that Jon can pull the switcheroo with Gilly. That seems too important to skip over.
But yea, there is just way too much to cover next week.
I’m still having trouble figuring out how they are going to fit half the things it feels like they need to with only one hour left