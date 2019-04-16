HBO

Kit Harington isn’t the first name in the Game of Thrones opening credits (that honor belongs to Peter Dinklage), but if there was a “main” character on the HBO series, it would be Jon Snow. He’s the one tasked with saving the Seven Kingdoms against the Army of the Dead, he’s the one riding dragons, and he’s the one with the hero speeches. To be fair, those attributes could also be credited to Daenerys Targaryen, which is why Harington feels a kinship to his co-star Emilia Clarke (outside of the, uh, other way he’s close to her).

“I think we’re good mates because we, maybe more than anyone else, know what the other one’s going through a bit,” the Emmy-nominated actor told Esquire. “I don’t mean to sound like we’re going through the worst thing in the world. But I think no one else other than Emilia will know exactly what being on Thrones is like, the way we’re on Thrones. That’s really how we bonded.” Harington also had some pointed words for anyone who dares criticize Thrones.

“I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgment on it, in my head they can go f*ck themselves.’Cause I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show. Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down. Now if people feel let down by it, I don’t give a f*ck — because everyone tried their hardest.”

Hey! As someone who writes about Thrones for a living, I’m offended by Harington’s comments. It takes at least 45 minutes to write about the show.

(Via Esquire)