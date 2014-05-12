‘Game Of Thrones’ Discussion: ‘The Laws Of Gods And Men’

Only once has Game of Thrones spent a whole episode at a single location. That would be “Blackwater” and its titular battle — it begins with Davos and Stannis leading their men into the Bay, and ends with KABOOM, “f*ck the king,” etc. I wish last night’s “The Laws of Gods and Men” had followed the same unusual structure. That’s not a knock on the episode, not at all, but compared to Peter Dinklage giving a mic-drop of a performance, well, Reek looks meek (and Dany looks…granny? Damn, lost it).
Alik Sakharov’s direction and Bryan Cogman’s script do two things very well. The former’s cutaways to a disgusted Jaime accentuate just how much of a sham the latter’s trial is. Tyrion has no chance of being found innocent. The best he can hope for is to spend the rest of his life at the Wall with the Night’s Watch, hanging out at Mole’s Town and listening to the Cure with Jon Snow. And all he can do is silently hear the out-of-context evidence of the times he’s wished Joffrey dead, which, I mean, who hasn’t done that? Except they’re not the ones on trial for killing the king, he is, and it was hard watching him hold back his trademark wit while being slandered by witness after witness. The exposition got a little too, well, exposition-y — it reminded me of the Seinfeld finale — but then walked in Shae.
That’s when an embarrassed, broken Tyrion’s cat-like mew turned into a lion-ish roar, not only at his whore, but at Tywin, Cersei, hell, everyone in King’s Landing. He was being judged not as a human, but as a monster who happened to be born a dwarf. The trial didn’t matter; everyone there had already made up their minds. So he gave them what they wanted: a confession. No, he didn’t kill Joffrey, but he wish he had — he wish he poisoned the whole lot of ya. But just as quickly as the episode kicked into another gear, with Tyrion requesting a trial by combat, it was over. So much of what makes Game of Thrones great is the waiting, as discussed last week, but a part of me wishes this episode had contained both the trial and the combat. Us impatient fans can’t get no justice, y’know.
At least we’ve got a killer sword fight to look forward to. I’m thinking Bronn vs. Ser Pounce.
-The Internet is already clogged with Mycroft/Davos cosplay, probably.
-Does the Iron Bank have a sad looking bowl of lollipops, too?
-We should all be so lucky as to have a Davos in our lives.
-Speaking of, who knew he was such a horndog?
-Alfie Allen was tasked with the thankless chore of acting like a bug-eyed heroin addict who looked into Satan’s bunghole this episode, but he did a very good job with it, as well as during his demure scenes.
-To quote another Allin (close enough), “I got scars on my body and scabs on my d*ck.”
-When Drogon gets a tattoo of his mom’s name, it’s going to run the entire length of his tail.
-Awwwww, look at that goat. I think everything’s going to be OOOOOOOOOK for him.
-Oops. (It was really hard not making this the banner image.)
-Oberyn’s leg-on-table sitting style is the new backward chair.
In the books, it was only inferred that he was castrated, but on the show they’ve made it blatant that he was. So it got me to wondering, when they castrate somebody, do they just cut the balls off, just the penis off, or both? And if both (or the penis), I guess he just pisses from an open wound now? Given Khal Drogo died from an infection caused by cut, it sure seems like a festering, open wound that goes for months without being cleaned would have done him in by now.
Mace Tyrell is completely useless and I love it.
I actually wish they would scale back a little, making him the Jerry of Westeros will hurt them in the later season I think.
Finally some movement! This season has been sloooooow. I didn’t read the books and by no means liken myself to a Perry Mason or Darkwing Duck but once Tyrion was pinched and Oberyn appointed to the council it was pretty obvious where they were headed with the plot. (It also didn’t help that they showed scenes of Oberyn vs. The Tower in the Season 4 trailor)
I don’t think it’s been slow tho, this show just keeps raising its ceiling
Good call, I just put it together during my second viewing; I’ve been so excited for the red viper/mountain fight, but I just assumed it would be thru his deal w Tywin. I can’t fucking wait.
I really miss Bronn tho, he’s arguably my favorite character
This was the first reminder in how long that Danny actually has a khalisar. What ever happened to all of her Dothraki? Even as few as she probably has left, they are still top notch cavalry and would be formidable with the Unsullied.
I don’t think they’ve been mentioned since she arrived in Astapor.
