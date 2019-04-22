‘Game Of Thrones’ Death Watch: Preparing For Doom With Wine And Milk

HBO

Season 8, Episode 2 – “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

WHO DIED THIS WEEK?

No one

No one died this week, which would normally be seen as a good thing. Where it gets tricky is the feeling of doom hanging over everyone and everything with an army of Walkers marching toward Winterfell. That seems bad.

If we want to be technical, though, or at least build out this section of the post a little, we did at least hear about a death. A giant’s death. From Tormund. Who claims to have killed a giant at age 10 and then crawled into bed with the giant’s wife and grew strong by drinking giant’s milk straight from her teat. What a legend. How long could you listen to Tormund tell stories like this? An hour? Five hours? Twenty years? It’s shameful that HBO is out here developing multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs and prequels and not one person has promised me a Better Call Saul-style Tormund prequel. I’d be furious if I could think about anything other than these two screencaps.

Also dying this week, again, if we’re willing to stretch the definition a bit, was Jon’s pride, in absentia, when Sansa asked Daenerys who the other person she loved and trusted was and Daenerys replied “Someone taller.” Poor Jon. Poor dumb, tiny Jon, a secret Targaryen king and a master swordsman who inspires the loyalty of multiple warring factions and also just gets roasted to hell by his girlfriend and sister. Brutal.