She’s only got a handful of riders left. The others are children, women and the elderly. I think all but three of the warriors packed up and left.
@Cocksteady Like Alan Rickman in Dogma.
Theon/Reek did a great job this episode.
I figured he would just look like a Ken Doll…
it’s like the “will joffrey fall on them while they’re having sex?” scene
Yeah… That scenario definitely crossed My Mind…
I was, too, @Martin… but can’t say I was pissed much that it wasn’t shown.
best episode of the season, for me, and one of my top 5 GoT episodes ever! loved every single minute of it.
These discussions used to be so good. Really expanded my thought on the show, and forced me to analyze things in a way I hadn’t before.
Now it’s just a page of briefly recapping what we all saw at face value, then a series of screen shots with half assed one liner jokes. Really need to step your game up.
don’t get me started on that twee show and it’s twee fans
No I’m comparing it to the Mad Men discussion articles I often read right after these. They provide insight, opinion, a bit of research, and bring somethings to your attention you may not have caught with a single viewing. Not just a bunch of screen grabs with one-liners hanging below them. The article – in my opinion – should add something to your experience and fuel your desire to comment, and carry on the discussion started by the article.
Unless we’re supposed to critique this week’s series of puns…seems we’re a bit on our own here. The 244 comments are a product of the community of uproxx readers and their habit of viewing these threads each week…not a product of a worthy article being written.
Just my personal opinion, though. I enjoy reading the Uproxx articles following many shows I watch because I count on it to expand on little nuances and things I don’t quite catch. Like the story behind a book Don Draper is reading, or a movie they show him watching, or perhaps a meaning to a song that plays during the Mad Men end credits. Or perhaps a Sharon Tate theory. Not really a joke about a goat.
you are confusing the article, with the discussions which are taking place in the comments. 244 comments mean a lively and informed discussion is actually still happening.
Amen to that… could you imagine the theories?
At least it’s not written by Dustin.
I was looking forward to it.
So who here didn’t know in their heart of hearts that Ramsay liked the kinky shit in bed? You see his face when his lady started choking him? He was mere seconds away from popping. He even said it himself. “Can this night get any more perfect?” He said as he fought with a throbbing murder boner.
I was watching out of the corner of my eyes because I had the same fear.
Well considering they showed about 60 full seconds of old man flaccid penis and balls on Last Week Tonight, nothing would surprise me any more.
I find it pretty funny that they wasted good CG money on that pointless goat-roasting scene.
Ha! Chasing the dragon.
Well they’ve got Neil Marshall directing another episode this season, maybe he came in under budget and they decided to spend the extra cash on dragons and blow.
@procrasty I mean, the emphasis of my point wasn’t on the uselessness of the scene, but rather the cost : significance ratio. We haven’t seen the dragons since I think the season premiere? And now Drogon finally turns up again, only to torch some goats and fly off. I thought of the “showing us they’re out of control” thing, but I’m not sure we really needed a reminder of that; and if we did, it probably could’ve been done as effectively through telling instead of showing. Although I guess people would complain that we didn’t get to see them, then.
@JJ Jr. To be fair Viserys bath fucking did cram in some world building exposition. But I agree, I don’t think this is going to pay off later, it was, at most, a reminder of how big and out of control the dragons are now and a way to transition into the scene after it. They knew this episode was going to be very talky so yeah, why not lob in a ye olde version of the goat bit from Jurassic Park to tide the audience over, I’m happy with it.
Well, I assume it’s pointless because it’s about some goats being killed by a dragon, and the consequences of that seemed small and were dealt with immediately. Maybe some of the people here are right that it’ll lead to a bunch of goat-herds burning their goats themselves and asking Daenerys for that threefold restitution and it’ll become part of a major through-line in her story. It seems unlikely to me, but okay, it is possible.
@Martin I don’t know about that logic. I think we’ve seen some pointless scenes before — when Doreah fucked Viserys, for example, or when Theon fucked that nameless woman on the ship to Pyke. Though neither of those required dipping into the CG budget, of course.
Yeah. That wouldn’t even be in the show if it didn’t have some purpose.
I’d like to point out the fact that Elia and Oberyn are basically living at that Brothel.
I like to think it’s just another way he can antagonize Tywin. Tywin hates whores, so him having to visit a brothel to talk to Oberyn pissed him off.
[Ellaria]
He’s basically a awesome version of Charlie Sheen.
I’d stay in Gin Alley… Home Of The Legendary Karl…
Wouldn’t you??
After Shae’s betrayal, Tyrion gets the first ever recorded “TRUST NO BITCH” tattoo
Sorry guys, Shae is a gold-digging whore. #whereverwhoresgo
Ya, I think her and Varys have something cooked up.
I don’t trust her betrayal to be in fact a betrayal, i think her betrayal is a betrayal. betrayal.
Saw the episode. Having to dodge the spoilers of them literate folk while I figure out what a good trial by combat is.
Bronn vs Meron Trent would seem to be an obvious choice (and clear some of Arya’s list)
Bronn vs Jamie would also be on point and set up a trainer vs. trainee type thing. Not gonna happen.
Jaime (for Tyrion) vs. Meron Trent would be a slaughter, even with only one hand.
Jaime vs. the Mountain would be a big problem for Jaime
If the mountain was called in to champion the king then Oberyn would want to fight for Tyrion. That’s the ideal option.
Shae really did blow my mind though.
It’s Trant not Trent.
Oberyn vs. The Mountain
Best-
Caption Obviously
Bronn vs Jaime is the tragedy pick, there’s no good outcome there…which makes me think it might be exactly the kind of thing they would do.
I could not for the life of me figure out how Cersei could co-opt Shae. She’s never been a dumb character. Most of those witnesses didn’t like Tyrion. Varys likes him but can be plied with threats of violence. Shae didn’t seem like the type to turn on him just to save her own life. So there must be a big threat hanging over her head..
MERON FUCKING TRENT!
All I could think at the beginning of the episode was “oooooh, goatly.”
Good to see Ramsay has really taken to his new position as Westeros’ #1 psychopath, now that Jeoffrey is out of the way.
I love Oberyn’s look at the end like “combat? Did somebody say combat?”
Gooooood job Daenerys, you also crucified the groundskeeper. Maybe you should’ve checked their resumes before you did that.
I actually really feel interested in the story turn that Dany’s story took on this show. Now she’s as much of an unfair judge and a criminal because of her haste actions and blind feeling of responsibility and urge for justice.
I waas thinking “Oooooooooh. Gyros.”
WHEW, I wasn’t the only one who thought “oooooh, goatly”.
Jesus that Yara storyline ended quickly. “I’m going to find my brother. And I’m going to save him. And then I’m going to give up immediately because fuck it.”
@yeah right
Yeah, what those guys said. I mean, for confusion-reducing purposes, they probably could’ve done better than an “Arya” anagram, but I guess it works. Victarya, how ’bout that.
@yeahright
They said they didn’t want people to get confused with Osha the wilding woman, so they changed the name.
@yeah right
The wildling woman with Bran & Rickon (Now just Rickon) is called Osha. Osha & Asha are a little too sound-a-likey so they changed it. People are confused enough with so many characters and weird names as it is.
Just a minor aside but what was the point of changing Asha (real name of Theon’s sister) to Yara in the show?
Afraid of when your happiness was going to turn into Asha in your mouth?
I’m guessing there was some slight copyright infringement but it still leads to continuity issues for us book nerds.
Seriously this was one of the better episodes ever and it stayed on track with the books.
There will be trial by combat!
Even if it was only to escape she should have reacted to him attempting to open the dog cages. He had enough time to sheath all his weapons, pull out the key, then talk for a few seconds before even beginning to open the cage. Shit was totally weak and a complete waste of time, especially considering how much that scene was included in the season trailers.
@JJ Jr,@ Aggro and everyone who brought up similar points. I said the exact same goddamned thing. she watched him move towards the goddamned cage with the dogs that should have already been dead.
She started with 50 and wound up with about 6. If that’s not the time to cut and run I don’t know what is.
I haven’t seen much from the Iron Islanders that shows them as much more than a bunch of dour cnuts. Apparently the iron price has depreciated significantly since we last saw them.
Why didn’t they kill those dogs the second they started barking?
@JTRO you know what attack dogs are really useless against? Broadshields and weapons, much like the ones “the finest killers on the Iron Islands” were carrying.
She should’ve killed Reek before leaving.
For real. It didn’t take up very much screentime, but it still seems super-wasteful to have devoted any time at all to that abortion of a subplot. I wonder if we’ll ever see Yara again.
Also, how about the part where Yara just lets Ramsay take out that key, step over to the cage, and start to unlock it? What the fuck are you waiting for, lady? Chop ‘is hand off!
Yeah… One bite to the hand… And… She Was Like… F#%k It… We’re Leaving… !!!
Well, Theon bit her, and that probably hurt, and seeing the rabid dogs, she was like “naaaaah, no more bitey for me”, plus, she was kinda right. Theon is dead, just nasty Reek.
Cut your losses.
No kidding right? That was pretty damn pathetic. And unreasonable. I know attack dogs suck but are they that much worse than well trained soldiers?
It was almost Monty Python-esque…
RUN AWAY! RUN AWAY!!!
How about Ramsay’s face when he looked at his handiwork? Actor is playing the shit outta that character.
the guy’s my absolute favourite bad guy on the show now! and I wish karl wasn’t killed by Jon Snow so early like that :(
and I REALLY MISS JOFFREY X'(
I was cringing so hard during that whole bath scene “Its boiling water!” “something terrible is in the rag!” “he is going to dump acid in the water!”
(No spoilers here) Just for the record, I read book three and think that Dinklage’s performance on the show for the trial blew away my reading it from the book.
There have been other times when this has happened with this particular show and it’s a testament to HBO’s execution here that I’m finding the show to be better than the books in general. How often does this happen? Bladerunner and American Psycho are the only two I can think of where the video beat the words on the page.
I’m going to go ahead and say that Dinklage is just that amazing, to chew up a scene like nobody’s business and breath more life into something than words actually can.
Yeah, I’ll agree, expect Book 3 was so fucking amazing, reading all the WTF events just hitting your eyes/brains at once was pretty incredible…. But yeah, putting faces and mannerisms to each name is awesome…… I do enjoy the POV style of books though, getting in the head and thought process of theses great characters…
*I’d add ‘No Country for Old Men’ to that film better than book list as well
Completely agree. I love the books, greatly enjoy Martins’ writing. However, I think it is clear that the distance between great writers and great tv writers has narrowed. While the scope and detail of the book can never be logistically achieved by the TV medium, I enjoy the characters, and especially the dialogue, on the show MUCH more than in the books e.g. Brienne, Davos, Varys, Cersei, the Hound. Bron etc.
End of the episode had me giddy, but I’m not fully sure why the Iron Borne didn’t just kill Mr. Snow. They were pretty much seeking to do that regardless after he skinned their bros and cut up Theon, so why not do the deed while you have the chance?
@Milk Steak pretty sure i can stab someone or would hope three people could overcome a guy busy with a lock in just a few seconds. But I’m also just being a dick in over analysis.
The problem is they were short on time. They’ve lost surprise and a whole bunch of Bolton men are converging on them. All Ramsey, his men and the dogs had to do was hold off Yara for a minute and it would all be over. She didn’t have time to do anything but run.
Ha I’m glad I’m not as crazy as I thought. Especially considering the boat montage whilst Yara gives this whole “NO ONE FUCKS WIT DA IRON BORNE, SON” speech. Yet suddenly, a shirtless man with no weapons defeats them by showing them he has a key and they have been frozen. Ancient freeze tag, maybe.
Exactly.
“Now, wait right there for a full minute as I slowly unlock these cages. No fair throwing an axe!”
The Iron Borne troops are welcome to have continued attacking Ramsay in the cages. The problem with following thru with that is that the remaining Bolton Boys will charge ahead and run interference for a moment forming a phalanx while Ramsay opens the cages. If you want to fight while a bunch of wild dogs nip at you, be my guest.
Yeah we saw she was pretty good at throwing an axe into people’s head. Stick with that. Thats a good move
I think they were trained by one of Rick Grimes’ ancestors
Two guys with broadshields in a narrow room can’t hold back a shirtless dude. FINEST KILLERS MY ASS!
Seriously, maybe I missed something, but why the fuck did they just stand there? He pretty much told them what he was gonna do then took forever to do it.
It’s not like they couldn’t charge him while he was unlocking the cage door – I mean, dude was shirtless – not exactly a hard target
I thought it was because he sicced his hounds on them.
Jaime was the real dumbass this episode. Tywin made it pretty obvious with his vague wording that he wasn’t going to sentence Tyrion to death. Jaime then threw away his position to go along with a plan that was already in place. Noble, but stupid.
I noticed the same with how fast Tywin accepted Jamie’s terms. good on you @Rob Smithson
nice way to look at it, @Rob Smithson
Thinking Tyrion chooses Jaime as his champion. He’s been having Bronn train him how to fight with 1 hand (foreshadowing) and would Cersei or Tywin consciously choose the best candidate to murder Jaime?
Oberyn vs. The Mountain
That’s another way to think about it compared to my view of Tyrion choosing Jamie just to watch the entire Lannister clan burn. I think the show writers allude to the champion choices, especially if you watched the sneak peek for next week.
That attempted Theon rescue was pretty weak. All that dramatic buildup for what?
And why did they just let Ramsey open that dog cage? Or were there more of his men there, too? Because it looked like it was a bunch of Yara’s men and none of Ramsey’s.
We knew Shae was coming to pop up again. Though I didn’t see that coming.
What a spiteful asshole she is. She’s entitled to some hard feelings for being sent away, but she’s supposed to be wise, and she should be able to figure out that Tyrion was only mean to her because he wanted her to get out of harm’s way. Even Arya understands that concept (i.e., she threw that rock at Nymeria to save the wolf’s life). So, she should be upset about that, of course, but trying to aid the people who want to have him executed is definitely a fridge too far.
I didn’t see it coming at all. Although I should have. The formula is quite simple at this point: Imagine the worst possible scenario and run with it.
Two things: First, see what happens GoT when you concentrate on one story more than the others during a single episode? You don’t get bullshit throwaway scenes of Dany going “Yeah, I think I’ll be queen for awhile” interrupting everything. This one was miles better than last weeks, if only because it didn’t keep cutting away during the trial like previous weeks would have.
Second, I was a little disappointed with the trial, if only because I was hoping for MORE of Tyrion’s trademark wit. Hell there was the scene of him dancing to the stand during the previews. I was wondering where that was. It was definitely rough, and good acting for sure. But I can’t help but feel like it would’ve been infinitely more enjoyable to see him mock the trial and witnesses, then have the switch get flipped when the one person he didn’t expect to see shows up to testify against him. We still get the mic drop, and we get some world class Tyrion wit too.
The scene of him dancing is a “blooper” one. He did it, and everyone in the cast was laughing, but apparently the crew didn’t find it funny as they were apparently tired from a long shooting day. Or so I’ve read…
Trial by Combat : Donald Sterling vs African American community. Who are the warriors? Riley Cooper vs Jon Bones Jones?
Seriously think we should implimet trail by combat in our legal systems, especially for hung jury’s. Would make jury duty much more compelling.
Brace yourselves, the best episodes of the series are coming.
Yup. Book 3 had the red wedding as a mid point and I almost quit reading. Then I didn’t, and it was great.
best episodes of the SERIES?! better than the red wedding, blackwater, baelor, and now his watch is ended, the purple wedding or this one?
I mean, even this season alone got at least like 1 or 2 high, HIGH-standard-setting collection of performances and scenes in an episode. to have something top that, you’re raising my hopes so far up high.
I hope it doesn’t disappoint…
Smug book reader: *swirls brandy snifter* *adjusts monocle*
Oh. it is…isn’t it. *raises eye brow*
It’s going to be hard topping the death of Joffrey.
I love the interactions with Tyrion and Jamie. It’s nice to see that even though Westeros is full of calculating, manipulative, heartless dickbags, Jamie and Tyrion actually love each other. It makes me really want to know what happened to Jamie when he was younger that made him such a cynical person.
The Kingslayer Brothers.
I agree, their relationship is rare and very welcome on a show like this.
I think you answered your own question though about why Jaime (and Tyrion) grew up so cynical. Cause they grew up in that world.
I feel like seeing what his father did to Tyrion his whole youth, particularly after he fell in love and then Tywin made Jaime tell Tyrion it was a whore that he paid, probably had something to do with it.
With the episode airing on Mother’s Day and all, I thought this was going to be the episode the dragons learn they are adopted.
Can someone tell me what the punchline of the pirate’s joke was? I didn’t understand what the girls yelled out (and truth me told, I was staring at some titties…)
Much oblige!
Bring me my brown pants !
Bring me my brown pants. He was going to shit himself.
I love how you can choose trial by combat at the END of your trial of which you were about to lose.
Tywin: “Plaintiff, any more witnesses, no? Defense, are you finished, yes? Ok, then the verdict is gui…”
Tyrion: “TRIAL BY COMBAT!”
Tywin: “…lty. Ah crap.”
yeah I thought that you had to choose at the beginning, trial by the gods or by combat.
Like when Tyrion was on trial for “murdering Bran” or whatever, he said trial by combat immediately.
That really threw a monkey wrench in Tywin’s well-laid plans.
I know most of the world did backflips when King Joff died, but I for one reveled in his evilness, and was sad to see that his wacky misadventures have ended.
That said, Ramsay Snow is the heir apparent, but coming from someone who loved Joffrey… I HATE RAMSAY’S GUTS!
I don’t know why.
@ScaryPolock Thank youp!
Damn he looks cool. Just another reason to hate tha sonofabitch!
I’m awaiting the inevitable “COME AT ME, BRO” gif of Ramsay
I wish that champion selection for trial by combat was binding since I am desperately hoping that Tyrion is going to choose Jaime as his champion knowing that if Jaime dies, the Lannister line is ruined.
Prince Oberyn, one of the most bad ass warriors in the seven kingdoms (we know this because it gets mentioned by SOMEBODY every episode) shows up, pissed off looking for revenge on the Lannisters, yet we still havent seen him in action. We see more of him than we’ve seen in the past three episodes for no real reason. Where do you think this is going…
@mad6986 the chosen has to accept. Jaime is not going to be able to beat whoever cersei chooses (it is pretty obv who she is going to choose to if you’ve watched trailers or next ons)
@whatitiz73
Wrong. You do get to pick your own champion.
The issue prior when Tyrion was on trial was that he picked Jamie Lannister to be his champion, who was all the way in King’s Landing at the time of his trial. Lisa Arryn demanded that the fight happen immediately (which i’m not sure if you’re “allowed” to do) and so Tyrion was stuck with whoever happened to be there at the moment.
Bronn even said a couple episodes to Jamie that Tyrion selected Jamie to be his champion.
If I was Tyrion, I’d cause a mistrial to get set free:
Tywin: “I select The Mountain as my champion.”
Tyrion: “I also select Mountain as my champion.”
that would mean Jamie is fighting champion against Cercei’s champion over the murder of their own son …… haaaawkward
Virtually any time Tywin is onscreen it’s a real treat. I loved the scene with Jamie, mid-trial, where Jamie makes a proposal to Tywin and he immediately agrees. Then the look on Jamie’s face when he realizes that he’s just manipulated, that this was Tywin’s plan all along, was priceless. Who is the better schemer and manipulator: Tywin or Littlefinger?
Tywin’s the best. Olenna’s only had two significant schemes that we’ve seen — killing Joffrey and marrying Sansa to Loras. And she crucially neglected to tell Loras to keep his dumb fucking mouth shut about that marriage, so she loses points there. Littlefinger… I don’t know, he doesn’t seem like a master schemer so much as just an extremely lucky guy. He mainly just stumbles into opportunities to get things done. Tywin just always seems in control.
@Martin Yeah, in that scene where she subtly told Margaery that she’d assassinated Joffrey, she also said she was heading back to Highgarden. Obviously, getting gone while the getting’s good.
@Horatio: I think she’s gone. She’s too smart to stick around. She did what was necessary – now she’s back in the (relative) safety of High Garden.
@Martin I think she was. There was a scene where either her or someone who looked a lot like her was sort of tucked off to Cersei’s right. I was surprised as I thought an episode or so ago she told Margaery that she was leaving.
It’s interesting that Olenna wasn’t at the trial.
Charles Dance was again fantastic in this episode. Tywin is a total dick but I love watching him.
“Lord Tyrell be good enough to fetch my quill and some papers”
I should add Olenna Tyrell to that equation as well. Who’s the best schemer in Westeros?
Upon further reflection ……… Shae and Varys’ seeming deceptions (though Varys was telling the truth, albeit editorialized with the whole “feelings for the north” bit, and shae was simply lying out her cooch) may just point to a STING. There might be method to their madness, and they with Bronn might have hatched a plot to spring the little guy. Just sayin ….. it’s out of character for both of them.
*angry whore
Shae is no spurned lover folks. She’s an a the whore, nothing more. If you think she ever cared for Tyrion then she wouldn’t have said the things she said the way she said them.
Hot damn, that’s an interesting theory! I’m not sure how that’d work, but I like the idea anyway.
I’ll admit, I loved his little glance over to the Iron Throne when he was speaking to Oberyn
I expected it from Shae, as the spurned lover, but Varys’ testimony was way uncool.
Hahaha “listening to The Cure with Jon Snow” pure genius.
I love the small council meetings. Prince Oberynn: “Do these meetings always start this early? I had a late night” Of course he did. Oberynn and Elaria need their own show, but on Cinemax.
Yes. Dany is Ella Martell’s sister-in-law. HOWEVER ….(bookspolerbookspoilerbookspoiler)
@Martin I don’t think Dany has any Martell heritage, so their only relation is by marriage
He’s easily my favorite character from this season. Such a suave motherfucker – everything that comes out his mouth is gold, much like Bronn and The Hound.
I’m just waiting for him to turn on Tywinn because Dany is his fucking niece.
Ramey should really have come into the dungeon clicking three beer bottle together and chanting “Ironborn, come out to plaaaaaaaaaaay”
@themosayat The Warriors. Ancient movie from the 80’s. Classic line.
@themosayat I kind of feel sad that you don’t get it….
@themosayat : yes son you are
am I the only one missing the reference?
You’re standing right now with nine delegates from 100 houses. And there’s over a hundred more. That’s 20,000 hardcore bannermen. Forty-thousand, counting sellswords, and twenty-thousand more, not organized, but ready to fight: 60,000 soldiers! Now, there ain’t but 20,000 soldiers in King’s Landing. Can you dig it?
CAN YOU DIG IT???
Beautiful.
So Shae is Babu Bhatt. They both were deported to boot (or at least supposedly were).
Dany has earned her never-ending line of boredom with how her scenes have treated the viewers.
“What I did to the masters was no crime. You would do well to remember that.”
Ugh. What an asshole.
I am soooo tired of her. The best thing about GoT is that all the characters end up between a rock and a hard place, they constantly have to sacrifice their scruples-if they have any. She usually gets to have her cake and eat it too, and it’s boring. The attitude rubs me the wrong way as well. Great, you are freeing a bunch of slaves. What happens when you unleash your dragons on Kings Landing? Pretty sure those dragons aren’t shooting smart bombs out of their mouths.
The look on her face when he told her she had his father crucified was priceless.
I actually liked the scene where she dealt with the noble asking to bury his father. That said she sould cut her time on the throne in half if she dropped the name dropping.
I know that it was the point and all, but when Shae started in on her lies and exaggerations, I said “what a whore.”
Tyrion shoulda told Shae… “Is Tyrion gonna have to choke a bitch?!”
Mycroft! I knew that banker looked familiar.
Mark Gatiss plays a cunt very well.
That is perfect casting, not sure who else could pull off a perfect midway point between Machiavelli and regional bank manager.
I’m guessing Oberon vs The Mountain. Tyrion knows Oberon couldn’t pass up being his fighter against that and he’s the best swordsman in the country.
@Miguel Sanchez
That was actually the Hound they were talking about, there. Makes sense that you’d be confused, because I don’t know if they’ve ever called The Hound by his full name before (Sandor Clegane). The Mountain is named Gregor Clegane, and is unfailingly loyal to the Lannisters.
@Miguel Sanchez – in the last episode? I thought they were talking about the Hound and the damage he did at that inn a few episodes ago.
Cersei picks the champion and the mountain it is with Jaime a cripple and the whole he loves tyrion thing haha.
@Otto Man
I think that Small Council seat is probably worth more than it seems. Oberyn would probably still stay in line for that reason even after killing Gregor.
Oh really, mad? That changes everything. Bring it.
@Otto Man
Tywin doesn’t get to pick the fighter. Cersei does.
Absolutely.
The trick is — will Tywin make the Mountain his representative? He knows Oberyn is only staying in line because Tywin has promised to arrange a meeting, but if he picks Tywin, that’s going to happen and his hold over him is gone.
Danny’s storyline is boring as hell but she sure is nice to look at.
First things first, she surely is. surely. Where has the top 5 hot GoT chicks of the week gone?!
Second, I don’t think her storyline is boring. And that’s not only because the visuals from her parts are always amazing, but this week in particular showed clearly how much of a stupid, unfair asshole she is/could be becoming as the past few episodes were setting. Additionally, she’ll eventually lose control over her dragons and won’t be able to pay back for it when they kill some humans, maybe. maybe there could even be a revolution on her in the setting?! maybe tywin’s orders to Varys and his birds could play a role in it? (btw, if that was any close to the truth, know that I read no books and meant no spoilers on purpose at all. I know as much as Jon Snow does.)